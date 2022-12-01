Read full article on original website
Pair charged with trafficking 16-year-old girl
Dec. 4—ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that his office's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron in DeKalb County. Thayer and Seabron are facing four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in a case that stems from the alleged trafficking of a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County in December 2020.
State revokes certification of convicted former sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned the state of Georgia has revoked the law enforcement certification for former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Executive Director Mike Ayers confirmed to...
HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting
When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
Man arrested after contraband found in footballs at Baldwin State Prison
HARDWICK, Georgia — A civilian was arrested on Saturday for contraband found at Baldwin State Prison. In a social media post, the Georgia Department of Corrections said that people were arrested at a couple of correctional facilities for contraband. They said that on November 27 at Baldwin State Prison...
‘I’M A PSYCHO KILLER’ Ga. man sentenced for threatening to kill Pres. Biden, blow up the White House
BARNESVILLE, Ga. — A Barnesville man who threatened to kill President Joe Biden was sentenced to prison, according to the Department of Justice. Travis Ball, 56, was sentenced on Wednesday by Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The release...
Mom loses three sons in three years to gun violence
MACON, Ga. — One woman in Macon has now lost three sons in three years to gun violence. The most recent shooting happened Saturday night when 22-year-old Tylik Young was found shot to death near Third Avenue. Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone pronounced him dead shortly before 6 Saturday night.
Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
Police: Woman tries to buy real car with fake ID
A woman from Macon – not from Tennessee, as her ID card reportedly stated – was taken into custody by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly attempting to purchase an automobile with forged documents. Coweta County deputies arrested Courtney Jalisha Harris, 29, on multiple forgery charges...
‘2 counties lied:’ 157 of Georgia’s 159 counties have gang issues, attorney general says
CONYERS, Ga. — As Atlanta Police continue to investigate what they are saying is a gang-related murder of a 12-year boy in Midtown over the weekend, state officials are talking about the sheer magnitude of the gang problem in Georgia. “I’d say it’s as bad as people believe it...
Gang members sentenced for executing 17-year-old suspected ‘snitch’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight members of the 135 Piru have been convicted and sentenced for their role in the execution of a 17-year-old fellow gang member. Maurice Antonio Kent, Gary Terrell Davis, Christopher Nwanjoku, Jamel Dupree Hughes, Cedric Sams, Jr., Michael Kent, Jennifer Foutz and DaSean Dorey were all sentenced in connection with the killing.
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes.
‘How about me:’ Man gets himself arrested after asking why he was left off Rockdale most wanted list
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is behind bars after questioning why he wasn’t among the most wanted people in his county. Earlier this week, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office posted a list of their ten “most wanted” violent offenders on social media. Just...
On the Last Days of Early Voting, Metro Atlanta Residents Aren’t Mincing Words
Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta has been speaking with Black voters to share their stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit us up at atltips@capitalbatl.org.
Georgia GOP chairman, Trump chief advisor dealt setbacks in Fulton election probe
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Republican Party chairman and a close advisor to former President Trump were dealt setbacks this week in a Fulton County investigation into potential illegal interference in the 2020 presidential election. Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney ruled on Wednesday that Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer cannot be...
Final days of Senate runoff campaign bring heavy hitters to Georgia
ATLANTA — In these final days of the battle for Georgia’s Senate seat, some heavy hitters came to town to rally for their candidates. Well-known South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham came to Cherokee County Thursday night to campaign for Herschel Walker, while former president Barack Obama came to Atlanta to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Investigation begins after Troup Co. Schools find $250K in fraud checks deposited
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A bank fraud investigation is underway by the LaGrange Police Department after the Troup County School System discovered multiple fraudulent checks deposited across the country. School officials say several fraud checks were deposited between October and November this year, totaling about $250,000. Truist Bank is...
City of Forsyth to select Blue as new Police Chief
According to reports from the Monroe County Reporter the City of Forsyth, Georgia, approximately 25 miles north of Macon was scheduled to announce on Wednesday it had chosen Donalsonville Police Chief Woodrow Blue as the new City of Forsyth Police Chief. The hire must still be formally approved by the...
Man skirted security at Atlanta airport, harassed restaurant worker before arrest, TSA says
A man who was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson after getting through security without a ticket died at Clayton County Jail on Monday.
Crawford County Sheriff turns himself in for fleeing officer charges & more
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC) — The Detention Captain of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Corey King, has been charged with several crimes after turning himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, King turned himself in on November 28th, 2022 after...
Man arrested, charged in connection to murder of Riverdale mayor’s nephew
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The nephew of Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon was shot and killed today in Jonesboro. According to the Clayton County Police Department, 38-year-old Andre Bullock was arrested and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the Commission of a crime.
