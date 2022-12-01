‘Good luck!’ Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $333M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mega Millions jackpot keeps climbing for Friday night’s drawing.
A North Carolina winner would choose to take home $333 million as an annuity or $172.3 million in cash.
“It’s been a great run for jackpots this year, and Mega Millions is adding one more to that list,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Good luck this weekend to everyone in North Carolina who will be going after that big prize.”‘She brought me my luck’: Concord woman gives birth, wins $100K lottery prize on same day
North Carolinians are still taking home plenty of prizes; even with the jackpot up for grabs, Tuesday’s drawing had more than 20,000 winners in the state.
Players can buy tickets at any lottery retail location or play online at the lottery website .
