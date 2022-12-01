ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

‘Good luck!’ Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $333M

By Connor Lomis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3Zut_0jUDUpjw00

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mega Millions jackpot keeps climbing for Friday night’s drawing.

A North Carolina winner would choose to take home $333 million as an annuity or $172.3 million in cash.

“It’s been a great run for jackpots this year, and Mega Millions is adding one more to that list,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Good luck this weekend to everyone in North Carolina who will be going after that big prize.”

‘She brought me my luck’: Concord woman gives birth, wins $100K lottery prize on same day

North Carolinians are still taking home plenty of prizes; even with the jackpot up for grabs, Tuesday’s drawing had more than 20,000 winners in the state.

Players can buy tickets at any lottery retail location or play online at the lottery website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 17

NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
BESSEMER CITY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man wins $150,000 on $3 Powerball ticket

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Charlie Williams of Greensboro is $150,000 richer after trying his luck on a $3 Powerball ticket. NC Lottery officials said Williams bought his ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. He matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 in the November 5 drawing. Because he spent an extra dollar to make it a Power Play ticket, that meant his prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit.
GREENSBORO, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville Man Makes $5 Lottery Ticket Turn Into $250,000 Win

Another lucky winner right here in Fayetteville, as Robert McFall has landed a $250,000 North Carolina Education Lottery prize. McFall played the $5 20X The Cash scratch off ticket, which he bought from the Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After all the required taxes, McFall brought home...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Albany Herald

This woman gave birth and won the lottery -- on the same day

A North Carolina woman had a day she'll never forget after both giving birth and winning the lottery. Brenda Gomez Hernandez, a 28-year-old housekeeper from Concord, delivered her baby girl on November 9, according to a news release from the North Carolina Lottery.
CONCORD, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GREENSBORO, NC
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
PAINT BANK, VA
WFAE

Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs

Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy