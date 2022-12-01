LeBron James Asks Why Reporters Haven't Questioned Him About 1957 Jerry Jones Photo

Read full article on original website
Patrick Beverley’s Comment About Chris Paul Goes Viral Because Of His Affair With Kim Kardashian
Patrick Beverley's old description of Chris Paul goes viral amidst his alleged affair with Kim Kardashian.
George Gervin Explained Why Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT: "He Got More Championships Than Bill Russell? He's Got More Points Than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?"
George Gervin revealed why he didn't see Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time.
The All-NBA Kardashian Team Would Have Won The NBA Championship
Chris Paul joins the list of NBA stars who have been linked with the Kardashians in the past. The big names are powerful enough to form their own NBA team.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
NBA Fans Slam Chris Paul After Kanye West Caught Him With Kim Kardashian: "He Will Lose The Only Ring He's Got"
Memes and trolls of Chris Paul did the rounds after Kanye West's bombshell allegation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
Draymond Green's Unenthusiastic Response About His Relationship With Jordan Poole Shows They're Not Friends Anymore
Draymond Green gave a mild response when talking about Jordan Poole, sounding like they are nowhere close as before.
Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning takes a shot at current NBA stars who engage in load management
Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning had a message for current NBA players that load manage in a recent interview on ESPN. Mourning and Shaquille O’Neal, two of the greatest big men in Heat history, talked about the previous generation paving the way for current players. “No more load management,”...
People
Nia Long Slams Boston Celtics, Says 'No One' Has Called to 'See If I'm OK' After Ime Udoka Scandal
Nia Long is still upset by the way the Boston Celtics organization handled the fallout of her fiancé Ime Udoka's suspension and affair. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Long, 52, said that the Celtics still have not reached out to her privately amid the scandal, which broke in September. Udoka allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the Celtics organization.
WATCH: Zion Williamson's Ridiculous Block In Pelicans-Spurs Game
Zion Williamson had an impressive block in Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Guard Believes Kevin Durant Spoke With Nets Teammates Before Making Negative Comments About Them
Kevin Durant is still one of the best players in the league today, and he is obviously a superstar-caliber small forward. He is capable of creating his shot against any defender, and there is no questioning his talent. Despite his ability, the Brooklyn Nets have not won a championship during...
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
“From Day One, I knew he was going to be a guy I would always be with” — LeBron James on the veteran who taught him the ropes with the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers coordinated with LeBron James so that he could attend his good friend's retirement ceremony.
Rachel Nichols Claps Back At Fan Who Slammed Her For Explaining The Story Of Draymond Green's $25,000 Fine
Not one to take a punch without throwing one of her own, Rachel Nichols had a fitting reply to a curt fan.
Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Lakers Trade Rumors
Draymond Green has not revealed any interest in leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Los Angeles Lakers
Fans express mixed reactions to Deion Sanders' reported $5 million deal to coach struggling Colorado Buffs after three-year dominating run at Jackson State
His potential move to Colorado University has college football fans divided after three successful years coaching Jackson State.
Charles Oakley Punched Clippers Player During The Shootaround For Disrespecting Him: “I Don’t Care If You’re In The White House Or The Outhouse, I’m Comin’ To Get You."
Former NBA player Charles Oakley once punched Jeff McInnis for disrespecting him.
"I’m not hating on anyone, it’s just a different style" - Joe Dumars discusses the physicality and officiating in the current NBA
Former Detroit Pistons star Joe Dumars discusses the current state of the NBA and its future
Shaquille O'Neal Says He Won't 'Hurt Dwight Howard's Feelings Again' After Thanksgiving Dinner With His Mother
Shaquille O'Neal explains that he will not hurt Dwight Howard's feelings again after having a conversation with his mother over Thanksgiving.
