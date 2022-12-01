Read full article on original website
VSU President, alumni featured on Georgia 500 list
VALDOSTA – VSU President and alumni have recently been featured on the Georgia 500 list of the state’s most influential leaders. Georgia Trend recently announced its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of the state’s most influential leaders, each one working in their local community to positively impact economic and community development.
VSU professor pursues teaching fellowship
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Professor Dr. Sanjay Gupta was recently selected for the Governor’s Teaching Fellows Program. Valdosta State University’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta believes that the best teachers are the ones who are unrelenting in their desire to obtain new knowledge and skills. A lifelong commitment to learning is essential to what he does every day.
Art Education Administrator position available at Turner Center
VALDOSTA – The Turner Center is seeking an Art Education Administrator to manage the Art Education program. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is seeking an Art Education Administrator to join its team of creative professionals. The right person will manage the Center’s thriving Art Education Program,...
Three juveniles arrested in Valdosta for theft
VALDOSTA – Three teenagers were arrested in Valdosta after stealing from vehicles at a Baytree Road apartment complex. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 4:12 am, a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department observed three juveniles walking near the intersection of Mary Street and North Patterson Street. Due to time and the fact the juveniles were not accompanied by an adult the officer stopped and spoke to them. After receiving conflicting information from the three, the officer began to investigate further.
