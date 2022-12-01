Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
YAHOO!
Valdosta teens charged for thefts, curfew violation
Dec. 3—VALDOSTA — Three juveniles were arrested in connection with a series of thefts from vehicles after an officer noticed them walking the streets at 4 a.m. The juveniles, ages 16, 15 and 14, are each charged with felony theft by entering an auto and unruly child — curfew violation, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department.
LCSO investigating homicide behind shopping plaza, suspect in custody
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place behind a shopping plaza on Saturday, Dec. 3.
WCTV
LCSO arrested suspect after a person found dead behind shopping plaza
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Leon County Sheriff’s Office found a dead person Saturday evening in a wooded area behind a Tallahassee shopping plaza. LCSO responded to 3800 Block North Monroe Street around 9 pm in reference to a...
WCTV
UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
YAHOO!
Thomasville woman charged with poisoning husband with antifreeze
Dec. 2—THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Torrii Fredrick Robinson was booked into the Thomas County Jail on Monday afternoon, following a 14-month investigation into the death of her husband, Phil Fredrick. According to reports, on Sunday, September 5, 2021, the Thomas County Sheriff's Office received a request from the Thomas...
WALB 10
APD: Body found in 2500 Block of North Jefferson
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A body was found on the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street Sunday evening, according to Albany police Department. On Dec. 4, officers responded to the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street, in reference to a deceased person. Nicky Bentley, a 37-year-old white male, was found dead at the location.
valdostatoday.com
Three juveniles arrested in Valdosta for theft
VALDOSTA – Three teenagers were arrested in Valdosta after stealing from vehicles at a Baytree Road apartment complex. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 4:12 am, a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department observed three juveniles walking near the intersection of Mary Street and North Patterson Street. Due to time and the fact the juveniles were not accompanied by an adult the officer stopped and spoke to them. After receiving conflicting information from the three, the officer began to investigate further.
fsunews.com
One dead and four injured in FAMU shooting, suspect in custody
On Sunday, Nov. 27, a lone shooter opened fire on a group of young people playing basketball at an outdoor Florida A&M University court. 21-year-old Da’vhon Sharai Young was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of premeditated murder according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Daily Booking Report.
YAHOO!
15-year-old charged with murder
Dec. 3—ALBANY — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Jatavious Johnson (18), who was shot multiple times Oct. 25 and later died from his injuries. The U.S. Marshals Service, along with the Albany Police Department's Gang Unit, apprehended Alexander Holman, 15, at a location in Dougherty County. Holman is facing murder, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of a firearm by a person under age 18 charges. He was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
wfxl.com
Middle schooler arrested after framing a classmate in social media school threat
A teen has been arrested following a false threat made against a Colquitt County School. On November 29, the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office became aware of threats being transmitted via Instagram from an account purported to belong to a student at Willie J. Williams Middle School. CCSO says the threats...
GBI searches for 28-year-old Georgia woman wanted for murder
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 28-year-old woman who is wanted for a murder that occurred last month in Lee County. Carlistra Dee Tennille is wanted for the murder of Mario McCray, which occurred on Nov. 23 in Leesburg. Tennille was last known to be in the...
GBI: Juvenile detained for making threat to a Brooks County school
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that it detained a juvenile for making a threat against a Brooks County School.
WALB 10
Juvenile arrested for Colquitt Co. school social media threats, framing another student
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile has been arrested on a terroristic threat charge after framing another student for threatening to bring a gun to school and shoot multiple students at Willie J. Williams Middle School, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Deputies became aware of the...
wfxl.com
Three juveniles arrested for breaking into multiple vehicles, stealing credit cards
The Valdosta Police Department arrested three juveniles for breaking into multiple vehicles in a Valdosta apartment complex. Shortly after 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department observed three juveniles, the ages of 14 through 16, walking near the intersection of Mary Street and North Patterson Street. According...
TPD investigating shooting on Golden Street
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Thursday morning.
Cannon found not guilty of 2nd degree murder in shooting on W. Pensacola St.
A verdict was reached by a jury in the trial of a man accused of being involved in a mass shooting on West Pensacola Street in October.
WALB 10
Social media ignites firestorm in Valdosta High shooting hoax
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Social media always plays a part in school shootings — sometimes it’s an unofficial emergency alert and other times, it’s a forum for unfounded rumors that spin out of control. There was a lot of back and forth on social media with different...
WALB 10
Arrest made in Albany pedestrian hit and run
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in a Monday hit-and-run that left two pedestrians with injuries. Ashley Williams was charged with hit-and-run injury after she went to the police and confessed to hitting the pedestrians, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The crash happened around 11...
wfxl.com
Police: University Street murder suspect sought, considered 'armed and dangerous'
Albany police need help from the community to locate a man wanted for a Wednesday morning murder. Police say that 35-year-old Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted for murder, home invasion, aggravated assault-firearm and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. Williams stands six-foot-five and weighs approximately 171 pounds. Police...
