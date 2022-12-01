Read full article on original website
I'm in the exhaust business,this has been going on for 10 years! Hell you can have footage, there cell phones they drop . And nothing Burgers happen ! Out west 2 million in cats at a warehouse! That was shipping them over seas ! Got popped! I've said it's organized crime!
WISH-TV
Man arrested after fleeing from police, striking deputy patrol vehicle in parking lot
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man who came into contact with police Saturday evening and fled, then striking a deputy patrol vehicle was arrested and is facing charges, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Department. At 6:57 p.m. two deputies came into contact with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven...
WISH-TV
Private cadaver search for Fox Hollow Farm victims
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadaver dogs will search “Fox Hollow Farms” in Westfield – looking for potential victims of a serial killer from the early 90s. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirms the search, although they are not a part of it. WISH-TV confirmed through the...
IMPD investigating person shot on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after barricading himself at home in Parke County
KINGMAN, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon man was arrested Friday night after barricading himself inside a Parke County home, Indiana State Police said Saturday. At 5 p.m. Friday, troopers attempted to serve a search warrant out of Porter County in the 6900 block of West Kates on Brandon Crockett, 43, for drug-related charges. When troopers arrived at the home, Crockett barricaded himself inside, according to a release.
WISH-TV
Cadaver dogs search for remains at former home of suspected serial killer
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Nearly a dozen cadaver dogs spent Sunday combing through a yard as officials hope to identify a serial killer’s victims. Herb Baumeister was the suspect in a series of killings when he took his own life in 1996. Authorities believe he lured young men to his Westfield home in the 1980s and 1990s and murdered them there. The property’s current owner, Robert Graves, told News 8 this is the first time since he bought the property 15 years ago anyone has searched it with cadaver dogs.
6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days
Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
Police help free semi driver who hit I-465 guardrail
INDIANAPOLIS – Police helped a driver out of a wrecked semi after a crash Friday morning on Indy’s northeast side. Indiana State Police say it happened just before 1:30 a.m. when a semi driver lost control of the vehicle and drove through the guardrail on I-465 between East 56th Street and East 71st Street. The […]
Indy police find missing 71-year-old man
UPDATE: The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Jerry Tucker has been found safely. INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 71-year-old man. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jerry Tucker, 71. Tucker, IMPD said, was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday near the Walmart at […]
Officers investigate deadly shooting on Washington Boulevard
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are looking for clues in a near north side shooting that left one man dead Friday evening. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers responding to a call about a shooting located victim at 7:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Washington Boulevard, which is in the area of 38th and Meridian streets.
IMPD officer fires gun at fleeing suspect during east side vehicle pursuit
An IMPD officer fired their gun but did not shoot anyone during a pursuit late Tuesday on the city's east side, police say.
cbs4indy.com
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
Neighbors say they heard argument before deadly shooting of 21-year-old at Indy apartment
Police believe everyone involved in the case has been accounted for, and one woman was taken into custody for questioning.
WISH-TV
Batesville woman strangle, stabbed by son
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Batesville woman was strangled and stabbed by her son Thursday, according to the Batesville Police Department. At 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Golden Villa Apartments after receiving a request for a welfare check for Heather Mulcahy from a family member. Upon their arrival,...
WISH-TV
IMPD seeks help to find missing 21-year-old man
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a missing 21-year-old man who may need medical attention. Isaiah Scholl was described as 5 feet 6 inches and 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Scholl was last seen Sunday at 5 p.m....
WISH-TV
IMPD takes person for questioning after 21-year-old shot, killed at apartments
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken for questioning after a man was shot and killed Friday morning on the south side of Indianapolis, police said. Just before 5:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot at an apartment building at the intersection of Hanna Avenue and Bluff Road, across the street from Bluff Park.
WISH-TV
Man dies after shooting in residential area on city’s near north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after a shooting on the city’s near north side Friday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD say officers responded to a report of a person shot at 7:53 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of North Washington Boulevard. That is located in a residential area off 38th Street and east of North Meridian Street. When police arrived they initially found the man in critical condition.
Car fire after crash shuts down lane of I-69 in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — A car fire following a crash has shut down one lane of I-69 southbound in Fishers. According to the Fishers Fire Dept., one vehicle crashed on Interstate 69 near the 207-mile marker. The vehicle then caught fire. All of the car’s occupants, FFD said, have gotten out of the car and suffered […]
Greenfield man arrested after shooting at driver with 2 kids in vehicle on I-65
A driver was arrested after firing a gun at the occupants of another vehicle — including an adult and two children — during a road rage encounter early Tuesday on Interstate 65, police say.
Kokomo police looking for trio of Black Friday wallet thieves
INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo police are looking for a trio of thieves for allegedly swiping wallets right out of purses without Black Friday shoppers even noticing. Police believe a man and two women worked together to steal from shoppers at big box stores in Kokomo. Charleen Freeman put her purse...
Police looking for help identifying persons of interest in October murder
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking to the public to help them identify two persons in connection with an October murder.
