Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Utah
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of northern Utah ahead of a storm coming into the state late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.
kslnewsradio.com
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm
SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
Unsettled weekend with wet weather looming in Utah
Happy weekend, Utah! We had a very cold start to our Saturday with many single digits, teen and 20-degree temperature readings throughout the state.
NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snowfall spreading across the area; heavy accumulations possible
A WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5 PM Sunday to noon Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals are expected in the northern Bitterroot with isolated higher snow amounts of 7 to 9 inches. A WINTER...
ABC 4
Snowy start to Friday with an unsettled weekend ahead
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! After extremely gusty winds Thursday, a robust cold front will track into Utah overnight delivering a wintry punch to much of the state. Due to accumulating snow, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Wasatch Front, Central and Southern Utah valleys as well as mountains in Northern, Central and Southern Utah.
KSLTV
Winter storm leads to messy morning commute; schools moving online, delaying starts
SALT LAKE CITY — An overnight winter storm has led to several crashes on snow-covered and slick roads across northern Utah. KSL meteorologist Brett Benson says the strong but fast-moving storm will largely exit the Wasatch Front later Friday morning, but the intense snowfall and winds will leave their mark.
ABC 4
Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
Statewide storm to complicate travel on Friday
After extremely gusty winds on Thursday, a robust cold front will track into Utah overnight, delivering a wintry punch to much of the state.
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
ksl.com
Canyons School District quickly switched to remote learning after Friday's snowstorm
SALT LAKE CITY — Friday's early morning storm impacted multiple school districts across the Wasatch Front. Several districts adjusted start times and some even canceled classes. Enough snow had accumulated on the roads in Canyons School District to prompt officials to take learning fully online: 34,000 students, 50 schools,...
UDOT issues travel advisory with heavy snowfall expected
PARK CITY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation has issued a Travel Advisory as a winter storm with high winds is moving into the state. Snowfall totals are likely […]
kslnewsradio.com
Morning storms impact school schedules
SALT LAKE CITY– Severe weather conditions forcing schools to to adjust schedules Friday morning. Canyons School District announced a remote learning day for Friday due to dangerous road conditions. Summit Academy schools are also on a remote schedule. Salt Lake City, Alpine, Granite, Davis, Murray, Cache and Provo School...
ksl.com
Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
kvnutalk
School districts delay classes after heavy snowstorm – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Heavy snow has prompted most Cache Valley schools to delay the start of classes Friday morning. The announcement came after close to a foot or more of snow fell overnight. Early Friday, officials with both the Cache County and Logan City school districts postponed the start of...
kjzz.com
Next morning-drive snow happening Monday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the latest forecast in your area, visit the 2News weather page or download the 2News Weather App. The storm clouds are clearing from the Wasatch Front after drivers dealt with the second messy commute of the week due to intense weather. Snow and...
KSLTV
