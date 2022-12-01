ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timothy Hill residents arrested for attempted burglary at Riverhead Plaza card shop earlier this month￼

By RiverheadLOCAL
 3 days ago
Daily Voice

Lindenhurst Man Convicted After Knuckle Knife, Cocaine, Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic Stop

A 41-year-old man was convicted of felony charges after bags of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl and a metal knuckle knife were recovered after a traffic stop on Long Island. David Marmol, of Lindenhurst, was found guilty on Friday, Dec. 2, of several charges stemming from an incident that happened in Lindenhurst in February of 2021, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.
informnny.com

Greenport man charged with attempted murder in alleged stabbing

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenport man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a stabbing, and is being charged with attempted murder. Louis Lowman, 48, is being charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. New York State Police responded to a...
Daily Voice

Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing From Islandia Store

Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing pairs of shoes from a Long Island store.A man stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear in Islandia at about 1:50 p.m. on March 30, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Dec. 1.The store is l…
Daily Voice

57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut

A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
Daily Voice

Police Respond To 2 Thefts From North White Plains Stop & Shop In 2 Days

Lightning struck twice at a Westchester County Stop & Shop, as police responded to two thefts from the store in two days, police said. The first larceny happened on Monday, Nov. 28 around 7:30 p.m., when police responded to a Stop & Shop in North White Plains located at 670 North Broadway after an employee reported that a man had left the store on foot after producing a receipt indicating that he had only paid for some of his items, according to North Castle Police.
PIX11

‘Torso Killer’ to appear in court in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY (PIX11) — A notorious serial killer is set to appear in court in Nassau County on Monday morning, reportedly to admit to the murders of five women, sources told Newsday. A spokesperson for the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office would not confirm that Richard Cottingham was expected to make guilty pleas in five […]
Daily Voice

Gunman Sentenced In Attempted Murder Of Man Outside Baldwin Nightclub

More than three years after a man was nearly killed in a shooting outside of a Long Island nightclub, the convicted gunman is heading to prison. Hempstead resident Jermaine Grant, age 37, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in Nassau County Court on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection with the July 2019 shooting outside of the D’Ambiance Nightclub in Baldwin.
PIX11

Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
