Timothy Hill residents arrested for attempted burglary at Riverhead Plaza card shop earlier this month￼

2 Drivers Charged With DWI In Separate Southampton Incidents On Same Night
Police in a Long Island town reported the arrests of two men for driving while intoxicated after separate incidents on the same night. Both incidents happened in Southampton on the night of Friday, Dec. 2, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. Police reported that officers initiated a traffic stop at...
Lindenhurst Man Convicted After Knuckle Knife, Cocaine, Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic Stop
A 41-year-old man was convicted of felony charges after bags of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl and a metal knuckle knife were recovered after a traffic stop on Long Island. David Marmol, of Lindenhurst, was found guilty on Friday, Dec. 2, of several charges stemming from an incident that happened in Lindenhurst in February of 2021, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.
informnny.com
GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenport man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a stabbing, and is being charged with attempted murder. Louis Lowman, 48, is being charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. New York State Police responded to a...
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing From Islandia Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing pairs of shoes from a Long Island store.A man stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear in Islandia at about 1:50 p.m. on March 30, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Dec. 1.The store is l…
Duo Charged After Loaded Handgun, Heroin, Crack Cocaine Recovered During Inwood Traffic Stop
A man and a woman were charged after police reported recovering drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Long Island. The traffic stop happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Inwood, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Officers saw a 2012 Ford that...
Violent Convict Admits To 'Terrorizing' Teen During Home Break-In On Long Island
A convicted violent felon is facing more time behind bars after admitting that he frightened a 14-year-old girl during a home break-in on Long Island.Farmingville resident Seyquan Patron, age 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Dec. 1, in connection wit…
57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut
A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
Police: 2 Ronkonkoma men arrested for multiple November robberies
Suffolk police say two suspects have been arrested in connection to thefts at multiple big-box stores.
Police Respond To 2 Thefts From North White Plains Stop & Shop In 2 Days
Lightning struck twice at a Westchester County Stop & Shop, as police responded to two thefts from the store in two days, police said. The first larceny happened on Monday, Nov. 28 around 7:30 p.m., when police responded to a Stop & Shop in North White Plains located at 670 North Broadway after an employee reported that a man had left the store on foot after producing a receipt indicating that he had only paid for some of his items, according to North Castle Police.
'Persistent Violent Felony Offender': Babylon Man On Parole Admits To Home Burglary, DA Says
A Long Island man faces significant jail time after admitting to burglarizing a home while on parole, District Attorney officials said. On Wednesday, May 4, Jose Osorio of Babylon broke into a home in Babylon through a basement window and stole multiple items, including a key fob for a vehicle, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.
‘Torso Killer’ to appear in court in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY (PIX11) — A notorious serial killer is set to appear in court in Nassau County on Monday morning, reportedly to admit to the murders of five women, sources told Newsday. A spokesperson for the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office would not confirm that Richard Cottingham was expected to make guilty pleas in five […]
'I Took Her For The Money': Contractor Admits To Scamming Long Island Homeowner Out Of $200K
A contractor is facing prison time after admitting that he scammed a Long Island homeowner out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Nicholas Spano, age 59, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said Spano exploited a Huntin…
Know Them? Man, Women Wanted For Stealing From East Islip Department Store
Police are asking for help in finding a trio who stole $500 worth of clothing from a Long Island store. On Saturday, Oct. 22, around 5:30 p.m., a man and two women took assorted clothing items from a Marshalls in East Islip located at 2650 Sunrise Highway, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.
Gunman Sentenced In Attempted Murder Of Man Outside Baldwin Nightclub
More than three years after a man was nearly killed in a shooting outside of a Long Island nightclub, the convicted gunman is heading to prison. Hempstead resident Jermaine Grant, age 37, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in Nassau County Court on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection with the July 2019 shooting outside of the D’Ambiance Nightclub in Baldwin.
Dix Hills residents on edge after series of car break-ins
The latest community to be hit is the hamlet of Dix Hills in Suffolk County. Police have been piecing together clues thanks to surveillance cameras on front doors.
14-Year-Old, 16-Year-Old Accused Of Attempting To Burglarize Store In Riverhead
Two teenagers are facing charges after investigators reported that they tried to burglarize a Long Island store. Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Bapa Cards and Gifts in Riverhead at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department. When police arrived at the...
Suspect From Bay Shore Nabbed After Stabbing In Parking Lot Of Farmingdale Taco Bell
A Long Island man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 7:20 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Taco Bell in Farmingdale. According to Suffolk County detectives, John Davis-Hernandez, age 20, of Bay...
Police: Man wanted for stealing from unlocked car in Hauppauge
Police tell News 12 the man stole a pair of sunglasses and other items from an SUV parked in a driveway on Busch Street.
Suffolk Sheriff offers ‘safe transaction zones’ for online marketplace buyers & sellers
Suffolk residents buying or selling items through an online marketplace this holiday season can complete their in-person transactions in a safe zone established by Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon. The sheriff’s office has created “safe transaction zones” outside the sheriff’s offices in Riverhead and Yaphank to help protect citizens from...
