Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Hollows Out Ichigo
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc has seen the return of the Soul Society, so it should come as no surprise to see that Ichigo Kurosaki also returned with the anime revival. While the substitute Soul Reaper has been doing his best against the new villains known as the Wandenreich, he still has a long way to go it would seem before defeating their all-powerful leader known as Yhwach and one cosplayer has used cosplay to bring us back to one of Kurosaki's scariest looks in the Shonen series to date.
ComicBook
Lupin Zero Teases Prequel With New Trailer and Poster
Lupin The Third's getting a special prequel anime series as one of the final new anime launches of 2022 overall, and now fans have been given a good look at what to expect with a new trailer and poster for Lupin Zero! Monkey Punch's original manga has grown into one of the most mainstay anime franchises of all time with not only a slate of successful TV anime and movie releases, but several spin-offs that have gone on to their own success as well. But soon fans will be given a cool new look at to how Lupin's journey in the series originally began.
ComicBook
Berserk Cosplay Brings Back The Series' Most Despised Villain
Berserk's Griffith has easily become one of the most hated villains in anime history. With the series first beginning in the 1980s, we've had plenty of instances where the man responsible for the Band of the Hawk has proved just how nefarious he could be. Now, with the current anime series, Berserk: Memorial Edition, bringing Griffith back, one cosplayer has given the White Hawk a fresh new take as the manga continues under writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga.
ComicBook
The Witcher: Blood Origin Gets New Trailer from Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin got another teaser trailer not long ago, and now, Netflix has shared the official trailer for the new spin-off of The Witcher. Featuring over 2 minutes and 30 seconds of footage, The Witcher: Blood Origin's new trailer was revealed this weekend during CCXP where we've gotten previews for movies and shows from other big properties like Star Wars and Marvel. The show itself is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 25th, so it won't be long now before people are able to see it in full.
ComicBook
Willow Star Explains How He Pays Tribute to Val Kilmer in Disney+ Series
The new Willow series premiered this week, and the first two episodes feature the return of Warwick Davis (Willow) and Joanne Whalley (Sorsha) from the original 1988 fantasy film. However, one iconic actor from the Willow movie won't be seen in the new series. Val Kilmer was unable to appear in the new show as the fan-favorite Madmartigen, but his presence is felt, especially with Ruby Cruz and Demspey Bryk playing his children. In addition to having characters that are related to Madmartigen, Willow also features Amar Chadha-Patel as Boorman, a character who has a similar energy to the lovable trickster and warrior played by Kilmer. During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Chadha-Patel talked about paying tribute to Kilmer in the show.
ComicBook
Marvel's Daredevil Creator Sets Up New Series at FX
Drew Goddard is known for many exciting projects. Not only was he a writer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer back in the day, but he also wrote films such as Cloverfield and The Martian and served as an executive producer on other huge shows like Lost and The Good Place. Goddard also directed the movies Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale. However, Marvel fans will know him best for executive producing and developing Daredevil for Netflix. Now, Goddard is returning to TV with a new pilot. According to Variety, FX has placed a pilot order for The Trenches, a new animated series.
ComicBook
Black Clover Breaks Down How Asta Feels as Yuno's Rival
Black Clover has reached the first massive battle of the final arc of the series overall, and the newest chapter of the series is diving into how Asta feels about his rival Yuno after the events of the Spade Kingdom Raid fights! The final arc of Yuki Tabata's original manga series kicked off with a timeskip that saw the Clover Kingdom recovering from all the fights against the devils they had barely survived through before. As a result of playing crucial roles in the victory, both Yuno and Asta had received some big promotions. But Yuno, much like before, ended up getting the better promotion and rank of the two rivals.
ComicBook
Armor Wars Star Don Cheadle Reacts to Rumor Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Playing Titanium Man
Is Arnold Schwarzenegger about to join Marvel's Armor Wars as the villain Titanium Man? If so, that's news to Armor Wars star Don Cheadle. Armor Wars has had an interesting development life at Marvel Studios, first beginning as a streaming series on Disney+ before making the transition to a full-length theatrical film. Plot details remain unknown, but if Armor Wars takes inspiration from the Iron Man comic book storyline of the same name, then fans will get to see armored villains such as Titanium Man. While he may be a C or D-list villain, having former Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger play him would catch some eyeballs.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Casts Revenge Actor
The first season of Andor came to an end last month, but there's plenty more Star Wars content to look forward to while fans wait for the second season. It was announced yesterday that the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian is finally debuting in March, and Ahsoka is also expected to premiere next year. There are also some exciting shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and it hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, who is the co-creator of Russian Doll. The new series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll). New cast members continue to be announced, including The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss and now Revenge's Margarita Levieva.
ComicBook
Willow Producer Explains How Val Kilmer's Role in Top Gun: Maverick Inspired the Disney+ Series
Earlier this year, Val Kilmer was seen reprising his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise. However, there was another iconic role that he was unable to come back to this year: Madmartigen from Willow. The new Disney+ series of the same name debuted this week and sees Ruby Cruz and Demspey Bryk playing Madmartigen's children, but Kilmer is not in the fantasy show. However, producer Jonathan Kasdan recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Kilmer's role in the Top Gun sequel served as inspiration for Willow.
ComicBook
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Shares Special Clip
The Seven Deadly Sins' anime run might have wrapped up the original story from Nakaba Suzuki's original manga, but it turns out there's much more in store as Netflix has dropped a new clip from its big new movie, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh! Following the TV anime and feature films ending the original story, Suzuki is returning to the franchise for a new original story set after the events of that prior series. This time it will be focusing on a new generation of young knights as they take on a terrible new kind of threat.
ComicBook
Marvel's Loki Season 2 Casts Game of Thrones Actor
The second season of Loki recently wrapped production, and it will see the return of Tom Hiddleston in the titular role as well as Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku. During D23 Expo in September, Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan was announced as the newest cast member of the Marvel series, but he's not the only newcomer you can expect to see in the show. Today, Deadline reported that Game of Thrones alum Kate Dickie (who played Lysa Arryn) will also be a part of Loki's second season.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Names Toga the MVP After Newest Episode
My Hero Academia's sixth season has been intense for both the heroes and villains so far, and the series has awarded Himiko Toga the MVP title after her big decision in the newest episode! The sixth season kicked off with a huge raid on the Paranormal Liberation Front's forces as the heroes tried to stop the villains' plans as soon as they possibly could, but all the while Hawks had a secret mission of his own on top of it. His main goal in the raid was to take Twice out of the equation, and Toga's still hurting quite a bit as a result.
ComicBook
WWE: Becky Lynch's Cut Marvel Role Details Reportedly Revealed
It's been rumored for a while that WWE Superstar Becky Lynch had been in talks with Marvel Studios for a role in the MCU, though she hasn't actually appeared in the MCU as of yet and other details have been scarce. Now a new report from Fightful Select sheds some light on her Marvel role, and while we still don't know the character she was set to play, the report states that Lynch did film a scene for Marvel's Eternals, but the scene, which was slated to be a post-credits scene, did not end up being used.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Recap With Spoilers: "Watch 'Em Ride Away"
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Yellowstone… "Watch 'Em Ride Away" opens with a flashback as a young Rip and the others prepare to head off on a cattle drive. He asks young Beth for a kiss, but she rebuffs him and tells the others to be careful before watching everyone ride away. In the present, Beth is haunted by the past, though Rip tells her that he doesn't think about the past, just now and the future.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series
Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange 2: Hayley Atwell Says Captain Carter Didn't Fit Her Vision for Peggy
Captain Carter actress Hayley Atwell didn't exactly love Peggy Carter's characterization in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In a new interview with Digital Spy, the star explained how she felt in no uncertain terms. Atwell admitted, "It was definitely not, you know, the trajectory that I see for Peggy. I would definitely like her to have more to do." Now, the Agent Carter actress wouldn't be the first star to have some issue with her character in one of these massive franchises. (Looking right at you sequel trilogy Star Wars stars.) But, it is important to note that Captain Carter and the rest of the Illuminati were variants from a different timeline. Whenever we meet Reed Richards of Earth-616 and the Captain Carters from beyond the time stream, it feels like they might be quite a bit different than what fans saw in the Doctor Strange sequel. But, maybe they could make her a bit more lighthearted and altruistic next time around. The Multiverse means that none of this is slowing down. Check out more of her thoughts right here.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Director Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
Ed Boon, the creator and director of Mortal Kombat and Injustice at NetherRealm Studios, has some disappointing news for fans of both series. The Game Awards is next week and there have been rumblings and speculation NetherRealm Studios will unveil its new game at the show as it did in 2018 when it revealed Mortal Kombat 11 to the world. That said, while this speculation was reasonable, it's apparently off the mark. How do we know? Well, Boon himself has confirmed as much.
ComicBook
Netflix Users Loving "Fan-F--king-tastic" Brad Pitt Movie
Netflix's latest crop of new movies has added what seems to be a clear fan-favorite with the arrival of Sony Pictures' Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. The movie made a splash at the box office over the summer, bringing in over $100 million domestically and another $135 million internationally, making it one of the biggest non-franchise hits over the entire year. Since the film falls under Sony's recent deal with Netflix it has now arrived on the platform, and based on what people are saying it's about to perform very well on streaming too!
Comments / 0