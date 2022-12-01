ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Nonprofit providing free art education to north Tulsa students

By Naomi Keitt
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SjjG3_0jUDT3rS00

A local nonprofit is working to raise $45,000 to provide free art education to students in north Tulsa.

“I like art because you can express all your feelings with art,” said Brooke Brown.

Nine-year-old Brooke Brown loves to draw. She says she’s always been passionate about art, and the after-school classes at the Art 4orm Foundation have helped sharpen her skills.

“I made a few mistakes and I had to do it over again and do it over again, but once I had it, I just knew it was going to look beautiful after,” Brown said.

Her mother Kenya Walker-Hill says she’s not only getting better at drawing, but at life skills too.

“She’s thinking past just making this a fun time,” Walker-Hill said. “She’s thinking I can sell my art. My art can hang.”

It’s the mission of the nonprofit to provide practical art education to students in north Tulsa so they can pursue careers in the art world.

“It comes from my own experience being born and raised right here in north Tulsa and being an artist, loving art, but not really having any resources or opportunities to really explore or formalize a version of having a career in art,” said Ebony Easily, founder of the Art 4orms Foundation.

Easily says the money they’re working to raise will provide free private lessons in visual or performing arts for 15 students. It will also cover the free after-school program for 10 students that Brown enjoyed.

“When you draw with passion it looks better because you’re taking your time and you’re not rushing,” Brown said.

Easily says she’s seen the excitement in her students as they get to create and she hopes to be able to share this passion with even more local kids.

“Art 4orms is not just about coloring and drawing and painting and going to shows," Easily said. "It’s really how we’re creating better human beings."

The organization is hosting the A.R.T. benefit gala on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 6-10:30 p.m. It’ll take place at the 36th Street North Event Center. 2 students will be awarded an art scholarship to help them pursue art education.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
news9.com

Greenwood Rising Selects New Executive Director

Greenwood Rising has selected a new executive director after a six-month national search. Doctor Raymond Doswell is a historian who recently worked for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. "I know how important this story is, this overall story of Greenwood, the entrepreneurship of the Black community and...
News On 6

Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa

A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
News On 6

Police Officers Meet With Tulsa Students To 'Break Down Barriers'

Tulsa Police and Tulsa Public Schools Police took part in a youth forum with 100 high school students Friday. The agenda was simply to answer questions from students and explain some things officers do during encounters with citizens. The annual event was held online for the last two years because of the pandemic, but was in person Friday at the Tulsa Public Schools service center.
KOKI FOX 23

Christkindlmarkt opens Friday

TULSA, Okla. — The German-American Society of Tulsa is hosting a Christmas market this weekend. Guests can shop and eat as they enjoy the warm Christmas atmosphere inside the GAST Event Center in midtown Tulsa. There will be over 24 local artisans and vendors spread throughout the event centers’...
KRMG

Tow Truck drivers gather in Muskogee to honor life of John Mills and push for change

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An urgent plea from the owners of Oklahoma tow truck companies just six days after Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says John Mills was killed after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist by trying to load their car onto his wrecker parked on the shoulder of US-69 just south of Wagoner Saturday night.
moreclaremore.com

DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
KOKI FOX 23

Broken Arrow Farmers Market open Tuesdays starting Dec. 6

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Rose District Tuesday Market pilot program is launching in response to multiple requests from customers and vendors, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The market will be open every Tuesday through the month of February. In April, the Rose District Farmers Market will reopen on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and Tuesdays 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
tulsapeople.com

Oklahoma best sellers: Dec. 4

This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Dec. 4:. Fiction. “The Last Chairlift” by John Irving (Simon & Schuster) “St. James Investigates” by Inez B. Phillips...
familytravelgo.com

Tulsa Holiday Zipline – Everything you need to know

Every holiday season Post Oak Canopy Tours puts on a magical Christmas experience. It’s a Tulsa Christmas experience like no other. Not only do they have a fun zipline over beautiful Christmas lights, they also have an adventure ropes course, a great selection of yard games, free hot chocolate, a food vendor and more all in the midst of Christmas lights.
3kingsboxing.com

Jeremiah Milton: “I Am One Fight Away From A Big Chance!”

Jeremiah Milton Hopes A Win Over Dajuan Calloway Brings Big Opportunities. One of the most exciting heavyweight prospects in America, undefeated power puncher Jeremiah “Dreamland” Milton (7-0, 6 KOs), of Tulsa will make his BLK Prime PPV debut on the Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) international showdown. Milton will battle Dajuan Calloway (5-1, 5 KOs), of Warrensville Heights, OH, in a scheduled 6-round bout, live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha on December 10. The telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
KRMG

Tulsa Animal Welfare waives adoption fees through end of year

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Animal Welfare shelter is dangerously over capacity, the city of Tulsa said on Friday. During “Home for the Pawlidays” in December, all adoption fees are waived as the shelter seeks to get its animal population levels under control. For...
KTUL

Haskell County Sheriffs locate stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy