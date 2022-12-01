Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
AMC+ Cancels Hit Series Despite Season 2 Renewal
In the wake of news of planned large-scale layoffs at AMC Networks, AMC+ has cancelled a hit series despite a Season 2 renewal earlier this year. According to Deadline, AMC+ is no longer going forward with the second season of Peter Ocko's sci-fi/drama series, Moonhaven. The series ended its six-episode first season run back in August and was given an early Season 2 renewal in July. According to the report, the cancellation of Moonhaven is part of the network's wide scale cost cutting measures which include write-downs for up to $475 million.
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
ComicBook
Lupin Zero Teases Prequel With New Trailer and Poster
Lupin The Third's getting a special prequel anime series as one of the final new anime launches of 2022 overall, and now fans have been given a good look at what to expect with a new trailer and poster for Lupin Zero! Monkey Punch's original manga has grown into one of the most mainstay anime franchises of all time with not only a slate of successful TV anime and movie releases, but several spin-offs that have gone on to their own success as well. But soon fans will be given a cool new look at to how Lupin's journey in the series originally began.
ComicBook
Los Espookys Cancelled at HBO After Two Seasons
Los Espookys isn't coming back for a Season 3 according to HBO. Variety received a report from the network about the status of the beloved comedy series. September just saw Season 2 of the series launch on HBO Max. Despite strong viewership and positive reviews, it's closing time. Horror fans are crushed to hear that the show won't be coming back. TV is known for being able to take more risks than the big screen. So, seeing one of the more unique entries on streaming getting sidelined is sad. Of course, the cast and crew were excited to have the opportunity to tell their story. Two seasons might not have been what fans wanted, but at least there was one more salvo of episodes before the doors closed. Check out what HBO had to say about the decision right now.
ComicBook
Marvel's Daredevil Creator Sets Up New Series at FX
Drew Goddard is known for many exciting projects. Not only was he a writer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer back in the day, but he also wrote films such as Cloverfield and The Martian and served as an executive producer on other huge shows like Lost and The Good Place. Goddard also directed the movies Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale. However, Marvel fans will know him best for executive producing and developing Daredevil for Netflix. Now, Goddard is returning to TV with a new pilot. According to Variety, FX has placed a pilot order for The Trenches, a new animated series.
ComicBook
Netflix Users Loving "Fan-F--king-tastic" Brad Pitt Movie
Netflix's latest crop of new movies has added what seems to be a clear fan-favorite with the arrival of Sony Pictures' Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. The movie made a splash at the box office over the summer, bringing in over $100 million domestically and another $135 million internationally, making it one of the biggest non-franchise hits over the entire year. Since the film falls under Sony's recent deal with Netflix it has now arrived on the platform, and based on what people are saying it's about to perform very well on streaming too!
ComicBook
The Witcher: Blood Origin Gets New Trailer from Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin got another teaser trailer not long ago, and now, Netflix has shared the official trailer for the new spin-off of The Witcher. Featuring over 2 minutes and 30 seconds of footage, The Witcher: Blood Origin's new trailer was revealed this weekend during CCXP where we've gotten previews for movies and shows from other big properties like Star Wars and Marvel. The show itself is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 25th, so it won't be long now before people are able to see it in full.
Gaming with(out) Derek: Spongebob or Patrick?
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Sunday’s edition of Gaming with(out) Derek, Alex Flum gives Jake Rohm quotes from the Nickelodeon TV show “Spongebob Squarepants” and has to guess if Spongebob or Patrick said it.
ComicBook
The Last of Us HBO Trailer Contains Notable Callback to The Last of Us Part 2
The latest trailer for HBO's upcoming TV adaptation of The Last of Us contains a rather notable callback to The Last of Us Part II. Within the past day, HBO finally showed off our best look so far at The Last of Us via a new video that dropped in proximity to Brazil Comic-Con. And while this trailer might have contained a number of familiar scenes that line up with what was seen in The Last of Us video game, those at HBO and Naughty Dog also snuck in a reference tied to the PlayStation game's 2020 sequel.
ComicBook
New Netflix Monster Movie Premieres at #1 on Streamer
A new month has started and as per usual a ton of new content has arrived on Netflix, but rather than a random movie from fifteen years ago topping the charts on the streamer it's one of their original titles. Yesterday saw the premiere of Troll, a new monster movie from Netflix that has many fans comparing it to Godzilla but in Norway...and with a Troll. Subscribers seem to be keen on watching it though as after less than one day on the service it has leaped to the top spot and is the #1 movie on Netflix in the United States.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Director Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
Ed Boon, the creator and director of Mortal Kombat and Injustice at NetherRealm Studios, has some disappointing news for fans of both series. The Game Awards is next week and there have been rumblings and speculation NetherRealm Studios will unveil its new game at the show as it did in 2018 when it revealed Mortal Kombat 11 to the world. That said, while this speculation was reasonable, it's apparently off the mark. How do we know? Well, Boon himself has confirmed as much.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia: Why Fans Are Hyped for the Anime's Next Episode
My Hero Academia is making waves with its new season, and it seems the anime has finally made fans go haywire. After its latest episode dropped this weekend, everyone from Deku to Dabi swarmed social media with trending tags. It seems everyone is keeping a close eye on the next episode of season six. So if you don't know why that is, well – you should brace yourself now.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Casts Revenge Actor
The first season of Andor came to an end last month, but there's plenty more Star Wars content to look forward to while fans wait for the second season. It was announced yesterday that the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian is finally debuting in March, and Ahsoka is also expected to premiere next year. There are also some exciting shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and it hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, who is the co-creator of Russian Doll. The new series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll). New cast members continue to be announced, including The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss and now Revenge's Margarita Levieva.
ComicBook
The Last of Us HBO TV Show Finally Reveals Ellie's Mom
The latest trailer for HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us gives us our first look at Ellie's mom. The Last of Us is a very rich, layered game that elevates its great characters with thoughtful writing. Everyone has their own unique, tragic backstory which helps the player really understand the way that they are and their motivations for their actions. However, Joel is the main protagonist of the first game so we are much more in tune with what has happened in his life than Ellie. We get a glimpse of her life as she talks more about her past and the Left Behind DLC offers some great insight, but generally, we only have snippets.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Recap With Spoilers: "Watch 'Em Ride Away"
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Yellowstone… "Watch 'Em Ride Away" opens with a flashback as a young Rip and the others prepare to head off on a cattle drive. He asks young Beth for a kiss, but she rebuffs him and tells the others to be careful before watching everyone ride away. In the present, Beth is haunted by the past, though Rip tells her that he doesn't think about the past, just now and the future.
ComicBook
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Shares Special Clip
The Seven Deadly Sins' anime run might have wrapped up the original story from Nakaba Suzuki's original manga, but it turns out there's much more in store as Netflix has dropped a new clip from its big new movie, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh! Following the TV anime and feature films ending the original story, Suzuki is returning to the franchise for a new original story set after the events of that prior series. This time it will be focusing on a new generation of young knights as they take on a terrible new kind of threat.
ComicBook
Super Mario Bros. Movie Runtime Potentially Revealed in New Rumor
A new rumor has potentially revealed how long Illumination Entertainment and Nintendo's upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie will last. This past week, Nintendo revealed the second trailer for the forthcoming Mario movie prior to its release in April 2023 as part of a new Direct presentation. And while there's still a lot more of The Super Mario Bros. Movie that we'll begin to see in the months ahead, we now have a good idea of what to expect from the film's runtime.
ComicBook
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Tease Excites Fans Ahead of The Game Awards
Star Wars fans primed for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor news to be shared at The Game Awards 2023 may have just gotten one of their best indications yet that news related to the game will indeed be shared next week. It was discovered by eagle-eyed Star Wars fans that the official Twitter account for Star Wars games updated its profile to display a banner for the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game. Combine that with recent rumors about the game making an appearance at The Game Awards (and perhaps getting a release date), and it's easy to see why people are excited.
ComicBook
Zack Snyder Confirms New Movie Rebel Moon Has Wrapped Filming
The Snyderverse is one step closer to arriving on Netflix. On Friday, Zack Snyder took to Vero to reveal that his upcoming sci-fi epic Rebel Moon has officially wrapped principal photography. The film, which will be released on Netflix, reportedly stems from a "more mature" pitch for Star Wars that Snyder made prior to Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012. Production began on Rebel Moon back in April of this year, and a release date for the finished film has not yet been set. The film is the first major project announced from a two-year first-look deal between Netflix and Snyder's production company The Stone Quarry Productions.
ComicBook
Wolf Pack Sneak Peek Released by Paramount+
Sunday was a big day for fans of the Teen Wolf franchise. Not only did Paramount+ release the full trailer for the upcoming Teen Wolf continuation, Teen Wolf: The Movie, but fans at CCXP in Sao Paolo, Brazil also got a first look at the upcoming spinoff series, Wolf Pack. The series is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, January 26, 2023, and will star Sarah Michelle Gellar as well as see Bailey Stender (iCarly), Chase Liefeld (Chang Can Dunk), Hollie Bahar (Westworld), Lanny Joon (Baby Driver), Rio Mangini (Everything Sucks), Stella Smith (Stargirl), Zack Nelson (Loot), and James Martinez (Love, Victor) in recurring roles. The show will also feature Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City), Bria Brimmer (Doom Patrol), John L. Adams (The Dead Zone), and Sean Philip Glasgow (Diary of a Future President). In addition to Gellar, previously announced cast members include Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray. You can check out the sneak peek for yourself below.
Comments / 0