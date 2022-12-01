ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT

In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has added a new bout to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Sami Zayn will battle Sheamus in a one-on-one bout on tonight’s episode. The updated lineup for the show, which airs on FOX, is:. * Smackdown World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs....
Ken Shamrock On How Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin At WrestleMania 13 Started the Attitude Era

Ken Shamrock was part of the iconic match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, and he recently discussed how the bout birthed the Attitude Era. Shamrock recently appeared on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast and talked about the match, which he was the guest referee for. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
Barry Bloom on Helping Eric Bischoff Get an Audition With Access Hollywood

– On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, wrestling agent and manager Barry Bloom discussed the period where Eric Bischoff took over WCW in 1993. According to Bloom, he discussed helping Bischoff go in for auditions as a broadcaster for Access Hollywood. However, after landing his role as head of WCW, Bischoff focused on that. Bloom stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com)
WWE Has Yet To Decide Plans For December 26th Episode of RAW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has yet to decide plans for the December 26th episode of RAW, which is three weeks from Monday. The company has two shows that are happening that night. One happens in Columbus, OH and the other is in Madison Square Garden in New York. They made the decision not to tape that night.
Kevin Nash Thanks Fans After Kliq This YT Channel Hits 100K Subscriber Goal

– As previously reported, Kevin Nash was requesting fans subscribe to the the YouTube channel for his Kliq This podcast. Nash was looking for the channel to reach the 100,000 subscriber landmark so the channel could receive a plaque on the milestone from YouTube in memory of his late son, Tristen. The channel has now surpassed the 100,000 subscriber goal and currently has 132,000 subs, which is more than enough to earn the YouTube plaque.
Tony Khan Reportedly Gave Blessing For Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay in NJPW

As previously reported, Kenny Omega will face Will Ospreay for the IWGP US title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month. The two had been feuding on social media before but hadn’t had the chance to have a match until Omega returned to NJPW and made a surprise challenge.
AEW News: Shane Taylor Makes AEW Debut on Rampage, Juice Robinson Returns

– Shane Taylor has arrived in AEW, and has made a challenge for ROH Final Battle. Friday’s episode of Rampage saw the ROH alum appear during an interview with Keith Lee and challenge Lee to a match at the December 10th PPV, as you can see below. Lee and...
Impact Wrestling Throwback Throwdown III Results 12.02.22: Team IPWF Beats Team GLUW

– Impact Wrestling held its Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF) Throwback Throwdown III show last night. Below are some results, per Impact’s official website:. * Blindfold Match: “Cowboy” Colt McCoy beat Gama Singh. * Frank The Butcher beat Rip Rayzor (w/ Rusty Iron). * “The Mysterious” Mr....

