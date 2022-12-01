Read full article on original website
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has added a new bout to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Sami Zayn will battle Sheamus in a one-on-one bout on tonight’s episode. The updated lineup for the show, which airs on FOX, is:. * Smackdown World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs....
AEW News: Jade Cargill Lands Voice-Over Role, Jade Set for Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Brody King on House of Black Beatdown
– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill announced on her Twitter account yesterday that she booked a voice-over role for a “huge animated show” this week. She wrote, “Did my first voice over for a huge animated show today. So excited to share in the future. God is AMAZING.”
Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions Results 12.3.22: Nova’s Final Match, More
Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions took place on Saturday night and saw Mike “Nova” Bucci work his final match, plus more. You can see the full results from the Toms River, New Jersey show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:. * The Wolves defeated The NU...
More On Why Scarlett Was Booked And Removed From Last Night’s Smackdown Dark Match
As previously reported, a dark match was set for last night’s WWE Smackdown taping that would have included Scarlett. If it happened, it would have been only her third match in WWE, but the match was changed at the last minute. The original plan was Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.03.22 – Ricochet Talks Winning The World Cup and Facing GUNTHER, plus More!
-I’ve spent all day watching college football. I have no regrets about wasting a Saturday. Let’s get to it!. -We start with video of Ricochet accepting The World Cup and having a ton of pyro set off behind him. Cool for Ricochet!. -Scott Stanford (no Jackie, boo!) welcomes...
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s Smackdown Lowdown, Hank Walker Challenges Charlie Dempsey For NXT
– WWE featured an interview video on their YouTube channel which you can see below, described as:. The Brawling Brutes have the resolve to keep fighting and serving up bangers, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez will keep adding numbers on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and Ricochet is elated after the winning the inaugural SmackDown World Cup.
Various News: NJPW on AXS Rises In Viewership, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Behind-the-Scenes of WWE World Cup Photoshoot
– Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that NJPW on AXS TV this week rose 41% in viewership. It had 58,000 viewers and a 0.00 (3,000 viewers) rating in 18-49. – WWE released a new behind-the-scenes video of a photo shoot to celebrate the World Cup. It includes Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and more.
Ken Shamrock On How Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin At WrestleMania 13 Started the Attitude Era
Ken Shamrock was part of the iconic match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, and he recently discussed how the bout birthed the Attitude Era. Shamrock recently appeared on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast and talked about the match, which he was the guest referee for. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
Matt Hardy On Why Shelton Benjamin Never Had a Main Event Run in WWE, Says It Would Be Different Today
Shelton Benjamin has been a reliable performer for WWE over the years but he never got a main event push, and Matt Hardy recently weighed in on why that’s the case. Hardy discussed Benjamin briefly in the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and you can check out some highlights below:
Barry Bloom on Helping Eric Bischoff Get an Audition With Access Hollywood
– On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, wrestling agent and manager Barry Bloom discussed the period where Eric Bischoff took over WCW in 1993. According to Bloom, he discussed helping Bischoff go in for auditions as a broadcaster for Access Hollywood. However, after landing his role as head of WCW, Bischoff focused on that. Bloom stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com)
WWE Has Yet To Decide Plans For December 26th Episode of RAW
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has yet to decide plans for the December 26th episode of RAW, which is three weeks from Monday. The company has two shows that are happening that night. One happens in Columbus, OH and the other is in Madison Square Garden in New York. They made the decision not to tape that night.
Kevin Nash Thanks Fans After Kliq This YT Channel Hits 100K Subscriber Goal
– As previously reported, Kevin Nash was requesting fans subscribe to the the YouTube channel for his Kliq This podcast. Nash was looking for the channel to reach the 100,000 subscriber landmark so the channel could receive a plaque on the milestone from YouTube in memory of his late son, Tristen. The channel has now surpassed the 100,000 subscriber goal and currently has 132,000 subs, which is more than enough to earn the YouTube plaque.
Dan Severn Recalls Signing With WWE, Vince McMahon Agreeing To Him As a Part-Time Wrestler
Dan Severn had a run in WWE in the late 1990s, and he recently looked back at that time in a new interview. Severn spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting his match tonight at Cincinnati Ohio Wrestling’s Holiday Havoc, and you can check out the highlights below:
Freelance Golden Double Axe Handle Full Results 12.01.2022: Tag Team Championship & More
The Golden Double Axe Handle event was hosted by Freelance Wrestling on December 1 in Chicago, IL. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and find some highlights below. *Sorta Incredible Iverson defeated Angel Escalera & Darius Latrell & Hunter Drake & Sabin Gauge & Sean Galway. *Cole Radrick...
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Full Results 12.03.2022: Austin Theory Defends US Title, More
WWE hosted a live Holiday Tour event on December 3 in Rochester, NY. You can see the full results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below. *Matt Riddle & Elias defeated Imperium (Ludvig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) *Emma defeated Xia Li. *The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated Judgment...
Tony Khan Reportedly Gave Blessing For Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay in NJPW
As previously reported, Kenny Omega will face Will Ospreay for the IWGP US title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month. The two had been feuding on social media before but hadn’t had the chance to have a match until Omega returned to NJPW and made a surprise challenge.
AEW News: Shane Taylor Makes AEW Debut on Rampage, Juice Robinson Returns
– Shane Taylor has arrived in AEW, and has made a challenge for ROH Final Battle. Friday’s episode of Rampage saw the ROH alum appear during an interview with Keith Lee and challenge Lee to a match at the December 10th PPV, as you can see below. Lee and...
Brian Gewirtz Remembers Storylines Discussed During His Time In WWE, Including A Midlife Crisis Angle for Vince McMahon
In a post on Twitter, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz mentioned storylines discussed during his time in the company. That included one in which the Mr. McMahon character has a midlife crisis. He wrote: “Things “discussed” in my time at wwe:. Vince having midlife crisis, growing beard,...
Impact Wrestling Throwback Throwdown III Results 12.02.22: Team IPWF Beats Team GLUW
– Impact Wrestling held its Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF) Throwback Throwdown III show last night. Below are some results, per Impact’s official website:. * Blindfold Match: “Cowboy” Colt McCoy beat Gama Singh. * Frank The Butcher beat Rip Rayzor (w/ Rusty Iron). * “The Mysterious” Mr....
