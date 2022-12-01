Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Democrats in Vermont House announce leadership positions
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democrats in the Vermont House of Representatives have selected their leaders ahead of the next legislative session. The Democrats held a public caucus Saturday at the State House in Montpelier. Rep. Jill Krowinski of Burlington was tapped for a second term as speaker, though her...
kentuckytoday.com
About half of Kentucky in medium or high levels of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows an increase in the number of counties showing medium and high COVID-19 Community Levels, while just over half of the state remains at a low level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated...
kentuckytoday.com
Siegrist leads No. 25 Villanova past Providence 79-54
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Maddy Seigrist scored 20 of her 29 points in the first half and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 25 Villanova to a 79-54 win over Providence on Sunday. Seigrist was 12-of-18 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. The Wildcats (7-2, 1-1 Big...
Comments / 0