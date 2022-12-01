ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

No. 10 Indiana tips off Big Ten slate at Rutgers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stylE_0jUDSiap00

This week, Indiana entered the Top 10 for the first time since the 2016-17 season, and its first test was facing No. 18 North Carolina in a nationally televised game of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The 10th-ranked Hoosiers passed their test against the Tar Heels with flying colors and will try to remain unbeaten Saturday afternoon when they visit Rutgers for their Big Ten opener in Piscataway, N.J.

Indiana (7-0) is opening conference play after turning in an impressive defensive showing in Wednesday’s 77-65 win over North Carolina, the preseason No. 1 team in the country.

The Hoosiers held UNC to 33.9 percent shooting from the field and have yet to allow an opponent to shoot higher than 43.8 percent. It was the sixth time Indiana allowed fewer than 70 points.

“I just thought that our defense was very constrictive, like an anaconda,” Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “It just really sucked the life out of UNC early. They couldn’t get any big shots early and we kind of rode it out till the end of the game.”

Indiana also forced North Carolina to miss nine of 15 layup attempts and 13 of 18 3-point tries, marking the fifth time its defense allowed under 30 percent from 3-point range.

“It was a total team effort,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “From a defensive standpoint, we were solid from the beginning to the end.”

Jackson-Davis collected 21 points and 10 rebounds while also helping defensively against North Carolina star Armando Bacot, who was held to 12 points.

Jackson-Davis scored 20 points for the third time this season but also had a lot of help as Indiana placed four in double figures.

Xavier Johnson added 20 and is shooting 56.3 percent after finishing at 40.6 percent last season. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino contributed a season-high 14 points while Trey Galloway chipped in 11 after being injured for the past three games and not practicing in that span.

Rutgers (5-2) opens conference play after a vastly different experience in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge on Wednesday. The Scarlet Knights took a 68-61 loss at Miami when they allowed the final seven points, went scoreless for the final 2:45 and blew an 11-point lead.

“This is a learning opportunity,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “Just excited how this team is kind of developing. I know it’s not the outcome I wanted today but I also knew we were playing one of the most talented teams in the country.”

Among the developments Rutgers can be excited about is Clifford Omoruyi, who is averaging 16.7 points and 9.9 rebounds after totaling 16 and nine Wednesday. Another bright spot was Caleb McConnell finishing with 16 in his second game back from a knee injury.

The Scarlet Knights were missing Paul Mulcahy for the fourth straight game due to a shoulder injury and without him, they committed seven of their 15 turnovers in the final 12 minutes when they were outscored 28-11 and missed 16 of their final 19 shots.

“We had chances and we’re good enough to win,” Pikiell said. “Hopefully we’ll get him back soon, but when you lose the best assist guy in the Big Ten, it’s not easy to replace him.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
onthebanks.com

Hoosier’ Daddy? Men’s Basketball Rolls Past No. 10 Indiana, 63-48

The day began with some good injury news for the Scarlet Knights: point guard Paul Mulcahy was cleared to return to the lineup, putting the Scarlet Knights at full strength for the first time this season. On the Hoosier bench, star freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was forced to sit out the game after suffering back spasms during pre-game warmups.
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana at Rutgers game day essentials

No. 10 Indiana (7-0) at Rutgers (5-2) Location: Jersey Mike’s Arena (8,000), Piscataway, N.J. Television: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel, Andy Katz) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Indiana 69 No. 39 Rutgers 66. Series: Tied 7-7. Rutgers won last meeting 66-63 on Mar. 2, 2022. Rutgers Steve Pikiell:. Steve...
thedailyhoosier.com

Even without Grace Berger, IU looks like a Final Four-caliber team

Indiana women’s basketball lost one of its best players less than a week before taking the court against North Carolina. But if you didn’t know that going into the game, you wouldn’t be able to tell the Hoosiers lost a significant piece like Grace Berger. They just looked comfortable.
insidethehall.com

Video: Mike Woodson reacts to loss at Rutgers

Mike Woodson addressed the media following Indiana’s 63-48 loss to Rutgers on Saturday at Jersey Mike’s Arena. (Video courtesy of Brian Fonseca)
fbschedules.com

2022 Big Ten Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2022 Big Ten Championship Game is set with the Purdue Boilermakers facing the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Michigan clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game after finishing atop the Big Ten...
247Sports

Sources: Bob Bostad joining Indiana football staff as OL Coach

Sources have told Peegs.com that Bob Bostad will be the new offensive line coach for the Hoosiers. Bostad replaces interim offensive line coach Rod Carey after Carey took over midway through the 2022 season when Darren Hiller was dismissed. Bostad coached the O-line at Wisconsin this past season, and overall,...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WTWO/WAWV

Rose-Hulman cancels women’s basketball season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Rose-Hulman announced the cancellation of the remaining women’s basketball season on Saturday evening. The move was made in part to protect the health and safety of student-athletes due to low roster numbers. “After consultation with our athletic training staff and medical personnel, we are making the unfortunate decision to cancel the […]
Tribune-Review

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 3, 2022

Cheswick Christian Academy 52, Pittsburgh Christian Academy 47. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 52, Albert Gallatin 40. Franklin Regional 48, Greensburg Central Catholic 34. Hampton 76, North Hills 74 (OT) Seneca Valley 71, Perry 35. Norwin Tournament. Norwin 55, Uniontown 47. Jeannette 53, Steel Valley 35. Pitt-Johnstown Tournament. Richland...
INDIANA STATE
Brewbound.com

Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side

BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

89K+
Followers
67K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy