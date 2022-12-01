Read full article on original website
Related
Woman shares genius way she decorates her stair rail for Christmas
A woman has shared the genius way she makes Christmas decorations for her stair bannister - and it's so easy. @shaynaalnwick Easy DIY Christmas Staircase Decor! 😍🎄 #christmasdecor #christmas #christmasdecorating #diy ♬ Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee. In the clip, TikToker @shaynaalnwick revealed the...
housebeautiful.com
15 personalised gifts for Christmas 2022
We always find that one of the best gifts to give and receive is one which feels truly personalised and as though a lot of thought has gone into it, hence why we are such big fans of monogrammed and personalised gifts. If you're shopping for someone tricky to buy...
realhomes.com
I've found 6 of the cutest small Christmas trees for apartments — from just $10.50
Bigger doesn't always mean better, especially when it comes to Christmas. These cute but small Christmas trees I've found online totally prove that. Whether you want a mini tree for your desk or are spending Christmas Day away from home like me and want something low maintenance. There might not be any point in getting a full-size tree this year. and you can save that cash for an extra egg nog latte. We've already listed our favorite places to buy your Christmas decor this year, but we're yet to discuss the elephant (or in this case the baby elephant) in the room.
I work in Aldi – here’s the secret to getting discounts, it works every time and could save you lots of money
AN ALDI worker has revealed the secret to bagging a discount at the tills - and it always works. Fiona Forrester is a store manager in Glenrothes, Fife and has worked for the bargain supermarket for a whopping 20 years. She has now shared her top tips to help customers...
King Charles and Camilla's decadent Christmas Tree is revealed - and there's a sweet meaning behind the festive decorations
King Charles and Camilla's Christmas Tree has delighted royal fans as the royal couple prepare to mark this bittersweet holiday
Thrillist
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
My side hustle paid for Christmas – I work just two hours a day and made four figures in a month
WITH rising energy bills and the cost of living crisis, many of us are having to make a few cutbacks this Christmas. Or we’re trying to find ways to bring in a bit of extra cash. Katie McGuire wasn't looking to make extra money - instead, she was looking...
Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive
Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
Mom racks up around $49,000 on credit cards due to her obsession with her favorite color
A mom has described how her obsession with the color purple led her to rack up £42,000 (around $49,976) in credit card debt. Vanessa Allen’s (or Vanessa Purple) obsession with the color purple grew in 2015 when she dyed a single strand of her hair purple and saw a random woman on a London bus carrying a purple bag.
Goat born with 'human face' looks like it's wearing glasses and resembles Santa Claus
A goat was born with a deformed human face that appears to have glasses, making it look like a demonic Santa Claus. The malformed goat has been born with a human face, with thick white tufts on its head and chin that Santa Claus would be proud of, and dark circles around its eyes that look similar to glasses.
The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is on Sale With This Special Code
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular:...
If You See A Brown Clump On Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out Immediately
Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
Stylists reveal 7 pant trends that are in and 6 that are out for 2023
Style experts say people should swap out camo-print pants and skinny jeans for cargo pants and wide-leg denim for their 2023 wardrobes.
People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for
We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
Woman Pours Dawn All Over Her Kitchen Floor and the Results are Stunning
This proves the power of soap and scrubbing!
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
Comments / 0