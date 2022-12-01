‘More work to do.’ Consultant report highlights lingering problems with Broward County’s 911 call centers

While Broward struggles to resolve issues with the regional emergency call centers, a new report outlines continued problems with the treatment of staff and technology that’s not being used to call back people who are trying to get through to 911. Lou Toman/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Coming on the heels of a state oversight panel’s demand that Broward County turn over the operation of its troubled 911 call centers to the Sheriff’s Office, a report the county authorized early this year may provide a blueprint to fix the system that has left residents in danger of not getting the crisis help they need.

The 130-page draft report by Fitch & Associates outlines many of the issues that have plagued the understaffed emergency centers for most of the past year, and makes recommendations on areas that should be addressed promptly in the dysfunctional system that is managed by the county but staffed and operated by the Sheriff’s Office.

The report, obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel this week, concludes more needs to be done for speed and accuracy. Among the observations:

There is still a problem with emergency response times. Consultants suggested the county “carefully adjust staffing levels” so it can answer 90% of the 911 calls within 15 seconds. Broward County records show that in September, the last month for which data is available, there were only nine days in the month where at least 90% of the calls were answered within 15 seconds during the busiest hour. On one day, Sept. 17, only 29% of the calls were answered within 15 seconds.

The report cites ongoing problems for employees. At the northern 911 center in Coconut Creek, for example, “bathrooms have no hot water and harsh lighting, which reportedly causes eye strain and headaches.” And the call-in-queue alert sound is so “mentally intrusive” that call-takers report hearing it when they aren’t at work.

Consultants said “abandoned calls” — times when a caller hangs up before reaching a 911 operator — occurred 156,000 times in 2021, or 12% of the time. The Sheriff’s Office tries to call back people who hang up, but this impacts staff resources for the next 911 call. The technology exists to make an automated callback, but the system doesn’t currently allow it. The consultants recommend that a “reconfiguration of the county’s existing 911 telephony network should be accomplished as soon as practical to permit” the automated callback feature.

The technology exists to get a more accurate location of a caller. Although the county has plans to use it, “nonetheless, the recommendation is to deploy the service as quickly as possible to assist in the reduction of overall call processing times.”

Four county commissioners reached this week said they either hadn’t seen the report, were scheduled to have the details explained to them by administration, or were still plowing through it and meeting with county staff.

A fifth, Commissioner Tim Ryan, said his take-away so far is that “there is more work to do — especially in the high-level management operations of the system. It’s more than just giving more pay to the 911 operators.”

County Administrator Monica Cepero said ”we’ve been looking through” the draft report, and her staff would be doing one-on-one briefings with county leaders on the findings.

County Commissioner Steve Geller said the final report is expected to be completed this month.

At a Broward regional communications center media open house at the Sunrise call center on Thursday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony voiced his support for a consolidated call center operating fully under the Sheriff’s Office where “all decision making and processes are handled at law enforcement or within the Sheriff’s Office’s level, in partnership with those other invested administrators in this county.”

He added that the state-led Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission’s report provides “another independent element to consider and look at,” and said that he had gone through the recently released Fitch report with a highlighter.

But he also suggested that the input from outsiders had gone too far.

“This is an important time in this county’s history when it comes to getting communications right,” Tony said. “We can’t afford to have any more divide, dialogue or any other commissions or formulated government bodies tell us what we need to do here in Broward County.”

The chiefs of police and the fire chiefs support the Sheriff’s Office’s full adoption of 911 operations, Tony said.

“We don’t all like each other all the time,” he said. “And the chiefs have their different purviews, the fire chiefs have their different positions, we are able to disagree on multiple issues, but this is not one we disagree on.”

Reviewing the 911 system

In February, the county signed off on the $103,950 study by Fitch & Associates, which was to be a routine update to a previous study by the same group. Fitch compiled a 2016 report when the 911 system was dogged by complaints, mistakes and bad publicity.

The woes at the 911 call centers have dogged county leaders for most of the year; a series of South Florida Sun Sentinel investigative articles in the spring detailed how the agency couldn’t fill empty positions — or even keep the 911 call-takers they already have — which has meant sometimes dire outcomes for Broward residents calling for help during their emergencies.

Among the problems uncovered:

There were thousands of unanswered 911 calls, and among the desperate callers who never connected with the help they needed were a family whose baby died and a woman whose house was destroyed in a fire.

The stresses of being short-staffed are too much for many 911 workers. Sources have previously said some new hires don’t stick around long, and there have even been times when a worker walked off the job during a lunch break.

911 centers have been so understaffed that workers routinely log outlandishly long overtime shifts — enough extra work that many were able to double or triple their regular pay . One communication worker had put in so many overtime shifts that the person was known to grab naps in a car before clocking back in for another shift.

Workers routinely found jobs at neighboring emergency operations centers with better pay and less stress.

Despite the county offering millions of dollars to solve staffing problems, records show the unanswered call issue hasn’t been fully resolved. On Oct. 31, a Hollywood man said he called 911 twice with no response, and received help for his wife only when he called a police dispatch center in Miami-Dade County where he works as a police sergeant. His wife died. Records released from the Sheriff’s Office show that at the time the 911 calls were made on Oct. 31, there were 19 people staffing the call centers, although 22 people were needed on staff during that hour block based on historical call volume.

Veda Coleman-Wright, the Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said the agency “is conducting a thorough evaluation of what occurred on Oct. 31. Once all the facts have been gathered, we will be able to provide you with accurate answers.”

Regarding the staffing shortage on Oct. 31, she said that since June, 74 operators have been hired and there are currently 38 vacancies — down from 90 open spots in the spring.

After a person is hired, they must attend a 12-week academy followed by about six weeks of on-the-job training, depending on the person’s proficiency, she said. “At this time, new hires are consistently coming on line.”

Improvements

At the media event in the Sunrise dispatch center on Thursday, Sheriff Tony said that the lack of resources for 911 operators came from the county level and was responsible for the staffing problems, but with the recent raises and new hires, performance has already improved.

“I was proud to see that the county supported us to finally make up for decades of cuts through budget and coming up short which prevented us from having the necessary manpower,” Tony said. “Through that process of retaining the necessary money, we’ve already seen the change in how we are able to perform.”

The office received 3,000 applicants in the first two months, Tony said.

“We almost have an abundance of applications to pull from,” he said, which has led to a “tremendous curve in performance just simply having the necessary personnel, but we cannot stop at the personnel.”

Both Tony and Angela Mize, the Regional Communications Division Director, argued for a new “state of the art” call center to house all operations, saying that the splitting of dispatch centers into three buildings hindered their ability to respond to emergencies on time.

“We are the third largest sheriff’s office in the United States to safeguard a population of roughly 2 million people over 30 cities. And we have yet to have our own house for an independent freestanding state-of-the-art communication center. It is time. It is time to take place here in this county,” Tony said.

“We echo the Sheriff’s sentiment,” Mize said. “We want to be back in a single multi-purpose facility, putting all of our staff and all of our expectations under one roof; that is hands down the most efficient way.”

Mize argued that the amount of demand and expectation on Broward’s 911 operations is unparalleled.

“The amount of expectation on our team is, in my opinion, unprecedented and beyond comparison to anybody else in this nation,” she said. “We are very unique in the stuff that we have to do.”

State attention focused on Broward’s 911 operation

The Fitch report comes at the same time the county is trying to defend its ownership of the 911 system and fend off efforts to turn it over to the Sheriff’s Office.

The state safety panel created after the Parkland mass shooting has warned that the county’s 911 emergency system still faces some of the same problems that could cause delays in the police response that it did nearly five years ago when 17 people died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cellphone 911 calls made from Parkland get sent to Coral Springs by design because Coral Springs handles fire and medical services. But that was a disaster in 2018 when children trapped inside a high school during a shooting spree needed police . Coral Springs police said they think they found a workaround to get the calls to the right place faster — but recently blamed both the county and the Sheriff’s Office for taking too long to test the new technology.

In response to the complaints from the city and the ongoing inability to correct recurring issues, the safety commission determined the county ought to relinquish the oversight of the troubled 911 system and hand it over to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a request that has outraged county leaders who have pledged to try to remove the Sheriff’s Office completely as their 911 provider.

But as the state panel doubles down on its idea of how to fix Broward’s troubled system, it is now demanding change happen quickly.

“While investigating the Broward emergency communications system over the last five years we have received numerous complaints about [the] dysfunction and the ineffectiveness of the regional communications systems,” Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, chairman of the MSD Public Safety Commission, wrote in a letter to the county last week.

He blamed the county for “serious relationship issues” that “cannot be resolved under the current organizational structure.”

Gualtieri said Sheriff Tony has proposed that all responsibility for countywide emergency communications be transferred from Broward County government to the Broward County Sheriffs Office, and the safety commission agrees.

“The current process is too fragmented and there is too much ‘finger pointing’ as to who is responsible for what and especially who is responsible for a variety of under-performing aspects of the entire system. By moving responsibility to the Sheriff, he will be held responsible and if the problems are not remedied everyone knows who to hold accountable,” Gualtieri wrote.

While he didn’t mention the word “subpoena” — a word that was repeatedly voiced at the last safety commission meeting if the county didn’t agree to give up control of its $78 million communications system — he did write that the safety commission unanimously voted to have the county commissioners appear at their meeting “if all these issues are not timely resolved.”

The county fired back a letter Monday, saying it was “at a loss” at the suggestion that transferring services to the Sheriff’s Office would resolve issues.

The prospect of turning over the management of the system angered one county commissioner enough for him to ask that the issue be discussed at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. Commissioner Mark Bogen said he will ask to “have the responsibility be taken away from the Sheriff’s Office” in favor of another provider.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash

Editor’s Note: This article, originally published Dec. 1, 2022, has been updated to include response from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.