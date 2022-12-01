ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings receives prestigeous design recognition

BILLINGS - The city of Billings was recognized Thursday with a gold certification from a program called LEED, which stands for Leadership in Engineering and Environmental Design.

LEED is a program that ranks the sustainability of cities, and Billings has now earned gold status along with only 20 other cities around the globe.

Billings is the first city in the state of Montana to be certified by LEED at any level. The other LEED distinctions, in order from lowest to highest in value, are certified, silver, gold, and platinum.

An unveiling of the “gold certificate” was held at the Billings Logan International Airport along with speeches from those involved in the program and representatives from the city, including Mayor Bill Cole.

Cole said the award represents some of the unique characteristics that make Billings so special.

“This is a rare and prestigious honor,” Cole said during the presentation. “Billings residents care deeply for the land, each other, Montana, our country, and our planet.”

