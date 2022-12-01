Doylestown Nonprofit Celebrated for Changing the Way Communities Treat People with Disabilities

The Bucks County nonprofit was founded by two childhood friends who wanted to help their community. Photo by The Next Step Programs

A Bucks County nonprofit is being celebrated for their strides in aiding those with disabilities within their local community. Beccah Hendrickson wrote about the group for 6abc.

Joshua Fields and Meghan Kensil founded “The Next Step Programs” in Doylestown when they were teenagers. Their goal was to change the way the community treats people with disabilities. Eight years later, the nonprofit is still fulfilling its mission.

“What we’re trying to do is show the community we’re here; we want to be part of the community,” said Fields.

It has also grown over the years to become a place where individuals with disabilities can come to learn life skills and even get help in finding a job.

“Within our community, over 80 percent of our young adults are employed,” said Fields.

With such good results with employment opportunities, Fields now has the goal of adding housing into the mix. He wants to build a housing community that would be inclusive and provide people who have disabilities with sustainable housing.

“It’s important to create a sustainable system where these young adults can become independent adults in society, where they have a place to live, a place to belong, a place to work,” said Fields.