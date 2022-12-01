ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Supreme Court to hear case about Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

By Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25AkbI_0jUDSJim00

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case to determine the legality of President Joe Biden's student debt cancelation plan. The Biden administration petitioned the court after lower courts blocked the plan.

The Supreme Court will hear the case in February. It will not lift a lower court's injunction, meaning loan forgiveness will not happen prior to the hearing.

The petition with the Supreme Court concerns a lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states. It seeks to overturn an injunction by a federal appeals court in St. Louis

Biden's plan would forgive $10,000 in federal student debt for those with incomes of less than $125,000, or households earning less than $250,000. People who received a Pell Grant would be eligible for $20,000 in relief.

Last month, Biden extended the federal government's student loan repayment pause, which was first implemented at the start of the pandemic.

It was due to expire at the end of the year, but it will now expire no later than June 30, 2023. Biden said that would give the case enough time to work its way through the courts.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump.  “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday.  While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students.  Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy