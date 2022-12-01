Buckhannon road closures for Christmas events start Friday

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Buckhannon announced that Main Street will be closed for part of Friday and Saturday for the Christmas parade and festival.

The Christmas Parade is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., but the road will be closed starting at 5 p.m. The closure includes Route 20 starting at Madison Street and heading north and Main Street to the fire department.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Main Street will be closed for the West Virginia Dickens Christmas Festival & Faire. The road closure for the festival will begin at 1 p.m. and the event is scheduled to end at 7 p.m. Activities at the festival include vendors, carriage rides, and live entertainment.

The City Ordinance also said that parking along parade routes is prohibited starting one hour before the scheduled start time, so make sure to not park along Main Street starting at 5 p.m. Friday evening.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.