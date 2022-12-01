ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Buckhannon road closures for Christmas events start Friday

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Buckhannon announced that Main Street will be closed for part of Friday and Saturday for the Christmas parade and festival.

The Christmas Parade is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., but the road will be closed starting at 5 p.m. The closure includes Route 20 starting at Madison Street and heading north and Main Street to the fire department.

Buckhannon Police looking for man who allegedly stole 4-wheeler

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Main Street will be closed for the West Virginia Dickens Christmas Festival & Faire. The road closure for the festival will begin at 1 p.m. and the event is scheduled to end at 7 p.m. Activities at the festival include vendors, carriage rides, and live entertainment.

The City Ordinance also said that parking along parade routes is prohibited starting one hour before the scheduled start time, so make sure to not park along Main Street starting at 5 p.m. Friday evening.

WBOY 12 News

