Corona, December 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Corona. The San Jacinto High School soccer team will have a game with Centennial High School - Corona on December 05, 2022, 16:15:00. The San Jacinto High School soccer team will have a game with Centennial High School - Corona on December 05, 2022, 17:45:00.
California High School Wins State Title Without a Pass Completion
Granada Hills Charter not only didn’t complete a pass in the championship game but also for the entirety of the 2022 campaign.
ocsportszone.com
Final scores of CIF Regional Championship Football Bowl Games for Saturday night, Dec. 3
A big weekend of high school football continues on Saturday, Dec. 3 as four Orange County teams compete in CIF State Regional Bowl Games. OC Sports Zone will provide updates on our scoreboard and have photos and stories after the games Saturday night. We also have coverage of high school...
viewpointsonline.org
What glitters is gold, RCC eyes second championship in three years
Golden age. It’s what you hear in the World Cup. Fútbol. Community college football? Riverside City College. This is the most complete team the Tigers have had from their golden age era.. The Riverside City College football team will be going to it’s third straight state championship appearance....
menifee247.com
Paloma Valley High football coach Zach Dilley resigns
Zach Dilley, who led the Wildcats to a 9-3 record and league championship this fall, has resigned as head football coach at Paloma Valley High School. Paloma Valley principal Jennifer Thomasian said in an email that Dilley is resigning to spend more time with his family. “This year was a...
viewpointsonline.org
Tigers fight off the Hornets, advance to championship game
A 74 yard touchdown flipped the momentum and helped secure the Tiger’s spot in next week’s championship game. The Riverside City College football team outplayed Fullerton College 31-17 on Dec. 3. RCC went into the game firing, putting the first touchdown on the board in the first five...
newsantaana.com
Valencia declares victory in the race for the 68th State Assembly District
Avelino Valencia has declared victory in the race for the 68th Assembly District, which includes most of Santa Ana, Anaheim and Orange. Valencia posted this note on Facebook, “I am deeply grateful to the countless voters, volunteers, and supporters who worked to make our victory possible. In the State Assembly, I am going to fight every day to be an effective advocate for residents, and to support the schools, working families, neighborhoods, and businesses that make our communities strong and vibrant. Thank you, Orange County!”
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Riverside County (CA) Fire Breaks Ground on $11.1M North Shore Station
Ground was broken December 1 for a new $11.1 million North Shore Fire Station 41 for the Riverside County Fire Department, according to a news release from the Riverside County Facilities Management Department. The ceremony was held at the future site of the fire station in the community of North...
vvng.com
4Runner crashes while exiting Oak Hill Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A driver was uninjured after crashing their SUV Sunday afternoon while attempting to exit the freeway. It happened at 3:11 p.m., December 4, 2022, when the driver of a silver Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound on Interstate 15, and for unknown reasons, the vehicle was unable to stop, causing it to overturn near the onramp.
Family of seven loses home to fire in north Palm Springs
On Saturday evening, a house fire broke out in north Palm Springs at Sterling Avenue in the Santiago Sun Canyon Estates neighborhood off Highway 111. Fire crews said a family, including four kids, three adults, and three dogs, were inside when they smelled smoke. They were all able to get out without injuries. Alfredo Andrade was one of The post Family of seven loses home to fire in north Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Key Local Election Results Following Riverside County Certification
After a hard fought, and long fought battle, data from the Riverside County Registrar shows the narrow margins of two key races. In Palm Springs, Pro Tem Mayor Elect Grace Garner beat challenger Scott Nevins by only 64 votes. Garner will now become the first Latina mayor of Palm Springs...
OC raises flag over future site of first veterans cemetery
After more than a decade of planning and setbacks, Orange County has raised the flag over the future home of its first veterans cemetery.
SoCal will see more clouds and light rain over the next several days
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California on Monday and through much of the upcoming week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sausage and schnitzel? California has 6 of the top German restaurants in US, Yelp says
For those who are craving bratwurst, warm pretzels, sauerkraut or schnitzel, six restaurants in California are among the top spots for German food in the country, according to Yelp. Yelp released its “top 30 German eateries worth traveling to this winter,” and restaurants and delis across the state made the...
viatravelers.com
15 Best Tours in Palm Springs, California
Palm Springs is a mid-size city in the Coachella Valley of California known for its desert hot springs, golf courses, mid-century modern architecture, vintage boutiques, and the San Jacinto Mountains. Located in Southern California, Palm Springs is only forty miles from the famous Joshua Tree National Park desert landscape, making it a popular travel destination for adventure seekers! In addition, there is so much history and culture in the greater Palm Springs area, as it’s the home of the ancient Native American Cahuilla tribes, so many visitors come to learn the area’s history.
spectrumnews1.com
Southland gas prices keep plunging
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 23rd consecutive day, decreasing 4.6 cents to $4.888, its lowest amount since Feb. 28. The average price has decreased 56 times in the 59 days since rising...
railfan.com
Bridge Over California Rail Yard, Popular Spot for Railfans, Will Be Replaced
BARSTOW, Calif. — A bridge over BNSF Railway’s yard in Barstow, Calif. — long a popular spot for railfans — will soon be replaced as part of an expansion of the former Santa Fe Railway yard. BNSF is preparing to invest $1.5 billion to construct a...
knewsradio.com
RivCo Uses Vague Language & Generalities Describing New Health Initiative Based On The Zip Code Where You Live
Great backyard with swimming pool and lounge chairs in American Suburban luxury house. Northwest, USA. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Here is the official press release from Riverside County:. Riverside University Health System-Public Health (RUHS-PH) is launching Blue Zones Activate, a comprehensive policy-based initiative that uses an evidence-based approach...
Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America
Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
foxla.com
Dog dragged by driver in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif - A dog is recovering at the vet after it was allegedly dragged by a driver in Apple Valley. It happened Friday around 8 a.m. near the area of Milpas Drive and Desert View Road. According to an Instagram post from Tammy Jarrard, she was driving along Milpas when another driver stopped her and told her that a driver up ahead in a white Chevrolet Tahoe was dragging a dog, and that she was calling 911.
