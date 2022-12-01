Avelino Valencia has declared victory in the race for the 68th Assembly District, which includes most of Santa Ana, Anaheim and Orange. Valencia posted this note on Facebook, “I am deeply grateful to the countless voters, volunteers, and supporters who worked to make our victory possible. In the State Assembly, I am going to fight every day to be an effective advocate for residents, and to support the schools, working families, neighborhoods, and businesses that make our communities strong and vibrant. Thank you, Orange County!”

3 DAYS AGO