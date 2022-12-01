Read full article on original website
St. Clair County deputies searching for missing 56-year-old woman
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 56-year-old woman. According to the sheriff’s office, Catherine Ann McCann was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on November 30 at 11616 AL Hwy 144 in Ragland. McCann suffers from a medical condition and could […]
Birmingham Police Office arrested for domestic violence strangulation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham Police Officer was arrested for domestic violence strangulation on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Officer Brandon A. Smith turned himself into the custody of the Jefferson County Jail. “On Nov. 19, 2022, Birmingham Police Department was made aware of a domestic […]
33-year-old woman ejected, killed in Jefferson County rollover crash
A woman was killed after she was ejected from a vehicle during a crash Thursday evening in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the fatality victim as Maleaha Rashid Hicks. She was 33 and lived in Empire. Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. to the wreck...
wbrc.com
Woman killed after wreck on Highway 78 in Jefferson County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the 7500 block of U.S. Highway 78 East on Dec. 1 around 6:40 p.m. Authorities identified the woman as 33-year-old Maleaha Rashid Hicks. Police say early indications show during the collision, one of the vehicles flipped...
Two injured, one killed during apparent shootout in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two people were injured, and one person was killed during an apparent shootout in Birmingham on Friday, Dec. 2, at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Cornelius Arthour May Jr., 20, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a shooting at a Chevron located […]
BPD: 20-year-old man killed, 2 others injured by gunfire at Chevron on Finley Blvd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a shooting at a gas station that killed one man and wounded two others Friday night. BPD officers were dispatched to the Chevron on 1525 Finley Boulevard at around 8 p.m. on calls of shots fired with multiple victims. At the scene, officers discovered […]
wvtm13.com
One person killed and two others shot in shootout on Finley Blvd. in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: The Birmingham Police Department identified the victim as 20-year-old Cornelius Arthour May Jr. Multiple people were shot near a gas station in Birmingham Friday night. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reported a homicide investigation near a Chevron gas station, located at 1525 Finley Blvd. The...
Empire woman dead following crash on Highway 78
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Empire woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Highway 78 on the call of a crash around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they realized that during the accident one of the vehicles involved had flipped several […]
Information sought in May 2022 fatal shooting on I-59
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information in a homicide investigation that occurred on May 14, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m. According to the BPD, Justin Snow, 38, of Warrior, was traveling in a 2008 White Ford Edge from the “downtown […]
weisradio.com
Centre Man Arrested In Connection With Assault Of Police Officer at Football Game
On Wednesday, The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department charged 42 year old Allen Starr of Centre for assaulting Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton at the Cherokee County/Oneonta football game Friday night. According to Oneonta Police Chief Clifton, he was trying to get between Starr and the Oneonta coaching staff when...
WAAY-TV
Albertville mother charged with abusing her child who needed life-saving surgery
An Albertville mother has been arrested for the abuse of her child. Carmen Casanova surrendered at the Albertville Police Department on Thursday after a child abuse investigation began Nov. 23. On that day, police said Albertville Fire Department medics responded to the 2,000 block of 205 North for a child...
2 arrested after clashing with police officer in Mountain Brook
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after resisting arrest and getting in a skirmish with a police officer in Mountain Brook Thursday morning, police report. According to MBPD Chief Jay Loggins, a traffic stop happened at approximately 11 a.m. near the Cahaba Village shopping mall off Hwy. 280. The suspect, who was […]
Over 100 illegal gambling machines seized by deputies in Etowah County
Following a two-week investigation into gambling halls in Gadsden, the Etowah County Sheriff's Office said they seized over 100 illegal gambling machines and several thousand dollars.
wbrc.com
Hueytown PD announces the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hueytown Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday morning the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory. Officer McAdory started with Hueytown PD in 2011 after retiring from the Birmingham Police Department. McAdory served the citizens of Hueytown and Birmingham for many years and was...
Mountain Brook man charged with felony distribution that led to drug death
From Tribune staff reports WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — According to a statement from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a Mountain Brook man has been arrested on felony charges of distributing a controlled substance causing death. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, Alabama was charged in the death of Thomas Gleason, 26, of Ridgefield, Connecticut following […]
Inmate found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility, marking 37 deaths this year
An inmate serving a six year sentence was found dead at William Donaldson Correction Facility on November 30.
wvtm13.com
First on WVTM 13: Future of Birmingham City Jail in question, city could move inmates to county jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 News on Friday that the future of the Birmingham City Jail is in question, as the city explores moving inmates from the city jail to the Jefferson County jail. A memo was emailed on Thursday informing Birmingham City Jail staff of a...
UPDATE: Birmingham man arrested for murder of his brother
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man has been arrested on Monday, Nov. 28, for the murder of his brother. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Devin Renard Patterson Jr., 31, in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Zevin Patterson. Zevin Patterson was […]
wbrc.com
B’ham man sentenced to prison on drug charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 1, a federal judge sentenced a Birmingham man on a drug charge, announced U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced 27-year-old Eric Ashley Jr., of Birmingham, to...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies female killed in Birmingham crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash in Birmingham on Monday, Nov. 28, at approximately 1:49 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Dorothy Ann Moore, 69, of Birmingham, was a passenger of a sedan involved in a two-vehicle collision in […]
