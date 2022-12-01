ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeopardy! fans moved to tears as beloved player Ryan Long opens up about his traumatic past in new interview

By Darian Lusk
 3 days ago
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ryan Long - the Uber driver who won $300K and fans' hearts last June - has opened up like never before.

He told his tragedy-filled life story to NPR, leaving people in tears and relating to him even more.

Jeopardy! star Ryan Long revealed he 'felt like he had wasted his life' Credit: Jeopardy
The game show changed that after he grew up 'downplaying' his intelligence Credit: ABC

Ryan, 37, the Philadelphia-based 16-time Jeopardy! star - stood out from the pack when he competed last season.

The broud-shouldered brainiac came from a different background than most scholastic contestants who grace Jeopardy!'s stage, he quickly emerged as a working-class hero.

On the latest episode of the podcast "This American Life," Ryan revealed he had a tougher go than fans were even aware of.

He described himself as a "husky" kid with a mixed-racial identity – his mother is Black and his father white, who died when he was 17.

'I FELT LIKE I'D WASTED MY LIFE'

Being put into gifted classes made him feel uncomfortable - so he "downplayed" his intelligence "to fit in" and dropped out of community college after one year.

"I'll oversleep, or I'll be late, or won't show up, something like that," Ryan said on the podcast. "It happens a lot, especially for things that could potentially benefit me. Because some part of me is either 'this is stupid' or 'you don't deserve it' or something.

And I'm pretty sure that's depression."

Ryan had a near-death experience with COVID right before his Jeopardy! run, so aside from just being able to afford it, his health was in question.

He was hospitalized for three weeks and was put on oxygen to stay alive. After being discharged, his knee gave out, and he was diagnosed with diabetes.

Ryan hinted that no one - especially himself - had given him a shot until the game show came along.

“I felt like I had wasted my life so far. I felt like I didn't have a huge amount of time left. My dad died young, his dad died young.

The single father-of-one added: "I didn't wanna do that to my kid. I found my dad dead."

“I dont look smart, whatever that means, I look like a bruiser. People underesitmate me. I know I'm kind of smart. I know what I can do."

“There was a little bit of class satisfaction that I came in to beat. People like my mom, like me, we've always watched the show but never been represented by the show.”

Ryan had a spare $200 to spend just getting to California to compete.

“I had to acknowledge I wanted it, give myself permission to want it. 'We're not gonna screw it up.'”

He didn't prepare and went in with: "No tutorials on technique, no studying. I didn't have time. I was working up until I left."

He concluded on his life-changing earnings and becoming a TV star: "That's the most valuable thing I got out of this time - the money made the time possible.

Money can't buy happiness but it buys everything that makes happiness possible, like time."

'IT WAS A LOT'

On Twitter, Ryan expressed he was even he was surprised at how open he was with hosts Bim Adewunmi and Zoe Chace.

"Had a little mini-freakout earlier and deactivated my account. Don't know why, but the This American Life piece shook me because I'd never heard myself that open on tape before."

"For a normally closed off person, it was just a lot. But eventually, I realized I was letting my fear rule me. I'm OK."

'TEAM RYAN FOR LIFE'

Jeopardy! fans flooded Ryan's Twitter to praise him for representing a side of society people don't see on the show and not holding back.

"When you talked about your mom helping you afford to get to California I thought of mine and cried. Thank you for opening up," one wrote.

"Remarkable story" replied another. "I wish you knew how many people you have touched and who are Ryan Long fans for life."

Alum Buzzy Cohen wrote: "It was a great piece and the more I know about you the more I love and appreciate who you are."

And a fourth: "It was an incredible interview. You were real, vulnerable and sharing how these different life experiences shaped you. It was inspiring. You are inspiring. Thank you for sharing your journey with us."

RYAN'S INCREDIBLE RIDE

Ryan endeared so many fans with his Jeopardy! cruise a few months back, so fans were thrilled he's returned for the recent Tournament of Champions even if he didn't nab the extra $250K.

His big personality, pop culture category sweeps and humbly hilarious Q&A stories thrilled fans endlessly.

Ryan would look down at his winning score and shake his head in bewilderment every game - and began his run by pumping out an Arnold Schwarzenegger impression.

More earnestly, Ryan once spoke about his son and single-dad working class backstory, bringing Mayim Bialik near tears in a Q&A.

"He wants to come to California, he wants to go to the theme parks - the best thing is, I have time to do these things with him now.

His other jobs included being a bouncer, an airport security worker, package handler, office clerk, piano mover, water ice seller, UPS worker, cashier, and a street sweeper.

"I would have loved to have met Alex Trebek," Ryan joked to NPR. "He was a hero in my house. He's one of few white men I know that can pull off a perm."

Ryan Long opened up to NPR: ' I felt like I didn't have a huge amount of time left. My dad died young, his dad died young. I didn't wanna do that to my kid.' Credit: Twitter
The star won his 16 games and $300K after a near-death COVID experience and a rough childhood - he heartbreakingly said he 'found his dad dead' Credit: Twitter/@blirish_charm
Mayim Bialik hosted Ryan's run last June and fans flooded his Twitter after the interview dropped Credit: ABC

Comments / 11

Geraldine Seward
3d ago

when Ryan first started on TV show looking at him he looks just like my grandson and from the first night he played I didn't miss a night from watching him win, I learned so much doing the time he were on the TV show that I followed him until his last night he played it were something in this young man that brought him close to me and he felt like my son it was something about Ryan that I love about him to say I hope and pray he keep up the good work and I saw him when he came back the second time love you 💘

Reply(1)
14
Geraldine Seward
3d ago

Ryan I don't know if you gave it though that through all that you went through on jeopardy and in your life the Lord Jesus Christ were with you and when I saw you that first night on Jeopardy and you look like my grandson I prayed every night for you and I watched you until the end I really love you and learn so much stay there with your family think about you when ever I watch jeopardy.

Reply
5
Barbara Shuler
1d ago

Great Job Ryan. Keep your head up. You can do whatever you put your mind to. "Keep God first". Gooooooo champ🏆

Reply
3
