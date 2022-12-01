ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wrestling Legend Says He Hopes Randy Orton Retires If Doctors Urge Him To

Teddy Long wants what is best for “The Viper,” even if it’s not what he himself wants. The legendary pro wrestling manager and WWE on-air authority figure recently spoke with the folks from Sportskeeda for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about Randy Orton being on the sidelines due to injuries that require surgery.
WWE SmackDown Results – December 2, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. – The show opened with The Bloodline making their entrance for Sami Zayn’s match. As they reached the ring, a video package recapping their War Games match aired. Sami started putting over the Usos, but Jimmy stopped him to declare that Sami was the MVP at War Games. Jey admitted that he didn’t like Sami, but by sticking with his family he earned his respect. Jimmy asked Sami how he was feeling, so he could respond that he felt very ucey. The Brawling Brutes interrupted with Sheamus saying that it’s fight night before entering the ring for their match.
Latest on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens Heat After WWE Survivor Series, Reigns Injury Update

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury. As previously reported, Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, according to multiple sources. Reigns was said to be upset about a slap from Kevin Owens, which he saw as an unplanned spot. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. There was talk of a broken eardrum and bruising under Reigns’ eye. You can access the original report by clicking here, the previous update by clicking here, and a follow-up by clicking here.
Former WWE Star Released at the Start of the Pandemic Returning Under Triple H Regime

Since Triple H took creative control of the company, WWE has brought back a number of wrestlers who had been let go. Several names have been mentioned as possible WWE comeback candidates in recent months, and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources that Eric Young will be returning to the company.
Opening Match For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed, Updated Line-Up

Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn in singles action will kick off tonight’s post-Survivor Series episode of WWE SmackDown on FS1. Cathy Kelley announced the match in the video below. Sheamus replied to the tweet, promising a banger. “Banger incoming… do not adjust your set.. [collision symbol emoji] [TV emoji] #fightnight,”...
WWE Main Event Results – December 1, 2022

Match starts off with a lock up to start and Zoey Stark gets a go behind and shoves Dana Brooke across the ring. Another go and Stark backs Brooke into the corner and shoves her. Another go and Dana gets a side headlock and takes it to the mat. Shoulder tackle gets a one count. Stark begs off in the corner and wants a time out. Brooke charges and Stark pulls her face first into the buckle.
Full Line-Up For Tonight’s GCW Afternoon Only Event

Tonight from The Arena in Jeffersonville, Indiana, GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Afternoon Only event. The show will air on FITE at 5 p.m. EDT. Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite. The following is the current line-up: * Jordan Oliver vs. 1 Called Manders. * Jack Cartwheel vs....
New “Inside Knowledge” on What Allegedly Occurred Between CM Punk and The Elite

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk’s AEW contract could be bought out following his backstage altercation with The Elite. Former WCW star Konnan provided new “inside knowledge” (as stated in the Spotify description) about what happened between CM Punk and The Elite during his podcast. “So this...
Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s GCW Wasted Time (12/3/22)

GCW’s Wasted Time event takes place tonight from Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. The show will air on FITE at 9 p.m. EDT. Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite. The following is the confirmed line-up: * Axton Ray and Shane Mercer vs. Bang Bros (August Matthews and...
Backstage Latest on William Regal Leaving AEW and Signing With WWE

According to reports, William Regal is leaving AEW for WWE. As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW talent are under the impression that Regal’s contract will expire this month, and that there are rumors of a WWE return. The Wrestling Observer notes in an update that when Regal first signed with...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/2/22)

WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FS1 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, following the Survivor Series. Tonight’s SmackDown will feature the World Cup Tournament finals, as well as a segment with The Bloodline. Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE...
Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Respects Vince McMahon More Professionally Than Ever

On Steve Fall’s Ten Count, Eric Bischoff stated that despite the two men’s history, his professional respect for Vince McMahon has never been stronger. That is due to the smooth transition following his departure as WWE CEO and Chairman, as well as WWE’s resilience as a result of the system he established.
WWE RAW Superstars Announced for Tonight’s SmackDown, Updated Card

Damage CTRL has been added to the lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1. Bayley, as well as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, will appear on tonight’s blue brand show. There has been no word on what they will do. “After a...
WWE Reportedly Stops Premium Live Event Bonuses

According to reports, WWE has discontinued Premium Live Event bonuses. According to a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE stars are now making exactly what they sign a contract for, whether it’s $1 million or another figure. There are no longer any bonuses for working the Saudi Arabia...

