Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Chobani holds 8th annual Holiday Giveaway
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani is ringing in the holiday season with the company’s annual tradition, the 8th Holiday Giveaway at the College of Southern Idaho was held Saturday morning. Hundreds of cars lined the CSI parking lot for hours and those working at the event said...
How to Rent a Santa in Twin Falls
If you need Santa arriving at an event this year, there is an ad on Twin Falls Classified where you can rent Santa for 30 minutes or an hour. His beard is real, Mrs. Claus comes with him for story time, to read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas,' and he will even bring in gifts if you ask him to and give them to him 15 minutes before the event. If you are not a member of the group or can't find the ad, you can also look up Gayle Garmon on Facebook.
Idaho’s Balanced Rock Lit Up For Christmas Was Glorious To Witness
In December 2020, I attempted to spread some holiday spirit to one of southern Idaho's most iconic natural landmarks. Armed with a bag of flashlights, a portable power supply, and a couple of Star Showers, I accompanied my daughter on the brief hike to the base of Balanced Rock in the middle of the night.
Public Invited to Attend Idaho Fish and Game Winter Feeding Meeting
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public is invited to attend the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee meeting Monday December 5, at the Magic Valley Regional offices in Jerome County. Idaho Fish and Game said the meeting will start at 5 p.m. and will also be available on Zoom Meeting for those that cannot attend in person. The advisory committee is made up of area citizens who help Fish and Game determine how winter feeding of some wildlife will be conducted during the season. The five members keep an eye on the winter conditions and then make recommendations to agency staff. The committee will meet several times during the winter.
Courthouse News Service
Idaho research center set to shake up dairy industry
(CN) — An unremarkable conference room at the Idaho statehouse — one used to host land board meetings that typically drum up as much enthusiasm as one would expect from such administrative gatherings — hosted something unusual for the space this autumn: a cheering crowd. What turned...
kmvt
Orton Botanical Garden offers “Christmas in the Garden” light display
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Christmas lights at Orton Botanical Gardens in Twin Falls are shining bright, just in time for the holiday season. They originally started with a few lights, but people liked them so much they ended up lighting up the entire garden. As of today,...
Best Christmas Light Displays in Twin Falls
A lot has changed around Twin Falls over the last several years, and it seems like there are fewer major light displays around the area. But there are still some spectacular displays for you and your family to check out. Here’s a quick list of some of the best Christmas light displays in Twin Falls and how to find them.
Don’t Miss These 9 Events the First Weekend of December in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The calendar has flipped to December, and most of us will be in tunnel vision on the holiday season. There are tons of events, sales, and parties to attend over the next month, and it all begins this weekend. Christmas season is officially here which means there are many nights and weekends to prepare and celebrate this time of year in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the many events that will be taking place this weekend that you will not want to miss.
Elko Daily Free Press
Baby dies after alleged shaking incident in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 2-month-old baby who suffered head trauma last week after being shaken by the mother’s boyfriend, according to court records, has died. Logan Danial Penner, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery after the Nov. 25 incident. With news of the infant’s death, Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said Thursday he was reviewing whether the charge should be amended.
Know Which Gift Cards to Buy for the Holidays in Idaho this Year
When it comes to picking gifts for your friends and family, some may be easier than others. For certain people, you know exactly what to get them and it takes little to no effort. Every person seems to have that one family member or friend who is tough to shop for and you can never find a gift you think they will enjoy. It is common to end up getting them a gift card, or perhaps you prefer to give gift cards to coworkers or as stocking stuffers. When it comes to picking the right gift card though, it isn't as simple as some make it out to be. Certain ones are better than others, based on discounts at the stores and the value of the items, so which gift cards are the best to give this holiday season?
Don’t Miss Chobani Free Yogurt Giveaway in Twin Falls
When it comes to living in Twin Falls during the holiday season, there are many traditions that families enjoy. Most kick off the holidays with Christmas in the Night Time Sky, or enjoy going to the live Nativity scene, or perhaps your favorite tradition is going to the light parade downtown. All of these events are what make the holiday season in Twin Falls so great, as well as many others, but one particular holiday tradition is filled with so much excitement, that cars line the street before the sun comes up on a Saturday morning. One of the best Twin Falls traditions is back this year and is taking place this weekend.
How to Use the Holiday Season to Your Advantage in Twin Falls
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, that means Christmas and the holiday season are a full go now. Many went crazy with shopping this last weekend and are continuing to do so, while some will wait until the final days before Christmas to even start. With the holiday season officially here, it is time to start using it to your advantage, especially if you are a parent. While you hope to raise your kids right and to be well-behaved, sometimes the cold weather keeping them indoors and the craziness of children being excited for this time of year can leave parents pulling their hair out. Instead of getting mad and yelling at your children, use the holiday season to your advantage, and here is how you can do so.
Twin Falls Living Nativity Is Back And Packed Full Of Christmas Spirit
One of my favorite Christmas events each year returns. The Living Nativity of Twin Falls has announced the dates it will be running this year. Celebrate the real reason for the season!. Twin Falls Living Nativity Returns. The living nativity will be on December 15th, December 16th, and December 17th....
Buying Used Christmas Gifts in Twin Falls is Better than New Ones
While many of us are spending free time or time at work browsing the internet for the best possible deals for Christmas presents, instead of shopping on big company sites and Amazon, perhaps you should turn your focus elsewhere. This year has been rough on many with the rise of gas prices, utilities, food, and everything else becoming more expensive. You may find yourself with a little less extra money this holiday season than you are used to, but there are ways to still have a great Christmas for your family without having to break the bank.
SCAM: Twin Falls ID Shoppers At Risk Of Holiday Gift Card Con
Thieves seem to find new ways to victimize consumers every December that cost Americans millions of dollars. There's a scam involving gift cards that a national crime center is warning holiday shoppers to try to avoid at all costs. I think we've all been scammed or fallen victim to someone's...
Holiday Vendor Sale in Twin Falls Makes for Great Christmas Shopping
While everyone is out shopping at the big company stores, or browsing the internet from their desk at home or work, why not get out and go shop at a place where you can find one-of-a-kind items you won't find anywhere else? Shopping local is the way to go to support small businesses, as well as putting your hard-earned money back into your local economy instead of into some billion-dollar corporation that doesn't need your business this time of year. There is a sale taking place this weekend that will allow you to find unique items and shop locally at the same time.
WATCH: Did You Know This 70s TV Show Filmed In Southern Idaho?
The more I learn about Southern Idaho and its history with film and TV, the more it makes sense that Sun Valley is like a mini Hollywood. We’ve written numerous stories about movies that were filmed in Idaho, Breakfast of Champions was filmed in Twin Falls and Napoleon Dynamite was shot in Preston. We’ve also had stories about the various TV shows that have been filmed here, including Wayward Pines and COPS plus episodes of Grey's Anatomy and The Imperfects say they visit Idaho. But somehow we’ve missed a classic TV show from the 70s that had multiple episodes shot in Twin Falls. That TV show was called Cannon and it ran from 1971 until 1976.
Are Twin Falls Kids’ Wish Lists Scaring The Snowballs Off Santa?
Toys are getting stranger and stranger these days, and kids are getting more and more into them. I wonder from time to time if Santa Clause has any idea what some children are talking about when they whisper in his ear at the mall. Santa Clause is indeed coming to...
Anyone Else Hear Weird Loud Noises First Thing In The Morning In Twin Falls?
Over the past couple of weeks when I get up early in the morning, I have heard some strangely loud noises that I haven't heard before. And it has been consistent over the last few weeks. Anyone else notice?. Loud Noises Early In The Morning In Twin Falls. Between 4...
Hwy 30 Music Fest Is Now So Big, It’s Expanding To Texas
Hwy 30 Music Fest is getting ready to celebrate it's 10th year in the Magic Valley. Along with that celebration, they announced the festival is expanding. Hwy 30 Music Fest will be in Texas and Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. Hwy 30 Music Fest In Twin Falls Celebrating 10 Years. The...
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0