Lewiston, ID

Clarkston HS Wins $10,000 to Help Establish Computer Science Education

CLARKSTON, WA – Clarkston High School has won $10,000 as part of a nationwide contest aimed at helping more students access computer science, especially students from underserved communities. Code.org, in partnership with DonorsChoose, has selected 102 schools around the country to be awarded the CS Leaders Prize to help establish computer science education for their students.
CLARKSTON, WA
36th Annual Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade Photos

CLARKSTON, WA – The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce 36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade took place this afternoon. This year’s theme was “A Hometown Christmas.” Parade Community Safety Sponsors were Idaho Central Credit Union, Lancer Lanes & Casino, and Pacific Steel & Recycling. Thank you...
CLARKSTON, WA
Purchase of Asotin County Land on Agenda For WDFW Next Week

CLARKSTON, WA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet in Clarkston next week to discuss a variety of topics – including the potential purchase of a piece of Asotin County land to allow for public use recreation. The meeting, set for December 8th through the 10th, will take place at the Clarkston Event Center at 841 6th Street.
CLARKSTON, WA
Grantham’s Annual Quarter Sale Quickly Approaching; Requesting Donations

CLARKSTON, WA – The Grantham Elementary Quarter Sale is coming up and coordinators are requesting donations. The event is an opportunity for students to purchase small gifts for their family. Officials say they rely on the generosity of the community to host this annual event. Wrapping paper, tape, and bows are needed as well as gifts for students to purchase.
CLARKSTON, WA

