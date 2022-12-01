Read full article on original website
Related
Atlas Obscura
Kyotomangekyo Museum
Most people see kaleidoscopes as simple toys with a limited amount of patterns. However, nothing is further from the truth as is showcased by a small museum in Kyoto. The Kyotomangekyo Museum has an ever-growing collection of over 400 kaleidoscopes made by both Japanese and international artists. These vary in size, shape, and the way that they make their images. Some use oil to make slowly changing shapes, others contain more transitional collections of beads and sand.
Atlas Obscura
A Love Letter to Drinking Foods Around the World
THIS ARTICLE IS ADAPTED FROM THE DECEMBER 3, 2022, EDITION OF GASTRO OBSCURA’S FAVORITE THINGS NEWSLETTER. YOU CAN SIGN UP HERE. When I was a 22-year-old teaching English in Wuhan, China, I spent almost every Saturday night at a punk club in the Wuchang district. The joint never really got going until midnight, by which time the dance floor was sticky with spilled baijiu and the dive bar next door was spilling into the street. By the time I staggered out at the tail end of the night, I was a real mess—but more importantly, I was hungry.
Comments / 0