numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) heads to locker room in Week 13; Tyler Huntley to take over
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson suffered a knee injury while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room for evaluation, where he has been designated questionable to return. Backup Tyler Huntley will take over for Jackson until we learn more.
What Can Lions Expect from WR Jameson Williams
Eric Woodyard is the featured guest of this week's NFL podcast.
Peterson digs deeper into Murray's 'alarming' mannerisms
"I'm just saying something that most people may be afraid to tell him," Peterson said.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Chiefs injury report: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon questionable for Sunday
Ja’Marr Chase (hip), Joe Mixon (concussion), and Logan Wilson (illness) are officially questionable for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 13 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase, who’s been out since Week 8 with a hairlines fracture, had a full practice Friday for the first time since late October....
numberfire.com
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo breaks foot in Week 13, out for season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Garoppolo was knocked out of Sunday's win over Miami with what was described as an ankle injury. Now, Shanahan says that the veteran passer will undergo season-ending foot injury to repair a broken foot. It's a brutal blow to a legitimate Super Bowl contender in San Fran backed by arguably the best defense in football and was already on its backup quarterback with Trey Lance also out for the year. The team's hopes will now fall on Brock Purdy, who was drafted with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Garoppolo's injury will hurt the fantasy production of all of the 49ers' weapons, including Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.
Del Rio glad for Chase Young to return, but his message remains same
Jack Del Rio is glad Chase Young is coming back soon…but he is not going to change his message. Young tore an ACL in the ninth game in 2021, a home win over Tampa Bay. Young played in 15 games in 2020 contributing 7.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 4 passes defended, 3 fumble recoveries, 10 tackles for a loss and 12 QB hits.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James
Jerry Jones acknowledged LeBron’s comments about his viral photo from 1957. Jerry Jones went viral for all of the wrong reasons last week during Thanksgiving. This is because a photo surfaced of him attending a pro-segregation protest in 1957. Subsequently, it was revealed that the photo was taken at Jones’ high school in Little Rock, Arkansas.
No play, no problem: Bills back in first place in the AFC
Sunday was a good day to be the Buffalo Bills… and it didn’t even have anything to do with a win. At least not on that day of the week. On Thursday, the Bills (9-3) took a 24-10 win over the New England Patriots (6-6). That helps Buffalo move up the divisional standings, of course.
numberfire.com
Rams place Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been placed on injured reserve. Stafford will miss at least four games with a potential return in Week 17. Expect John Wolford to start under center while Bryce Perkins plays a second string role. On 303 pass attempts, Stafford is ranked 25th...
numberfire.com
Richie James (knee) will play in Week 13 for New York
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James will play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders. James was listed questionable due to a knee ailment. Now, he has received the green light to take the field in a nearly must-win contest. Our models project James for...
numberfire.com
Antonio Gibson (foot) cleared for Washington in Week 13
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson will play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the New York Giants. Gibson is dealing with a foot injury, and despite entering the weekend with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to play. Our models project Gibson for 36.6...
numberfire.com
Michael Gallup (illness) will play Sunday in Week 13 for Dallas
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup will play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Gallup is dealing with a non-COVID illness, but his status for Sunday's contest was never truly in doubt. Still, it's nice to see he has officially been given the green light to suit up.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) not listed on Miami's Week 13 injury report
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 13's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Mostert is on track to return from a one game absence after he registered two limited sessions and a full practice. In a revenge spot against a San Francisco team allowing 13.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Mostert to score 6.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 13 contest versus Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 13's game against the Los Angeles Raiders. Williams will miss his second straight game after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more targets against a Raiders' team allowing 27.6 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
New Orleans' Dyson Daniels starting for Herbert Jones (ankle) on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Daniels will make his first start this season after Herbert Jones was held out with an ankle injury. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project Daniels to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Daniels' Friday projection...
WLWT 5
Bengals announce inactive players ahead of Week 13 vs. Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are set to get a major offensive weapon back this week. Ahead of kickoff Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals have released their inactives for this week. Not among them: Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who sustained an injury in the Week 6 win over New Orleans and reaggravated the next week against Atlanta.
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Ken Walker (ankle) questionable to return in Week 13
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury. Walker burst out of the gates with a 30-yard run on his first play of the game, but suffered an ankle injury early on. His absence has led to DeeJay Dallas absorbing more touches.
Bengals Elevate One Player to Active Roster Ahead of Chiefs Matchup
Cincinnati takes on Kansas City this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
numberfire.com
Titans' Treylon Burks being evaluated for a concussion
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is being evaluated for a concussion. Burks is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a shot to the head during Week 13's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Before exiting the game, Burks caught his only target for 25 yards and a touchdown.
Walk-Off Thoughts: Joe Burrow and the Bengals Join AFC's Elite Following Win Over Chiefs
Cincinnati is 8-4 following the win
