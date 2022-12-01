ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Washington State to meet Fresno State in LA Bowl on Dec. 17

PULLMAN -- Washington State will be headed to Tinseltown for bowl season, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network first reported Sunday.. The 7-5 Cougs will meet meeting 9-4 Fresno State in the LA Bowl on Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium. An official announcement by the bowl and WSU is expected soon. The bowl kicks off at 12:30 p.m. with ABC holding the broadcasting rights.
247Sports

WSU athletic director Pat Chun asked about status of DC Brian Ward for LA Bowl

PULLMAN -- With Jake Dickert in the air after a delayed flight, Washington State athletic director Pat Chun filled in Sunday on the school's LA Bowl press conference. The bowl game against Fresno State is just 13 days away, and Chun was asked about defensive coordinator Brian Ward's reported departure for ASU for the same job.
saccityexpress.com

Panthers football ends the season without any wins in conference games

City College faced off against Reedley College, located south of Fresno, on Saturday, Nov. 12 for the final game of their 2022 football season, ending the game with a loss to wrap up a disappointing season. The Panthers entered their final game with a record of 3-6, looking to end...
REEDLEY, CA
californiaagnet.com

Fresno Chamber of Commerce Announces Ag Leader Award Winners

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Fresno County Farm Bureau, is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Ag Awards, a long-standing tradition that honors and celebrates our region’s agricultural industry leaders. The honorees were recognized at the Ag Awards Celebration on November 3rd. at...
FRESNO, CA
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise

The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

How did the “Treasure Valley” Get it’s Name?

The area is not a place where pirates roamed or where massive treasures have been uncovered so why is it called the Treasure Valley?. First lets get straight what area specifically we are talking about here. According to Wikipedia, it is where the Payette, Boise, Weiser, Malheur, Owyhee, and Burnt rivers drain into the Snake River. It includes all the lowland areas from Vale in rural eastern Oregon to Boise, and is the most populated area in Idaho. Currently, roughly 40 percent of Idaho’s population lives in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
idahobusinessreview.com

Schiebout joins Foley Freeman firm

Foley Freeman attorneys in Meridian are welcoming Allie Schiebout as a new associate attorney. Shiebout graduated from the University of Idaho College of Law and was admitted to the Idaho State Bar in September of 2022. During law school, she had an externship with the Idaho Court of Appeals and interned at Exceed Legal. Schiebout's ...
104.3 WOW Country

Stunning Eagle Home With Jaw Dropping Amenities For Sale [Photos]

The realtor said it best when she said "resort-like waterfront setting" this home is stunning! The home is listed for $3,300,000. The house has been on the market since May 2022 and was listed for just over $4 million, and has had price drops ever since. Is it simply because it's a hefty price tag? There's no doubt about it it's a lot of money.
103.5 KISSFM

Your “Hack” To Skip Traffic in Boise Is Actually Illegal

Look, I get it - we've all been there. You're in traffic, the light is red, and the line is backed up (Eagle Rd. anyone?) for a few miles. You look over to the right and see that you can easily cut through that lot of the gas station instead of waiting a little while longer to make that right turn. Sure, you don't need gas from the gas station, but you need their clear path straight to get to the street you need to.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man killed in rollover crash on I-84 in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man from Houston, Texas, was killed after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 in Boise, Idaho State Police reported Saturday morning. Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, near milepost 49. ISP said the crash blocked the eastbound lanes of I-84 for more than three hours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy