ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AL

Washington Co. residents continue cleanup following Wednesday tornado

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAtGy_0jUDQCc700

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Christine Wynn and her husband ran for shelter early Wednesday morning, holding onto each other in a closet as a strong tornado came barreling towards their Howardtown home.

“I heard it and it sounded like a train,” she said.

NWS Mobile confirms EF-3 tornado in Greene and Washington counties

The high winds peeled their roof off piece by piece. The couple prayed they’d make it out alive.

“When we were in that closet I was praying so hard, we both were. This is my first time that I’ve ever experienced this and it was tough. But, we survived,” Wynn explained.

Next door Gelina Singleton and her family felt helpless as the storm cut its path across Boyd Willie Parnell Road.

“The only thing we could tell the kids was if we started spinning just hang on tight and don’t let go,” said Singleton.

Washington County sees significant damage after severe weather

A few houses down another family was terrified the tornado would flip their home. The intense winds pushed it off of blocks several feet. “It sounded like a freight train coming through,” said Andy Timothy.

Despite all of the damage, those affected say it’s brought out the best in people and the community’s support has been overwhelming.

“This community people look out for other people. It’s always been that way,” added Timothy.

The cleanup continues Thursday, but the long process of healing is just beginning. It’s a journey that likely won’t end anytime soon.

“It’ll be weeks worth of work if not months,” said Singleton.

The tornado started as an EF-1 in Greene County, MS before hitting Fruitdale and intensifying to an EF-3 tornado as the storm tore across Washington County.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG

Early morning house fire on Dunnaway Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Quick response from Mobile Fire-Rescue this morning when a house fire broke out on Dunnaway Drive just before 4:00 this morning. It took Fire-Rescue about 20 minutes to battle the blaze. We’re told all people inside the house were evacuated safely. No word on the...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Great Southern Wood to expand treatment facility in Irvington

Great Southern Wood plans a $14 million expansion project at a treatment facility in Mobile County, work it says it will improve lumber shipping through the Port of Mobile. The project, announced Thursday by the Mobile Chamber, involves a $13.7 million capital investment supported by an estimated $838,000 in economic incentives. It will mean 12 new jobs at the Irvington facility, which currently employs 78. Work will begin in January, with completion expected in February 2024.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 taken away in ambulance after Friday night incident on St. Stephens Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News continues to ask questions about an incident that happened Friday night on St. Stephens Road. Police converged outside the Quik Pick Shell station. It’s still unclear exactly what happened, but at least one person was taken away from the scene by ambulance. Another person...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Tornado Watch for Northwest Florida expires

A tornado watch expired in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A Tornado Warning was issued for Baldwin and Escambia counties until 5:45 a.m., but has since expired. Some areas in North Escambia County saw storm damage, while multiple schools in Okaloosa County experienced power outages.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WLOX

Man identified in Gulfport drowning

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Leroy Barnes, 54, has been identified as the victim of a drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, DMR, Harrison Fire Rescue and Gulfport Fire Department Dive Team all responded to the Windance subdivision after receiving reports of a man falling out falling out of his canoe into the water. Dive teams located a body, identified as Barnes, in the lake.
GULFPORT, MS
Jackson Free Press

Janus, Former Mississippi Lawmaker, Dies of Cancer at 55

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Funeral services are Monday for former Mississippi state Rep. Michael Janus, who died Tuesday. He was 55. State Sen. Scott DeLano announced at the Capitol that Janus had died of cancer. Janus was a Republican who served in the Mississippi House from 1996 to 2009....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

2nd police chase in 2 days on McVay Drive: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who led officers on a car chase Friday night, according to a release from the MPD. Officers tried to stop the man for a traffic violation on Halls Mill Road near McVay Drive at around 6:49 p.m. on Dec. 2, but he “led officers on […]
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

2-vehicle accident blocks lanes on U.S. 42

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 42 in Wayne County Friday night blocked both lanes. The accident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. No information has been given in terms of how many people were involved or if there were injuries. This report will be updated as...
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Coldest, hottest Christmases ever recorded in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christmas season is here and it’s in the 70s outside. The average temperature for this time of year in Mobile is actually in the 70s, so its been a pretty average season. Mobile has experienced some freezing temperatures and some scolding hot temperatures, all within the week of Christmas. What’s the […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Race car lands in pool at Tillman’s Corner hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A race car made quite the splash at a hotel pool in Tillman’s Corner. The owner of the car was on his way to Pensacola for the Snowball Derby when he had to make an unexpected detour. That car ended up in the Red Roof...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile teenager’s death in Mississippi ruled ‘undetermined’ in autopsy

(WALA) - Months after a missing 14-year-old girl from Mobile turned up at a Mississippi motel and then died at a hospital, investigators still cannot determine how she died. An autopsy report lists Keyanna Sylvester’s cause of death is “undetermined.” Harrison County Coroner Brian Sweitzer said that means forensic investigators also cannot say whether it was a homicide.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school delays and cancellations

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — As severe weather moves out of the Gulf Coast following overnight severe weather, we’re keeping track of school delays and cancellations across the Gulf Coast. We will continue to keep this story updates as school districts make announcements. Washington County Schools Washington County Superintendent Lisa Connell announced that all schools in […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

66K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy