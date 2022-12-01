ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 individuals arrested for welfare fraud

By Emily Miller
 3 days ago
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout the months of October and November, 12 people were arrested for welfare fraud, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The 12 individuals were arrested on charges connected to welfare fraud within Niagara County.

Angela Scott, 34, faces the following charges:

  • One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree
  • One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree
  • One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree

Jasmine Holland, 32, faces the following charges:

  • Three counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree
  • Two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree
  • Two counts of welfare fraud in the fourth degree

Von Casey, 37, faces the following charges:

  • One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree
  • One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree
  • One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree

Thomas Walsh, 54, faces the following charges :

  • One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree
  • One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree
  • One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree

Jenny Andresejour, 37, faces the following charges:

  • One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree
  • One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree
  • One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree

Ashely Andriaccio, 41, faces the following charges:

  • One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree

Barry Hibbert, 59, faces the following charges:

  • Six counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree
  • One count of grand larceny in the third degree
  • One count of welfare fraud in the third degree

Jacqueline Judware, 34, faces the following the charges:

  • One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree
  • One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree
  • One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree

Kimberlee Lambert, 39, faces the following charges:

  • One count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree
  • One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree
  • One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree

Takara Ellis, 25, faces the following charges:

  • One count of offering a false statement for filing in the first degree
  • One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree
  • One count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

Comments / 39

3d ago

But a limit on how many weeks you can collect! Like unemployment! It’s not a career choice! Waste of taxpayer money on people who don’t want to work

19
Artavia Anderson
3d ago

Just sad, with times being hard their taking money away from the parents and kids that really may need it. What has this world come to 😔? I hope they are made to pay all the money back that they stole.

7
