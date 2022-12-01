ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide: How to get Polteageist

If you see a cute Pokémon reminiscent of Chip from Beauty and the Beast, you’ve just encountered a Sinistea. In this Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide: How to get Polteageist, We’ll tell you everything you need to know about this “Black Tea” Pokémon. Who is Polteageist? Polteageist, the “Black Tea” Pokémon, is a ghost type […] The post Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide: How to get Polteageist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Game Awards 2022 will be “significantly shorter” than last year

The Game Awards 2022 will take a “significantly shorter” amount of time compared to last year’s. This is mainly due to feedback from the viewers. The Game Awards creator, Geoff Keighley, recently hosted a Twitter space audio stream. In it, he gave some details about the upcoming show. One of the details he gave out was about the show’s runtime. Keighley had the following to say:
Five League of Legends Champions Who Need a New Skin

League of Legends has an abundance of champion skins. In Season 2021 alone, developer Riot Games said the goal was to release 140 skins, and they ended up releasing 127. Comparing this to the current number of champions which is 161 you would think that close to all champions received at least one skin last […] The post Five League of Legends Champions Who Need a New Skin appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warhammer 40k Darktide Guide – Ranged Weapons

Warhammer 40k Darktide has a lot of ranged weapons to choose from. If you don’t know which one to get, don’t worry. In this guide, we will be going through the ranged weapons that each class can equip in Darktide, as well as which guns to use depending on the situation. Warhammer 40k Darktide is […] The post Warhammer 40k Darktide Guide – Ranged Weapons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
