Flipped big rig near Fairfield delays Amtrak trains

By Matthew Nobert
 3 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A semi-truck and trailer that are flipped over are blocking railroad tracks east of Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

Fire units are responding to the intersection of Vanden Road and Canon Road. The intersection is closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No injuries are being reported and only one vehicle was involved, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The intersection 1.6 miles east of the Fairfield-Vacaville Amtrak station.

Amtrak is reporting a delay from their Suisun-Fairfield station for train number 528, but have not cited the big rig accident as the cause of the delay.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

