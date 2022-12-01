Read full article on original website
Take a step back in time at the Railway Express Agency building in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Inside the old Railway Express Agency building in Salinas model trains move along the track in a world of their own, although a familiar one to us. Over the course of two decades the Monterey & Salinas Valley Railroad Historical Society has built the Central Coast in miniature.
Rare footage captured of 4 mountain lions together in Santa Cruz County
A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel.
Central Coast drivers are feeling relief at the pump
SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast is feeling relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. The average price of a gallon of regular in California fell to $4.78 on Sunday, according to AAA. Prices have fallen nearly 70 cents in a month. Prices on the Central...
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire
SALINAS, Calif, (KION-TV): Salinas Fire saved two kittens from an apartment fire that occurred on the 300 block of Hayes Street on Sunday morning. Firefighters told KION they responded to an apartment fire that took place from an upstairs apartment unit around 10 a.m. Firefighters said that the fire was coming from the wall heater The post Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire appeared first on KION546.
WATCH: Four Mountain Lions Spotted Together in Rare Trail Cam Video
A wild trail cam video shows some rare footage of four mountain lions hanging out together in California. According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, this is the first time officials heard of the group being spotted in quite some time. The Mountain Lions Were Spotted on the...
Student Lookout: Firefly Coffee, the Lighted Boat Parade and some holiday shopping recs
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you local goods, holiday shopping, and what you didn't know about Banana Slugs.
Whither West Cliff? Recent collapse of path along ‘Santa Cruz’s front porch’ suggests troubling future
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. Is there a more fundamental and intractable law of nature than erosion?. Given enough...
Santa Cruz sets short-term and long-term plans to fix West Cliff Drive
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz officials are working to pick up the pieces after part of West Cliff Drive collapsed into the ocean, Friday. Community members say they’ve seen it coming for years and have been asking the city to move forward with a plan to secure the area.
Hollister second grader doesn't ask for toys from Santa but so much more
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A "Dear Santa" letter written by a second grader in Hollister is melting hearts. Julie Neff is a second-grade teacher at Spring Grove School in Hollister. She told KSBW 8 that she's taught for 27 years and has never seen a Dear Santa letter quite like this.
4 injured as bus smashes through shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said.
Food scrap composting program diverting tons from landfill
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Since it began in January, Santa Cruz County’s composting program has diverted nearly 50,000 tons of food scraps from the Buena Vista Landfill, vastly reducing the amount of methane being released into the atmosphere and reshaping the way residents view their trash. That number–an annual estimate–is...
Eat, Drink, Savor: Casa de Fruta offers homemade sauces, jelly’s and ice creams
If anyone could give you a grand tour of the Casa de Fruta complex on Highway 156 it is managing partner Suzan Slater, who was practically born in the fruit stand that her father Eugene and his brothers George and Joseph opened in 1943. “The story goes that a week...
Chunk of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz slides away
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Big ocean waves battering West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz took a toll on the westside’s beloved recreational trail. A strong November swell, combined with King Tides and erosion, caused a large chunk of the trail to collapse down the beach below. The trail is known for its stunning ocean […]
San Jose's 'Christmas in the Park' is back!
Christmas in Park is back in San Jose! HERE is all the information you need to know!
Update: Highway 1 closed near Big Sur due to rock slide
“Geo-tech engineers are assessing the damage before cleanup,” Caltrans said.
University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad
Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...
Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician killed in Burlingame Caltrain crash
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area jazz community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends have confirmed that 58-year-old Andrew Speight was killed after his vehicle was hit by a Caltrain in Burlingame on Thursday. Speight was described to me as fun, passionate and supportive. His loved ones are […]
For the second time in a month, a student is found with gun on the Menlo-Atherton High campus
Less than three weeks after a Menlo-Atherton High School student found with a loaded gun on campus, police arrested another student on Tuesday, Nov. 29, for allegedly bringing a firearm to school. As a result, the school's principal has requested an increased police presence on campus. Principal Karl Losekoot emailed...
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
