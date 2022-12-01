ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

KSBW.com

Take a step back in time at the Railway Express Agency building in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — Inside the old Railway Express Agency building in Salinas model trains move along the track in a world of their own, although a familiar one to us. Over the course of two decades the Monterey & Salinas Valley Railroad Historical Society has built the Central Coast in miniature.
KSBW.com

Central Coast drivers are feeling relief at the pump

SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast is feeling relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. The average price of a gallon of regular in California fell to $4.78 on Sunday, according to AAA. Prices have fallen nearly 70 cents in a month. Prices on the Central...
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire

SALINAS, Calif, (KION-TV): Salinas Fire saved two kittens from an apartment fire that occurred on the 300 block of Hayes Street on Sunday morning. Firefighters told KION they responded to an apartment fire that took place from an upstairs apartment unit around 10 a.m. Firefighters said that the fire was coming from the wall heater The post Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz sets short-term and long-term plans to fix West Cliff Drive

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz officials are working to pick up the pieces after part of West Cliff Drive collapsed into the ocean, Friday. Community members say they’ve seen it coming for years and have been asking the city to move forward with a plan to secure the area.
pajaronian.com

Food scrap composting program diverting tons from landfill

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Since it began in January, Santa Cruz County’s composting program has diverted nearly 50,000 tons of food scraps from the Buena Vista Landfill, vastly reducing the amount of methane being released into the atmosphere and reshaping the way residents view their trash. That number–an annual estimate–is...
KRON4 News

Chunk of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz slides away

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Big ocean waves battering West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz took a toll on the westside’s beloved recreational trail. A strong November swell, combined with King Tides and erosion, caused a large chunk of the trail to collapse down the beach below. The trail is known for its stunning ocean […]
NBC Bay Area

University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad

Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...

