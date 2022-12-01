SALINAS, Calif, (KION-TV): Salinas Fire saved two kittens from an apartment fire that occurred on the 300 block of Hayes Street on Sunday morning. Firefighters told KION they responded to an apartment fire that took place from an upstairs apartment unit around 10 a.m. Firefighters said that the fire was coming from the wall heater The post Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire appeared first on KION546.

9 HOURS AGO