BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are searching for a Fruitland man who is suspected of stabbing and killing a Delaware man in Wicomico County on Sunday, according to authorities.Investigators believe that 44-year-old Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland, Maryland, got into an argument with 32-year-old Alejandro Roland Exantus of Laurel, Delaware, in the 100 block of West Market Street around 12:45 a.m., police said.The argument became physical, which is when Collick reportedly stabbed Roland and fled the area, according to authorities.An ambulance took Exantus to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation into the deadly stabbing with the assistance of the Salisbury Police Department and the Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the stabbing or who may have been in the area when it happened should call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.

8 HOURS AGO