State Police Searching for Suspect in Deadly Stabbing Near Market Street Inn
SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland State Police Criminal Investigation Unit confirms to WBOC that one person was killed after being stabbed outside of Market Street Inn early Sunday morning. Troopers say the suspect, 44 year-old Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland is wanted on first-degree murder charges. According to the investigation,...
Maryland State Police seek Fruitland man in stabbing death of Delaware man
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are searching for a Fruitland man who is suspected of stabbing and killing a Delaware man in Wicomico County on Sunday, according to authorities.Investigators believe that 44-year-old Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland, Maryland, got into an argument with 32-year-old Alejandro Roland Exantus of Laurel, Delaware, in the 100 block of West Market Street around 12:45 a.m., police said.The argument became physical, which is when Collick reportedly stabbed Roland and fled the area, according to authorities.An ambulance took Exantus to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation into the deadly stabbing with the assistance of the Salisbury Police Department and the Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the stabbing or who may have been in the area when it happened should call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.
19-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at Maryland restaurant
EDGEWATER, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting at restaurant in Edgewater, Maryland that left a 26-year-old man dead Saturday morning. According to Anne Arundel County Police, the incident happened just after midnight at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant, located at 3029 Solomons Island Road. Once there, officers found 26-year-old Luis...
19- year-old arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Edgewater Saturday
Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in Edgewater Saturday. Police have charged 19-year-old Alex Salinas of Annapolis.
Baltimore Police investigating fatal house fire as a homicide
Baltimore Police investigating fatal house fire as a homicide. City Fire let police know that a deceased male was found inside
Fentanyl-Laced "Painkillers" Marked With 'M' Linked To Fatal Maryland Overdoses: Police
Law enforcement officials in Maryland are cautioning the community to be aware of fentanyl-laced pills that have been making the rounds in the region, leading to at least a pair of fatal overdoses.The Prince George's County Police Department issued an alert over the weekend about “blue-toned pills …
Annapolis man killed after shooting at Edgewater restaurant
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. - Police are investigating a shooting at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant in Edgewater that left a man dead Saturday morning.Officers arrives just after midnight to the restaurant located at 3029 Solomons Island Road and located 26-year-old Luis Santiago of Annapolis suffering from a gunshot wound. Santiago was transported to an rea hospital where he later died. During their investigation, police learned of a potential suspect from various witnesses by the name of "Alex". Officers located and interviewed 19-year-old Alex Salinas he was arrested and charged as a result of that interview and witness corroboration. Police are still asking anyone with anyone with any information to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
14-Year-Old Charged as an Adult for Attempted First-Degree Murder After Shooting in Salisbury
Two individuals including a 14-year-old are in custody after a shooting and attempted first-degree murder on West Road in Salisbury on November 27th. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office, the investigation revealed an open-air style drug dealing that was taking place at the location. A disagreement occurred about the purchase of cocaine which resulted in the occupant of the vehicle driving away. The 14-year-old boy removed a handgun from his waistband and fired 4 rounds at the vehicle as it was leaving, striking the vehicle. The occupant of the vehicle was not struck by gunfire.
Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar
Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
Man Fighting For Life After Attempted Murder In Baltimore
A victim is fighting for his life after an attempted murder in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers located the unidentified man after he was shot around 2:40 p.m., in the 100 block of West Hamburg Street, Friday, Dec. 2, according to Baltimore police. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital...
Dover Man Arrested after Pursuit
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.-A Dover man has been arrested on multiple charges after an investigation began early Friday morning. Delaware State Police say at around 3:14 a.m., troopers responded to the 19000 block of Norwood Street in Rehoboth regarding a man who was attempting to burglarize a home. That man, later identified as Matthew Jester, had allegedly tried to force his way into the home and threatened a resident with a large knife.
19-year-old woman dead from overnight shooting in Northeast Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 19-year-old woman died in a Northeast Baltimore shooting late Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. Once officers arrived to the scene, they found the 19-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police searching for missing 13-year-old in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl in Salisbury. We’re told Alison Calderon lives in the 900 block of Lock Raven Court and attends Wicomico Middle School. She is 5’4″, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair past her shoulders. She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a dark grey zip up hoodie, and black Nike shoes.
Dover Drug Raid Leads to 584 Bags of Heroin, Felton Man's Arrest
DOVER, Del. - Authorities say a raid on a Dover hotel room led to a Felton man's arrest on drug dealing charges after the discovery of a large amount of heroin and crack cocaine. Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Dover Police Street Crimes Unit assisted Delaware Probation and Parole...
Former Talbot Co. Public Schools Safety Supervisor Gets 90 Days for Bringing Loaded Gun to School
EASTON, Md.- The former safety and security supervisor for Talbot County Public Schools has been sentenced to 90 days behind bars following his conviction of reckless endangerment for bringing a loaded handgun to Easton High School in December of last year. Donald L. Cooper appeared in Talbot County Circuit Court...
Baltimore Police investigate a hit-and-run that left one woman dead
Baltimore Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred Saturday in Northwest Baltimore.
Fruitland Police asking for public’s help in locating missing18-year-old girl
FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police Department is looking for 18-year-old Jael Aniga Dupont. A family member has reported Dupont missing Sunday afternoon. She was last seen at her home in Fruitland. Dupont is 5’5″, and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan dress with a red collar, blue jean jacket, red glasses, blonde and black wig with a white beanie hat on.
Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Delmar Church Fire Ruled Accidental
DELMAR, De. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says an overnight fire at a Delmar church was accidental. Officials say the fire started around 3 a.m. Sunday at First Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ on North Second Street in Delmar. The church is located near the American Legion.
Man accused of stalking, assaulting son and mom in Philadelphia arrested in Baltimore
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man wanted for stalking, beating and robbing a mom and son in Philadelphia last month was arrested in Friday morning in Baltimore, police said. The FBI arrested Lance Ryan, in Baltimore, who is suspected in a brutal beating in Philadelphia that left a 54-year-old woman unconscious on Nov. 7 outside the Morris Market convenience store. Investigators believe Ryan entered the store, on the 1500 block of Morris Street, wearing an Amiri shirt with a skeleton and roses on it. Police say Ryan followed a mother and son out of the store and punched them, knocking one person unconscious and...
