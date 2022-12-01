SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities. Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. Chevalier was the only one in the vehicle at the time. He was driving at about 5 a.m. […]

