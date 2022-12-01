Read full article on original website
Dad accused of killing his baby arrested after weeks on the run, Connecticut cops say
A father accused of killing and dismembering his 11-month-old baby was recognized while sitting at a bus station after two weeks on the run, police in Connecticut say. The citizen who spotted Christopher Francisquini, 31, immediately called 911, resulting in his arrest in Waterbury on Dec. 2, according to a Naugatuck Police Department news conference posted on Facebook.
Trial for 2019 Preston fatal shooting avoided with no contest plea
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man about to go on trial for a 2019 fatal shooting in Preston has avoided trial by pleading nolo contendere and now will be sentenced in February on a manslaughter 1st degree with a firearm charge. 28 year old Francis Giannelli of Glastonbury was charged in connection to the […]
texasbreaking.com
Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him
On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
WWE Belt Presented To CT Officer Who Was Injured In Double-Fatal Shooting
The WWE presented a belt to a Connecticut police officer who was shot while responding to an incident that killed two of his fellow officers.Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato was shot in the leg while responding to an incident on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.A …
NBC Connecticut
Teen Injured in Bridgeport Shooting
A teenager is injured after a shooting in Bridgeport on Saturday night. Dispatchers received a ShotSpotter activation of gunfire near the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Wilmot Avenue around 6:40 p.m. According to police, there were also multiple calls from citizens in the East End reporting they heard gunshots in...
CAPTURED: Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter arrested in Waterbury
After two weeks on the run, police captured the Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter in Waterbury Friday afternoon.
Middletown Police Officer dies of cancer
Middletown Police Officer Matt Silvestrini passed away peacefully Saturday evening after suffering a long battle with uncurable brain cancer.
Eyewitness News
Christopher Francisquini arrested after two-week manhunt
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. Holiday lights: The lights are shining brightly at Page Park. Updated: 17 hours ago. It's really looking like the holidays in Bristol!. Updated: 17 hours ago. At one...
Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended after tip from concerned citizen: Police
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The manhunt for Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, is over. The 31-year-old man, accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18, was arrested on Friday afternoon, police said. He was apprehended at a bus stop on the...
57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut
A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
18-year-old killed in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities. Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. Chevalier was the only one in the vehicle at the time. He was driving at about 5 a.m. […]
Eyewitness News
Police: 14-year-old charged with breach of peace after concerning TikTok videos
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Thursday, December 1, Fairfield police say they were made aware from school officials at Tomlinson Middle School of concerning TikTok videos being circulated among students. An investigation was conducted and found that the 14-year-old male student who created the videos was not a credible threat.
NBC Connecticut
Boyfriend of New Haven Mother Pleads Guilty to Her 2021 Murder
The boyfriend of a mother that was killed last year in New Haven has pleaded guilty to her murder. The Office of the State's Attorney said Alessia Mesquita, who would have been 30, was shot and killed outside of a parked car. Their 1-year-old child saw the murder happen, police said.
Eyewitness News
Teen shot in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 17-year-old was the victim of a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon. Waterbury police said they responded to a “shots fired” complaint in the area of 1308 East Main St. just before 5 p.m. Officers discovered evidence that shots had indeed been fired...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police investigate Hartford shooting
Christopher Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. A girl was attacked by a raccoon in Ashford. The family gave Channel 3 video of the attack. Updated: 6 hours ago. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for...
'It's your choice to make' | FBI calls on accused Naugatuck baby murderer to turn himself in
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Federal, state, and local officials appealed to the general public and a wanted man directly during a press conference Thursday, doubling down on their efforts to catch him. Christopher Fancisquini, 31, is wanted in connection to the brutal murder of his daughter, 11-month-old Camilla, in a...
milfordmirror.com
CT man charged with raping girl, 14, he met on Snapchat
BRIDGEPORT — Accused of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl he met on the Internet, police said they asked 21-year-old Kristoff McCalla if he considered himself a rapist. “I guess so,” police said McCalla answered. McCalla, of Whitney Avenue, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information the leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
‘Don’t forget about my niece.’ Search for Ansonia child marks three years
Jacobellis never thought three years would pass without knowing what happened to her niece or where she is.
Waterbury man extradited from Puerto Rico, charged with September murder
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man has been extradited from Puerto Rico and charged with the September murder of a 26-year-old, according to police. Gelson Cruz, 22, has been wanted by Waterbury police for months for allegedly shooting and killing Jordan Savage in a grocery store parking lot. On Wednesday, police said that with […]
