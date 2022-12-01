Read full article on original website
City of Fort Smith reminding residents of storm drain safety
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith sent out a reminder to residents to not dump household chemicals or used motor oils on the ground or in storm drains. The city says this can cause polluted stormwater runoff which degrades our creeks, rivers, and lakes. Here are...
Fort Smith National Cemetry hosts annual "Christmas Honors" ceremony
FORT SMITH, Ark. — This holiday season, families, friends, and volunteers transformed the Fort Smith national cemetery by placing 17,000 wreaths across 32 acres on headstones to honor veterans. "We just realized it's just surely never going to be an adequate way to adequately thank the veterans for all...
Van Buren's ice skating rink now open
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren's Christmas at the Parks Ice Rink is now open to the public. The rink is located at the Merchants Parking Lot on Webster St. between 7th and 8th Streets. The rink opened on Dec. 1 and will be open through Dec. 31. The...
10 must-do holiday activities in Northwest Arkansas
'Tis finally the season, meaning it's time to partake in local holiday traditions. Here are some ideas to get you started. 1. Take in Lights of the Ozarks. Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023. Cost: Free. Details: Lights shine...
List | River Valley holiday events
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The holiday season is hitting Arkansas! Here are some events you can enjoy this month in the River Valley. Christmas Honors Wreath Run - Dec. 3 at Fort Smith Harley Davidson at 9 a.m. Hearts of Gold 5K & Walk - Dec. 3 at Ben...
KHBS
Sharing & Caring of Benton County helping 3,100 kids experience the magic of Christmas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — As we get closer to the holidays, one Northwest Arkansas nonprofit is making sure thousands of kids in Benton County get to experience the magic of Christmas. Sharing & Caring of Benton County is busy wrapping gifts for 3,100 kids in the county. Executive Director Thomas...
ARDOT shares plans for Highway 112
The Arkansas Department of Transportation held its public input meeting today, regarding highway 112.
KHBS
Santa Con expands to Rogers and Bentonville this year
You might see Santa and his elves taking over Bentonville and Rogers Saturday for the fourth annual Santa Con. The event benefits Sharing & Caring of Benton County. It's a nonprofit that collects toys for kids in need during the holiday season. Andy Haingaertner, one of the organizers of Santa...
macaronikid.com
Christmas and Holiday Family Fun in Northwest Arkansas 2022
Looking for all the holiday events happening in Northwest Arkansas? Macaroni KID Rogers-Bentonville is here to help! This is a complete list of family-friendly Christmas and holiday-related events happening in NWA in 2022. Please check back often as we are adding more events frequently to this Northwest Arkansas 2022 Holiday Guide!
Reenactment of Battle of Prairie Grove returns after four years
In remembrance of the 160th anniversary of the Civil War Battle of Prairie Grove, the historic battlefield put together Arkansas' largest Civil War reenactment after four years.
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
Fayetteville police searching for home burglary suspect
The incident happened last week on Nov. 24 and "multiple items of value were stolen," according to a Facebook post from FPD.
Prairie Grove fake school shooting memorial video causes superintendent to step down
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — In a special school board meeting Friday night, the Prairie Grove Superintendent and Middle School Principal announced they will be taking a leave of absence amid outrage over a video depicting the death of educators, staff, and the children of staff during a meeting focused on school shooting prevention.
Car fire blocks traffic on I-540 in Fort Smith
A car fire blocks traffic at Exit 14 on Interstate 540 in Fort Smith.
5newsonline.com
Prairie Grove school changes leadership after outrage over fake school shooting memorial video
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Emotions were high at the Prairie Grove school board meeting Friday night. Dozens of parents and teachers were angry and upset at the administration for “sweeping this under the rug." “I feel completely unsupported and completely disrespected,” said Aubrey Crain, a 6th-grade teacher at...
Fort Smith police find missing teen
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 2.
Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton. He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below. The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday,...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Job listings: Butterfield Trail Village is now hiring
Job type: (Full or part time) Full Time and PRN Nurses (RN and LPN) Location: 1923 E Joyce Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703. Job description: Now accepting applications for RNs and LPNs with a dedicated heart for providing loving, focused care in an excellent setting that offers a low nurse-to-patient ratio. Butterfield residents are cherished like family in Northwest Arkansas’ only Life Plan Community, where the outstanding services and environment we provide are like no other in the region. For more than 35 years, we have prided ourselves on offering a positive and highly competent atmosphere focused entirely on our residents’ needs, ranging from independent living to assisted living, long-term skilled care and memory care. Expectations for our nurses are:
Centerton police investigating euthanasia of two dogs that were deemed unnecessary
Centerton police are investigating the euthanasia of two dogs by the Centerton Animal Shelter that were deemed unnecessary.
talkbusiness.net
Deposits up more than 10% in NWA, Fort Smith banks
According to the latest summary of deposits (SOD) report released in September by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), 40 banks operating 294 branches in the six-county area of Northwest Arkansas held $23.5 billion in deposits as of June 30. The six counties included are Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Madison, Sebastian and Washington counties.
