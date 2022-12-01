ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
5NEWS

City of Fort Smith reminding residents of storm drain safety

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith sent out a reminder to residents to not dump household chemicals or used motor oils on the ground or in storm drains. The city says this can cause polluted stormwater runoff which degrades our creeks, rivers, and lakes. Here are...
5NEWS

Fort Smith National Cemetry hosts annual "Christmas Honors" ceremony

FORT SMITH, Ark. — This holiday season, families, friends, and volunteers transformed the Fort Smith national cemetery by placing 17,000 wreaths across 32 acres on headstones to honor veterans. "We just realized it's just surely never going to be an adequate way to adequately thank the veterans for all...
5NEWS

Van Buren's ice skating rink now open

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren's Christmas at the Parks Ice Rink is now open to the public. The rink is located at the Merchants Parking Lot on Webster St. between 7th and 8th Streets. The rink opened on Dec. 1 and will be open through Dec. 31. The...
Axios

10 must-do holiday activities in Northwest Arkansas

'Tis finally the season, meaning it's time to partake in local holiday traditions. Here are some ideas to get you started. 1. Take in Lights of the Ozarks. Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023. Cost: Free. Details: Lights shine...
5NEWS

List | River Valley holiday events

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The holiday season is hitting Arkansas! Here are some events you can enjoy this month in the River Valley. Christmas Honors Wreath Run - Dec. 3 at Fort Smith Harley Davidson at 9 a.m. Hearts of Gold 5K & Walk - Dec. 3 at Ben...
KHBS

Santa Con expands to Rogers and Bentonville this year

You might see Santa and his elves taking over Bentonville and Rogers Saturday for the fourth annual Santa Con. The event benefits Sharing & Caring of Benton County. It's a nonprofit that collects toys for kids in need during the holiday season. Andy Haingaertner, one of the organizers of Santa...
macaronikid.com

Christmas and Holiday Family Fun in Northwest Arkansas 2022

Looking for all the holiday events happening in Northwest Arkansas? Macaroni KID Rogers-Bentonville is here to help! This is a complete list of family-friendly Christmas and holiday-related events happening in NWA in 2022. Please check back often as we are adding more events frequently to this Northwest Arkansas 2022 Holiday Guide!
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
5NEWS

Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton. He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below. The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday,...
fayettevilleflyer.com

Job listings: Butterfield Trail Village is now hiring

Job type: (Full or part time) Full Time and PRN Nurses (RN and LPN) Location: 1923 E Joyce Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703. Job description: Now accepting applications for RNs and LPNs with a dedicated heart for providing loving, focused care in an excellent setting that offers a low nurse-to-patient ratio. Butterfield residents are cherished like family in Northwest Arkansas’ only Life Plan Community, where the outstanding services and environment we provide are like no other in the region. For more than 35 years, we have prided ourselves on offering a positive and highly competent atmosphere focused entirely on our residents’ needs, ranging from independent living to assisted living, long-term skilled care and memory care. Expectations for our nurses are:
talkbusiness.net

Deposits up more than 10% in NWA, Fort Smith banks

According to the latest summary of deposits (SOD) report released in September by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), 40 banks operating 294 branches in the six-county area of Northwest Arkansas held $23.5 billion in deposits as of June 30. The six counties included are Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Madison, Sebastian and Washington counties.

