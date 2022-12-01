Read full article on original website
Local library events and meetings
Affordable Connectivity Program: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library. Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library from 12 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, to talk with an Ohio Connectivity Champion and to possibly be signed up for the affordable connectivity program. The program helps to ensure that families gain affordable access to internet services for school, work, and other needs.
Dec. 17 Saturday Night Live
TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Braanch, 3060 S. County Road 25A, Troy, is offering Saturday Night Live from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Arrival for the event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the front desk. Glow in the dark games or light up the night featuring DJ Stephen will start at 6 p.m. followed by swimming and a pizza party. Pick-up will start at 8:45 p.m.
Pink Ribbon Girls brings Christmas to Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL — Just in time for a festive and memorable Christmas event, “Small Town Christmas” is coming to Pleasant Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. at the Exchange, 210 W. High St, Pleasant Hill. “Pink Ribbon Girls exists to serve every person and family affected by...
Nominations open for Hinsch Community Service Awards
PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation is now accepting nominations for The Scott J. Hinsch & Margaret W. Hinsch Community Service Awards. The Hinsch Family Fund of The Piqua Community Foundation offers The Hinsch Community Service Awards annually to recognize outstanding volunteers for charitable organizations. Two awards will be made each year:
Salvation Army’s Hygiene Bank deserves support
Sometimes in this season of the year, we talk about being thankful. It is, I believe, much more difficult to transfer a feeling of thankfulness into action. I am pleased to announce a project that does exactly that. In the fall of the year, the Southview Neighborhood Association of Piqua,...
OSP Trooper and Dispatcher of the Year selected
DAYTON — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew L. Pudenz and Dispatcher Monica O. Huffman have been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year and Dispatcher of the Year at the Dayton Post. The selection of Pudenz is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Dayton...
Troy intersection/road closure
TROY — The Troy intersection of West Market Street at South Dorset and Archer Drive will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 15, for the replacement of a traffic signal cabinet. The intersection is expected to be closed on Dec. 15 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup
PIQUA — The Piqua boys basketball team bounced back from a season-opening loss to Butler in a big way Friday night, pulling away in the second half for a 56-44 win over Sidney in MVL action. Both teams are now 1-1 overall and in the MVL. The game was...
MC Commissioners OK waterline extensions
TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved four resolutions involving the Studebaker Road waterline extensions project when they met on Thursday, Dec. 1. One of those resolutions declared the project necessary “for the preservation and promotion of the public health and welfare,” stated the resolution. The resolution also authorized for “special assessments are to be levied and collected to pay for a portion of said improvement”
Troy road closure starting Monday
TROY — Part of North Oxford Street in Troy will be closed starting Monday, Dec. 5, through Friday Dec. 16. North Oxford Street from West Main to West Water Streets will be closed due to the installation of storm/drain pipes starting at 7 a.m. Monday until 3 p.m. the following Friday, Dec. 16.
OSP Dayton Post investigates 5-vehicle fatal crash on I-75
VANDALIA – The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is investigating a five-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Friday, Dec. 2, at 2:45 p.m. on Interstate 75 at Interstate 70 in Butler Township. According to an OSP press release, the preliminary investigation shows a Freightliner semi tractor-trailer...
Troy erases double-digit deficit in second half to beat West Carrollton
TROY — The Troy boys basketball trailed much of the game Friday night with West Carrollton. But, the Trojans erased a 13-point second-half deficit with big plays down the stretch and came away with a 63-60 win over the Pirates at the Trojan Activity Center in MVL action. Troy...
