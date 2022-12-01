ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Heartbreaking details emerge after newborn and toddler found in back of cold car with 2 dead bodies in front seat

By Britta Zeltmann
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYmgV_0jUDOOQD00

A NEWBORN baby and toddler were left to shiver in the back of a freezing car last night - with two dead bodies in the front.

Police were rushed to the tragic scene in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, shortly after 6am on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGdew_0jUDOOQD00
Family has shared photos of Destiny Wiggins, a 24-year-old mother of four who was found dead in a car as her two children were left in the backseat in cold temperatures Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RP2vq_0jUDOOQD00
The newborn baby and toddler were found after two bodies were discovered in the front of the vehicle Credit: WRAL
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qeDqK_0jUDOOQD00
Wiggins’ mother has started a fundraiser to help with costs of burying her daughter Credit: Facebook

It's understood the tiny tots had been in the car for hours before the bodies of Destiny Wiggins, 24, and Devone Brown, 28, were found.

Their identities were confirmed by Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell during a press conference this afternoon.

He said cops were scrambled to the scene shortly after 6am, when workers in the area noticed the bodies in the car.

The two children found in the back were of "toddler age" while Wiggins and Brown appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police Chief Hassell said the two children remain in the hospital with family and are both "doing well", 11Eyewitness ABC reports.

First responders rushed the children to UNC Nash Healthcare for treatment due to being exposed to cold weather.

Hassel confirmed the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Speaking earlier today, he added: "Please keep the family members in your prayers."

Wiggins’ mother started a fundraiser to help with the costs of burying her daughter.

“I am asking for all family, friends, loved ones and anyone who can to donate to help us to bury my daughter,” she wrote.

“She is a mother of 4 who was murdered today.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5zmT_0jUDOOQD00
The children were found on Thursday morning as employees in the area went to work Credit: WRAL

Comments / 54

MommyK
3d ago

Terrible….I thought they said a Newborn baby and a toddler, now it’s 2 toddlers? Poor kids must have been terrified all night with no heat and not knowing why mommy and daddy wouldn’t wake up…This is so sad…Just glad the kids are ok now

Reply(1)
23
Michelle Henke
3d ago

These children are definitely in my thoughts and prayers for a safe life with loved ones and I hope they find whoever did this

Reply
19
L Hu
2d ago

Gosh. Oooooh The world becoming more grim and evil. Heal our land Lord God. Forgive us our sins in the name of Jesus Christ

Reply(2)
16
Related
New York Post

Mom allegedly put dead girl, 5, in concrete block to use as bedside table

A 27-year-old Argentinian woman allegedly placed the body of her 5-year-old girl inside a wooden box, filled it with cement and used it as a bedside table for several months. Police found the entombed body of Milagros Nazareth Martin in the home of Vanesa Mansilla after her husband reported that he had not seen their daughter in a long time, Sky News reported. Mansilla reportedly told him initially that she had placed Milagros in the care of social services due to unsanitary conditions in their home. But when cops arrived, she admitted she didn’t know what to do when the girl died and...
International Business Times

Couple Leaves Toddler Alone In Apartment, Takes Trip To Another State

A couple has been arrested for leaving their 2-year-old child alone in a South Carolina apartment and going on a trip to New York. The apartment manager found the child and alerted the police about no adult being around to supervise the toddler. Donald Gekonge and Darlene Aldrich, both aged...
Daily Mail

Heroic mother, 30, dies after pushing her two-year-old daughter out of the way of an oncoming lorry which struck her moments later: Heartbroken partner pays tribute to 'my light in the darkest of nights'

A hero mother tragically died after being struck by a lorry which she pushed her two-year-old daughter away from moments before. NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca (Becky) Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane in Cambridgeshire.
The Independent

Bodycam captures moment Tyson Foods CFO arrested after woman woke up to find him ‘drunk’ and asleep in her bed

Body-camera footage shows the moment the chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, was arrested in Arkansas after he allegedly broke into a home and was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.John Tyson, who is also a fourth-generation relative of the company’s founder, was arrested on 6 November on charges of public intoxication and trespassing after finding his way into the home of a college-aged woman who didn’t know him, authorities said.On Friday, ABC 40/29 obtained body-camera footage from the Fayetteville Police Department which shows officers dragging a disoriented Mr Tyson from the bed. The 32-year-old, dressed only in his...
RadarOnline

Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say

New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
The Independent

Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her

The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
New York Post

8-year-old boy mauled and beheaded by crocodile in front of his parents

An 8-year-old boy was attacked and mauled to death by a massive crocodile in front of his horrified family while playing in a river near his home in Costa Rica. The young victim, Julio Otero Fernández, was decapitated by the reptile, before being dragged to the depths of Matina River in the city of Limón on Oct. 30, never to be seen alive again. Then on Saturday, nearly a month after the child’s gruesome death, an unidentified hunter reportedly shot and killed a crocodile in the area. When the locals cut open the beast’s stomach, they discovered inside strands of...
TheDailyBeast

Cops Detail Chilling Texts From Parents of Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine

A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family’s washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to “conceal the location of the body,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas’ cell phones.“Fuck that, I’m for not doing shit for his birthday,” Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...
The Independent

Bodies of four infants found in freezer in South Boston home

Authorities in Boston have given an update on the “human remains” discovered in a freezer in a South Boston apartment two weeks ago.Police confirmed that the bodies of four infants were found in the home at 838 East Broadway on 17 and 18 November, NBC 10 Boston reports.Post-mortem examinations have been carried out on the remains of the two boys and two girls. The results of those autopsies are pending.A 911 call alerted police to the presence of a “human fetus or infant” in the freezer at the property on Thursday 17 November.Homicide detectives returned the following day to...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
894K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy