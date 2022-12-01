Heartbreaking details emerge after newborn and toddler found in back of cold car with 2 dead bodies in front seat

A NEWBORN baby and toddler were left to shiver in the back of a freezing car last night - with two dead bodies in the front.

Police were rushed to the tragic scene in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, shortly after 6am on Thursday.

Family has shared photos of Destiny Wiggins, a 24-year-old mother of four who was found dead in a car as her two children were left in the backseat in cold temperatures Credit: Facebook

The newborn baby and toddler were found after two bodies were discovered in the front of the vehicle Credit: WRAL

Wiggins’ mother has started a fundraiser to help with costs of burying her daughter Credit: Facebook

It's understood the tiny tots had been in the car for hours before the bodies of Destiny Wiggins, 24, and Devone Brown, 28, were found.

Their identities were confirmed by Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell during a press conference this afternoon.

He said cops were scrambled to the scene shortly after 6am, when workers in the area noticed the bodies in the car.

The two children found in the back were of "toddler age" while Wiggins and Brown appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police Chief Hassell said the two children remain in the hospital with family and are both "doing well", 11Eyewitness ABC reports.

First responders rushed the children to UNC Nash Healthcare for treatment due to being exposed to cold weather.

Hassel confirmed the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Speaking earlier today, he added: "Please keep the family members in your prayers."

Wiggins’ mother started a fundraiser to help with the costs of burying her daughter.

“I am asking for all family, friends, loved ones and anyone who can to donate to help us to bury my daughter,” she wrote.

“She is a mother of 4 who was murdered today.”