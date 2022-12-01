ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football transfer portal: Best available starting quarterback jobs for 2023 season

The quarterback carousel in the NCAA transfer portal will have serious ramifications on the 2023 season because there are only a finite number of starting quarterback gigs available and opportunity is everything. Caleb Williams-to-USC changed the Trojans' trajectory dramatically. Bo Nix (from Auburn to Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (from Indiana to Washington) and Spencer Rattler (from Oklahoma to South Carolina) all turned out to be enormous moves. According to 247Sports' Chris Hummer, nearly 70% of four- and five-star quarterback recruits from the 2017-19 classes transferred at least once. It's shaping up to be another hectic reshuffling of quarterback talent in the 2023 transfer portal cycle.
Rodgers salutes Bears fans after win at Soldier Field

Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. After Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown to eclipse a win over the Bears – which lifted the Packers to the most franchise wins of all time over the Bears – Rodgers saluted the crowd. The last time Rodgers played...
Jimmy G suffers ankle injury, carted to 49ers locker room

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Garoppolo was taken from the 49ers’ sideline to the locker room in a cart. The 49ers reported that Garoppolo was “questionable” to return to action with the injury.
Better bowl yields bigger bonuses for Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s coaching staff

Tennessee’s success this season has landed the Vols in a higher-profile bowl game, which will lead to a more lucrative payday for head coach Josh Heupel and his assistant coaches. After a 10-2 regular season, the Vols officially landed an Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson on Sunday and will face the ACC champion Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30. As part of the New Year’s Six, the Orange Bowl is the top consolation for teams missing out on the College Football Playoff and also a cut above the rest of the crowded bowl schedule, which is reflected in the bonus structures for Heupel and his coaching staff.
OFFICIAL: Illini to play Mississippi State in ReliaQuest Bowl

For the first time in 15 years, Illinois football will play a bowl game after New Year’s Day. The Illini (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) will play Mississippi State (8-4) in the ReliaQuest Bowl, formerly the Outback Bowl, at 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 2 (ESPN2) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The news was first reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network and confirmed later by Illinois.
Fields' shoulder 'held up pretty good' in Packers game

After all the debate about whether or not Justin Fields should’ve played against the Packers as he nurses a separated shoulder, and after all the hand wringing that he may worsen his injury, Fields felt fine following the Bears’ 28-19 loss in Week 13. “Shoulder held up pretty...
Matt Eberflus explains late first half timeout

With 23 seconds left before the first half, Aaron Jones lost a yard on a play the Packers ran on the Bears' side of the field, handing the Packers a tough fourth-down situation with little time left in the half. After the play, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus decided to...
Why Donovan demoted starters Williams, Dosunmu

SAN FRANCISCO --- To be clear, Billy Donovan’s decision to replace Ayo Dosunmu with Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams with Javonte Green in Friday night’s starting lineup wasn’t for defensive purposes against the potent Golden State Warriors. “It was more to see, ‘Let’s see what this looks...
Tom Manning is out as Iowa State football's offensive coordinator; strength coach also departs

Offensive coordinator Tom Manning and strength and conditioning coach Dave Andrews are no longer with the Iowa State football program. “Decisions such as these are never easy because of the impact they have on the lives of individuals and their families, however, in order for us to move the program forward, I felt it necessary to make these changes at this time,” coach Matt Campbell said in a Friday statement released by the Iowa State athletics...
Javonte Green out for Bulls-Kings with knee injury

The Chicago Bulls will be a bit shorthanded for Sunday evening's road matchup with the Sacramento Kings. Forward Javonte Green, who moved into the team's starting lineup for the first time this season in Friday's loss to the Golden State Warriors, will miss the Kings game with right knee soreness.
Santos on misses: 'Just gotta do my job'

For most of the year, Cairo Santos has been automatic. From Week 2 to Week 9, the Bears kicker made 26-consecutive kicks and won Special Teams Player of the Week once along the way. But in Week 10, Santos finally missed on an extra point attempt. At the time, nothing was made of it since nobody’s perfect and Santos’ streak had to end at some point. One week later he missed again, but this time it was on a 56-yard attempt, so once again so cause for concern. On Sunday, something was clearly off, however. Santos missed two kicks: once on a point-after try and again on a 40-yard field goal attempt.
Packers surpass Bears for all-time franchise wins

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears, 28-19, on Sunday and secured the most franchise wins in NFL history with the win. The Packers now have 787 wins as a franchise, and the Bears have 786. The next closest team to the two historic franchises is the New York...
Sources: Bob Bostad joining Indiana football staff as OL Coach

Sources have told Peegs.com that Bob Bostad will be the new offensive line coach for the Hoosiers. Bostad replaces interim offensive line coach Rod Carey after Carey took over midway through the 2022 season when Darren Hiller was dismissed. Bostad coached the O-line at Wisconsin this past season, and overall,...
