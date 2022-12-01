Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
College football transfer portal: Best available starting quarterback jobs for 2023 season
The quarterback carousel in the NCAA transfer portal will have serious ramifications on the 2023 season because there are only a finite number of starting quarterback gigs available and opportunity is everything. Caleb Williams-to-USC changed the Trojans' trajectory dramatically. Bo Nix (from Auburn to Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (from Indiana to Washington) and Spencer Rattler (from Oklahoma to South Carolina) all turned out to be enormous moves. According to 247Sports' Chris Hummer, nearly 70% of four- and five-star quarterback recruits from the 2017-19 classes transferred at least once. It's shaping up to be another hectic reshuffling of quarterback talent in the 2023 transfer portal cycle.
John Elway's Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos
The Denver Broncos have received little contribution from their 2020 NFL draft class.
Rodgers salutes Bears fans after win at Soldier Field
Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. After Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown to eclipse a win over the Bears – which lifted the Packers to the most franchise wins of all time over the Bears – Rodgers saluted the crowd. The last time Rodgers played...
What we learned as Bears blow early lead in 28-19 loss vs. Packers
CHICAGO – Justin Fields' return Sunday against the Green Bay Packers gave the Bears a massive injection of energy. But it wasn't enough to hand their NFC North rivals a loss at Soldier Field. The Bears jumped out to a 16-3 lead in the first half behind some typical...
saturdaytradition.com
Ameer Abdullah, former Nebraska RB, urges Husker fanbase to get behind Matt Rhule, program
Ameer Abdullah wanted to express how much he is supporting this new era in Nebraska football. Abdullah played for Matt Rhule at the Carolina Panthers in 2021. Abdullah had 136 yards rushing and 272 yards receiving that season for Carolina. Abdullah vouched not only for the kind of coach Rhule is, but the person the Nebraska HC is as well.
Former player Ronnie Perkins trashes USC coordinator Alex Grinch following Pac-12 title game
If the Pac-12 Championship loss wasn’t bad enough, one of USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s former players, Ronnie Perkins (Oklahoma), added insult to injury with a major burn on his former coach. Amid the struggles that led to USC’s 47-24 loss to Utah, one reporter asked what Alex...
Jimmy G suffers ankle injury, carted to 49ers locker room
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Garoppolo was taken from the 49ers’ sideline to the locker room in a cart. The 49ers reported that Garoppolo was “questionable” to return to action with the injury.
How Can Ed Donatell's Vikings Defense Improve and Stop Bleeding Yardage?
The Vikings' defense has been gashed for almost 400 yards per game this season.
Better bowl yields bigger bonuses for Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s coaching staff
Tennessee’s success this season has landed the Vols in a higher-profile bowl game, which will lead to a more lucrative payday for head coach Josh Heupel and his assistant coaches. After a 10-2 regular season, the Vols officially landed an Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson on Sunday and will face the ACC champion Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30. As part of the New Year’s Six, the Orange Bowl is the top consolation for teams missing out on the College Football Playoff and also a cut above the rest of the crowded bowl schedule, which is reflected in the bonus structures for Heupel and his coaching staff.
OFFICIAL: Illini to play Mississippi State in ReliaQuest Bowl
For the first time in 15 years, Illinois football will play a bowl game after New Year’s Day. The Illini (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) will play Mississippi State (8-4) in the ReliaQuest Bowl, formerly the Outback Bowl, at 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 2 (ESPN2) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The news was first reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network and confirmed later by Illinois.
Fields' shoulder 'held up pretty good' in Packers game
After all the debate about whether or not Justin Fields should’ve played against the Packers as he nurses a separated shoulder, and after all the hand wringing that he may worsen his injury, Fields felt fine following the Bears’ 28-19 loss in Week 13. “Shoulder held up pretty...
Matt Eberflus explains late first half timeout
With 23 seconds left before the first half, Aaron Jones lost a yard on a play the Packers ran on the Bears' side of the field, handing the Packers a tough fourth-down situation with little time left in the half. After the play, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus decided to...
Why Donovan demoted starters Williams, Dosunmu
SAN FRANCISCO --- To be clear, Billy Donovan’s decision to replace Ayo Dosunmu with Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams with Javonte Green in Friday night’s starting lineup wasn’t for defensive purposes against the potent Golden State Warriors. “It was more to see, ‘Let’s see what this looks...
Tom Manning is out as Iowa State football's offensive coordinator; strength coach also departs
Offensive coordinator Tom Manning and strength and conditioning coach Dave Andrews are no longer with the Iowa State football program. “Decisions such as these are never easy because of the impact they have on the lives of individuals and their families, however, in order for us to move the program forward, I felt it necessary to make these changes at this time,” coach Matt Campbell said in a Friday statement released by the Iowa State athletics...
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Packers
Week 13 of the NFL season saw the Super Bowl race rocked by a season-ending injury to another 49ers quarterback. When Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot broke during the second quarter of the 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, one of the NFC favorites likely exited the championship picture.
Javonte Green out for Bulls-Kings with knee injury
The Chicago Bulls will be a bit shorthanded for Sunday evening's road matchup with the Sacramento Kings. Forward Javonte Green, who moved into the team's starting lineup for the first time this season in Friday's loss to the Golden State Warriors, will miss the Kings game with right knee soreness.
Schrock: Fields shows Bears true growth in best game as passer
CHICAGO -- At first glance, you wouldn't think Sunday's 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers is a game Bears quarterback Justin Fields would feel was a big step forward. After all, Fields finished the game 20-for-25 for 254 yards and two interceptions. But Fields felt Sunday's game at Soldier...
Santos on misses: 'Just gotta do my job'
For most of the year, Cairo Santos has been automatic. From Week 2 to Week 9, the Bears kicker made 26-consecutive kicks and won Special Teams Player of the Week once along the way. But in Week 10, Santos finally missed on an extra point attempt. At the time, nothing was made of it since nobody’s perfect and Santos’ streak had to end at some point. One week later he missed again, but this time it was on a 56-yard attempt, so once again so cause for concern. On Sunday, something was clearly off, however. Santos missed two kicks: once on a point-after try and again on a 40-yard field goal attempt.
Packers surpass Bears for all-time franchise wins
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears, 28-19, on Sunday and secured the most franchise wins in NFL history with the win. The Packers now have 787 wins as a franchise, and the Bears have 786. The next closest team to the two historic franchises is the New York...
Sources: Bob Bostad joining Indiana football staff as OL Coach
Sources have told Peegs.com that Bob Bostad will be the new offensive line coach for the Hoosiers. Bostad replaces interim offensive line coach Rod Carey after Carey took over midway through the 2022 season when Darren Hiller was dismissed. Bostad coached the O-line at Wisconsin this past season, and overall,...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0