Second Suspect Arrested In Relation To Deadly Drive-By Shooting
HICKORY, N.C. — A second suspect is now in police custody in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting on Highland Avenue NE. Police arrested 18-year-old Jakeis Harris on Friday for the November 5th murder of Khalil Rhynhart and attempted murder of Eric Rhynhart. Police found Harris at a home in NW Hickory.
Woman shot, killed in Gastonia, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is in custody after the Gastonia Police Department said a woman was shot and killed Friday night. The department said the shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m., and officers responded to a home on Spring Valley Drive near Newcastle Road to investigate. Megan Michelle...
2nd suspect arrested in Hickory homicide investigation, another still at-large, police say
HICKORY, N.C. — A second suspect is in custody following a shooting that left a man dead in Hickory back in November, according to police. On Nov. 5, officers with the Hickory Police Department responded to a call about a car that had driven off a road near Highland Avenue Northeast, not far from Ninth Avenue just before 3 a.m. The caller told police there were two males inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
Salisbury police officer arrested for DWI in Mecklenburg County
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Salisbury police officer resigned after being arrested and charged with DWI in Mecklenburg County Thursday, the Salisbury Police Department announced. Officer Israel McCants was stopped by a North Carolina state trooper on Dec. 2. McCants was charged with driving while impaired in connection with...
Gastonia Man Facing Murder Charges For Death of 33-Year-Old Woman
GASTONIA, N.C. –A man is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed a woman in Gastonia. Gastonia Police charged 22-year-old Shiquan Ratchford with the murder of 33-year-old Megan Tate. The shooting happened around 9:30 Friday night on Spring Valley Drive. Officers found Tate shot to death...
Two Blackhawk Hardware Store Employees Assaulted Just Days Apart
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two separate assaults at the Blackhawk Hardware store in the Park Road Shopping Center in South Charlotte. The first assault happened November 12, 2022. CMPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance pictures of the man they say pepper sprayed a worker. The separate attack...
CMPD arrests suspect over stolen vehicle Friday afternoon
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a suspect over a stolen vehicle Friday afternoon.
17-year-old dies from injuries after shooting in east Charlotte: CMPD
A 17-year-old young man passed away Friday morning from his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in east Charlotte, CMPD confirmed.
Man taken into custody after woman shot and killed in Gastonia: Police
Gastonia Police said a man has been taken into custody after a woman was found shot and killed Friday night.
Nine teens involved in fight at Statesville High School
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Nine teenagers were involved in a large fight inside Statesville High School on Friday, Dec. 2. The Statesville Police Department (SPD) was called in order to assist the school resource officers (SRO's) in separating the subjects. Multiple charges have been distributed amongst the students: Disorderly Conduct,...
Salisbury shooting injures 2 officers, 1 firefighter; suspect dead
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Three first responders were injured after a shooting in Rowan County overnight. It happened shortly after midnight, around 12:40 a.m. on Friday. That's when Rowan County 911 received a call reporting a fire with a possible person inside the 500 block of Mahaffey Drive, near Goodman Drive, in Salisbury.
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
Man accused of killing another man in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was found shot to death inside his home early Friday morning, Rock Hill police said, and a suspect was in custody by the afternoon. Rock Hill officers were called to do a welfare check at a home on Archive Street, just off South Heckle Boulevard near Lige Street Park, around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 2. When officers arrived, they found the front door open and saw a man lying on the floor.
Local nonprofit joins #JusticeForShanquella efforts
An upcoming rally is planned to keep attention on one Charlotte woman’s story. A local nonprofit will host a rally in search of answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who died under mysterious circumstances while vacationing in Mexico. Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury,...
2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire
Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
'He simply made his choice': Son of suspect accused of shooting first responders reacts to deadly incident
ROCKWELL, N.C. — Three first responders are recovering after they were shot while responding to a house fire in Rowan County early Friday morning, investigators said. Rowan County officials responded to a 911 call for a house fire with a person inside on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell a little before 1 a.m. on Dec. 2. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw a mobile home up in flames and were told a person was at the back of the home.
1 person killed in north Charlotte motorcycle accident: Medic
The deadly crash happened at the corner of Statesville Road and Spector Drive.
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in north Charlotte, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in north Charlotte. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, on North Statesville Road at Spector Drive. Paramedics told Channel 9 it was a motorcycle crash that left one person dead. From Chopper 9 Skyzoom, several officers could be...
Salisbury officer charged with DWI, resigns, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury Police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Authorities said Officer Israel McCants was arrested in Mecklenburg County by N.C. State Highway Patrol. McCants joined the Salisbury Police Department in November 2018, officials said. He held the title […]
