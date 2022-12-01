Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Best Bets for Week 13! Plus, Teaser Legs and Trends.
Sharp and House begin by recapping the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Patriots and Bills (1:42) before looking at the Bet the House (8:14). They then handicap the slate of Sunday games, including Bengals-Chiefs and Commanders-Giants (13:51). Finally, they select the Betting Buddy of the Week (57:07). Hosts: Warren...
Justin Jefferson Fires Back at Jets CB D.J. Reed on Twitter After Vikings' Victory
Reed told reporters he felt like he locked up Jefferson. The Vikings' receiver disagreed.
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken left foot
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending left foot injury Sunday, dealing a big blow to one of the NFL’s top teams. Garoppolo got hurt on the opening drive of a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins and will need to undergo surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. “It’s pretty crushing. We know what Jimmy’s been through, how hard he’s worked at this,” coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. “That was a really cool game, just as a team and all the stuff that went on throughout the game and just be able to overcome some things. So it’s such a special win. But definitely mixed emotions hearing about Jimmy.” The first-place 49ers (8-4) have won five straight games to establish themselves as one of the top contenders in the NFC but now must go the rest of the way with untested rookie Brock Purdy after losing starter Trey Lance to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.
The Ringer
NFL Week 13 Picks and Previews. Plus, Who Makes the CFB Playoff?
Kevin is joined by CBS Sports’ Will Brinson to preview and give their picks for five of this weekend’s most intriguing matchups: Jaguars-Lions, Dolphins-49ers, Chiefs-Bengals, Titans-Eagles, and Jets-Vikings (0:26). Then, they predict who will be the four teams in the CFB Playoff after this weekend, and share their Spotify Wrapped results (46:19).
The Ringer
Playoff Scenarios and CFB Weekend Picks With Stanford Steve and The Bear. Plus: Rams Paying the Price, and Life Advice.
Russillo shares his thoughts on the Rams’ 3-8 season after winning the Super Bowl in February, their grim cap-space situation, and lack of draft picks (0:37). Then Ryen is joined by “Stanford” Steve Coughlin and Chris “The Bear” Fallica to discuss how many teams are realistically still alive in the College Football Playoff, CFP expansion thoughts, and picks for conference championship weekend (10:18). Finally, Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 13 (56:26) before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:39).
The Ringer
The Bulls Are Not Tough Enough
The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show by discussing a lack of effort, once again, from the Bulls (03:10). He goes in on the team for allowing Devin Booker to drop 51 points without breaking a sweat, and for being one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA. Herb Howard from The Bigs joins the show to preview this weekend’s Bears-Packers game, predict who he thinks will start at QB, discuss Luke Getsy’s offense, Chase Claypool, and give an update on Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon (26:14). In Outside the Chi, Jason and Tony discuss LeBron James’s questionable timing in calling out the media for not questioning him about Jerry Jones (38:49).
The Ringer
Could Tom Brady Return to the Pats?
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to discuss Bill’s theory about Tom Brady’s potential return to the Patriots in 2023, the games of the week (49ers-Dolphins, Bengals-Chiefs, Commanders-Giants), and more (4:11). Then, Bill talks with Benjamin Solak about the five most important individual matchups for NFL Week 13, including Tua Tagovailoa vs. Fred Warner, A.J. Brown vs. the Titans, Justin Jefferson vs. the Jets CBs, and more (52:01), before making the Million-Dollar Picks for Week 13 (1:27:17). Finally, Bill and Nathan Hubbard remember Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie (1:39:58).
The Ringer
Week 13 Preview: Chiefs-Bengals, Niners-Dolphins, and Titans-Eagles
Danny, Ben, and Steven preview two games to start the show this week. They start with a rematch of the AFC championship game between the Bengals-Chiefs. They discuss how both teams have changed since that game and what will make this game different. Then they preview Dolphins-Niners and talk about the offensive philosophies for both teams, as well as how their defenses match up with their opposing offenses. They later predict the Monday morning headlines for a few other games, including Titans-Eagles (36:10).
The Ringer
Dolphins-49ers Is a Battle for the Most Important Part of a Football Field
This is an article about the most important square yardage on an NFL field: the intermediate middle. Now, I hear the cries of the football traditionalists: The game is won and lost in the trenches. I understand! I agree! The trenches occupy some important square yardage. But if you’ll allow the nerds to submit a different candidate for the prized area of the field, we’ll take the intermediate middle. Why? Because targets to that area of the field—10 to 19 yards of depth, between the numbers—have been more valuable than targets to any other area of the field in the past six years.
