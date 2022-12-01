Update: Man charged with placing covert cameras in U of U gym bathroom ID’d after caught on recordings

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22-year-old man arrested, found hiding in trash can in SLCPD pursuit
Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) officers arrested a 22-year-old man allegedly found hiding in a trash can after a "highly coordinated and lengthy search" on Sunday.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man shows gun to co-worker, causes lockdown of Lehi building
LEHI, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man showed an unloaded gun to a co-worker Saturday, leading to a temporarily lockdown of a Lehi building. Officers responded to reports of a man with an unconcealed weapon inside a building at 3300 N. Triumph Blvd., Lehi police said. The building was placed on lockdown while officers cleared the building.
Gephardt Daily
Cyclist faces charges after sending UTA driver to the hospital
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Criminal charges are being reviewed after a cyclist allegedly assaulted a Utah Transit Authority bus driver, landing him in the hospital with a broken hip. The incident came Thursday afternoon at 900 E and 10th South in Salt Lake...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Driver critically injured in Taylorsville crash, police suspect possible DUI
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was critically injured in a two-car crash in Taylorsville Sunday morning and investigators believe impaired driving may be a factor. Police were called to the scene at 4500 S. Atherton Drive at 12:24 a.m. When first responders arrived, they...
Kanab man charged with murder in death of woman near SLC nightclub
A Kanab man has been charged with murder after reportedly shooting and killing a 29-year-old woman during a fight in Salt Lake City on Nov. 20.
Three men charged with aggravated kidnapping, robbery during drug dispute
Three men have been charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery, among other things, during a drug dispute in Kearns last month
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested in stolen vehicle after I-15 shootout in Layton faces 13 potential felonies
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man arrested Wednesday in a stolen vehicle after an Interstate 15 shootout in Layton has been booked into the Davis County jail after a hospital stay to be treated for a bullet wound. Michael John Buttel, 28, was arrested...
Person uses bear spray during fight at Ogden mall, sending another to hospital
Two groups of people got into a fight at a mall in Ogden on Friday, during which someone pulled out bear mace and sprayed multiple people with it.
2 killed in West Valley City box truck crash
Two people were killed in a car crash involving a box truck in West Valley City Saturday night.
Alleged I-15 shooter ‘tried to scare police’ in attempt to see his mom
The man who was allegedly involved in a shootout with police on I-15 in Layton on Wednesday, Nov. 30 has been identified and booked into the Davis County Jail.
KSLTV
Neighborhood concerned after bullet goes through home walls
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah—A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn’t happen again. In the latest...
Gephardt Daily
Two people dead after vehicle slams into back of parked truck in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and woman died Saturday after their vehicle ran into the back of a truck parked in West Valley City. Lt. Jason Vincent, West Valley City Police, told Gephardt Daily the accident happened at about 3:23 p.m. in the area of 3200 W. Parkway Blvd. (2700 South).
ksl.com
3 charged with robbing Kearns couple, kidnapping woman over drug debt
KEARNS — Three men who allegedly claimed they were hired to kill a couple because of a drug debt and ended up kidnapping a woman in the process are now facing numerous criminal charges. Jerod Bowers, 43, of Cottonwood Heights; Dwight Messick, 37; and Daniel Roberts, 36, of Cottonwood...
ksl.com
Police: Man arrested in freeway shootout says he was trying to scare officers, see his mom
LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the I-15 freeway in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
Police Log: Real estate fraud, possession of methamphetamine
Monday, November 28 Harassment A 35-year-old Summit County man was jailed for two hours after being arrested by detectives for a weapon crime and other related charges. Following his release, […]
Family of jogger killed in Provo looking for closure
Family and friends of a woman killed during a hit-and-run incident while jogging are still dealing with her loss.
KSLTV
Suspect in Wednesday’s I-15 shooting is named, moved from hospital to jail
LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the Interstate 15 in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
kslnewsradio.com
21-year-old woman killed in Provo hit-and-run
PROVO, Utah — A 21-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car during a run. Provo Police are seeking information on the person driving because they fled the scene. The Provo City Police Department identified 21-year-old Isabelle Parr as the victim in the hit-and-run. Officers...
KSLTV
Memorial set up for woman killed in Provo hit and run
PROVO, Utah — Yellow ribbons lined a Holladay neighborhood Friday in support of a family who lost a loved one in a hit and run crash in Provo. “I just wanted to come and pay my respects in the tiny way that I can,” said Leilani Maldonado, a jogger.
ksl.com
Lehi man arrested, accused of causing 6-vehicle crash in September
LEHI — A Lehi man who police say was driving on a suspended license was only allowed to operate a vehicle with an interlock device has been arrested and accused of causing a six-car crash on the Timpanogos Highway in September. William Koontz, 34, was booked into the Utah...
Comments / 0