CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Cable. Cable is 1 years old and loves people. He’s a happy little guy and he sometimes jumps when he is excited. He’s good with other dogs and really loves to play, so if you have another dog it should be one who also likes to play a lot. He’s in the process of becoming potty-trained and with a little more support, he’ll get there. This sweet little guy can’t wait to love you in his new forever home!

2 DAYS AGO