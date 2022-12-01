Read full article on original website
CN2 Newscast – Panthers Failed Project Investigation, NAMI takes D.C. and Grant Honored on Downtown Mural
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The State Law Enforcement Division confirming it opened a criminal investigation on November 7th into the transfer of public funds from York County to GT Real Estate and or its affiliates which include panther owner David Tepper and some of his organizations. Robert...
'If you look good, you feel good' | Charlotte woman provides hair essentials for underserved women
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Glenisha Thomas hoped to provide for those in need even as she experienced one of her lowest points with homelessness. From there, the idea of Pretty Ponytails grew. "It was such a humbling experience that god would choose me to provide such an important task and...
Atrium Health nurse help saves life of fellow passenger on plane
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Atrium Health Lincoln nurse, Kassondra Josey, was on her way home from Las Vegas when a fellow passenger had a medical emergency requiring her skills to be used 30,000 feet in the air. Over Texas, Josey was watching a movie when her husband nudged her arm...
CN2 Business Spotlight – Craft Axe Throwing
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you’re looking for a unique outing, look no further than an axe throwing business in Fort Mill that’s been open less than a year, but has gained a lot of attention. Craft Axe Throwing, located at 112 Academy Street in...
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Community split on new development coming to Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A long-time Gastonia business closed its doors this week to make way for a new development with hundreds of homes. Some are pushing back on the projects while others say it's a new opportunity. Inside Mountain View Antiques, it's all about the past. For a while...
Belmont Abbey College's new nursing program hoping to address nursing shortage
BELMONT, N.C. — The pandemic is just one of the many reasons there's been a mass exodus of nurses leaving their jobs, but now Belmont Abbey College hopes their new nursing program will help ease shortages in our region. For nurses, burn out is at an all time high....
Hope On The Hill Looking For New Lease Agreement With Lancaster School District
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Since the early 2000’s the Lancaster County School District has leased a part of the Barr Street Learning Center to the non-profit, Hope on the Hill, which has been using the building to create an after school sanctuary for Lancaster students, but now those with the non-profit are worried they could lose it.
Relief Coming for Tega Cay’s Leaf Problems
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaf collection in Tega Cay has become a challenge for residents and city leaders with both of the city’s leaf vacuum trucks in and out of service. In addition to the obvious frustrations there is also the bigger problem of keeping streets and storm drains clear.
CN2 Digital Dashboard – Candlelight Tours, Photos with Santa and Winter Native American
Christmas Candlelight Tours will take place at Historic Brattonsville this weekend and next. Christmas Candlelight Tours depict how people living on the Bratton plantation celebrated Christmas in 1852. The dates are Saturday, December 3rd and Saturday, December 10th with timed-tours scheduled from 3 to 8:30 PM. The Lancaster Tractor Supply...
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in November 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire
First responders injured after shots fired at Rowan County house fire. Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. Hickory gym geared toward children with special needs opens Saturday. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST. The owners of We...
Foster Friday: Help Find Cable A Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Cable. Cable is 1 years old and loves people. He’s a happy little guy and he sometimes jumps when he is excited. He’s good with other dogs and really loves to play, so if you have another dog it should be one who also likes to play a lot. He’s in the process of becoming potty-trained and with a little more support, he’ll get there. This sweet little guy can’t wait to love you in his new forever home!
NC MedAssist hosting free medicine giveaway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anyone in need of over-the-counter medicine will have the chance to get some on Friday. NC MedAssist is partnering with the Camino Health Center and Atrium Health to give away free pre-packaged medication at the Camino Health Center on Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
‘Having a ball’: Woman, 51, living on Winthrop University campus as student
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Winthrop University student is following her passion and forging a new path. Sue Farmer showed Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis her dorm room at the Rock Hill university. “My home away from home,” Farmer said. From the posters and futon to the ramen...
Photo Mystery Solved | Rock Hill business finds long-lost treasure
A chance encounter or something more? Queen City News Maureen Wurtz shows us how a mysterious photo found at a Rock Hill business turned out to be a long lost treasure for one family. Photo Mystery Solved | Rock Hill business finds long-lost …. A chance encounter or something more?...
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...
Thousands Attend Christmas Parade In Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S. C. — Sights and sounds from the Rock Hill Christmas Parade. WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas. On Friday night, it was Rock Hill’s turn to shine with a Christmas parade that has become a favorite for so many families. WCCB Charlotte was honored to participate in this year’s event with a parade float featuring on-air talent from WCCB News Rising and WCCB Charlotte News at 10 and 10:30 p.m.
Gaston County woman turns scratch-off into million dollar payday
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman took a chance on a $30 dollar scratch-off. It paid off as she won a $3 million prize. Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a Fabulous Fortune ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. Stroupe decided at...
