WXII 12

Greensboro Police has identified 22-year old shot and killed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are looking for suspect who shot and killed a 22-year old man. Officers were called to the area on Donlora Drive near Lourance Boulevard just before 7 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found Xavier Ramon shot. The victim was taken to the...
WXII 12

Wilkes Central High School's shooting hoax leaves community on edge

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — WXII is learning more about how the Wilkes County School District reacted to Thursday's hoax at Wilkes Central High School. The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office received a threat that there was an active shooter on the Wilkes Central High School Campus, prompting the school to go on lockdown shortly after 11 a.m.
WFMY NEWS2

Gun found at Clemmons Middle School, school admin says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gun was found on a student before dismissal at a Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County school Thursday, according to school officials. The principal at Clemmons Middle school sent out a letter to parents to make them aware of a potential safety issue at the school. A student tipped off a staff member about another student having a weapon in their possession.
FOX8 News

Forsyth County high-speed chase ends in fatal crash: sheriff’s office

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies turned deadly on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:38 p.m. on Friday, a Forsyth County deputy on routine patrol attempted to pull over a Honda Accord for a “Chapter 20 violation of auto law.” The deputy turned on […]
CBS 17

1 killed in NC townhome fire, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered a townhome with smoke and flames […]
WXII 12

Man wanted in Winston-Salem shooting arrested, charged

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested and charged. Police said Derek Speaks was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Police said on Nov. 29, he turned himself in at the Forsyth County Detention Center. He posted a $50,000 secured bond. He was released from custody and will appear in court on Dec. 8.
WXII 12

Rockingham inmate dies from medical condition at detention facility

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the county's detention facility Saturday morning. Deputies said it happened around 8 a.m. when a detention officer found a man unresponsive in his cell while doing his rounds. Watch Saturday morning headlines...
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead after shooting on Donlora Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Xavier Wells, 22, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. A person went to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday night, according to Greensboro Police. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at...
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
FOX8 News

31-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem shooting: sheriff’s office

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead. At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a report of a man being shot. At the scene, responding deputies found Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, […]
WXII 12

Thousands lost to fire at Greensboro Family Dollar

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
WSOC Charlotte

Salisbury police officer arrested, charged with DWI, department says

SALISBURY, N.C. — A police officer was arrested and charged for driving while impaired, the Salisbury Police Department announced Friday. Israel McCants was arrested and charged Thursday in Mecklenburg County by the state highway patrol, the department said. He has worked at the department since November 2018, police said,...

