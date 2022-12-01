Read full article on original website
Related
9 teens charged after large brawl breaks out at NC high school: police
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
WXII 12
Greensboro Police has identified 22-year old shot and killed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are looking for suspect who shot and killed a 22-year old man. Officers were called to the area on Donlora Drive near Lourance Boulevard just before 7 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found Xavier Ramon shot. The victim was taken to the...
WXII 12
Wilkes Central High School's shooting hoax leaves community on edge
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — WXII is learning more about how the Wilkes County School District reacted to Thursday's hoax at Wilkes Central High School. The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office received a threat that there was an active shooter on the Wilkes Central High School Campus, prompting the school to go on lockdown shortly after 11 a.m.
Police: Man in ‘critical condition’ after North Carolina stabbing; Suspect at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an assault with a deadly weapon that left a man in “critical condition” on Saturday. At about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 500 block of Mock Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, investigators found […]
Multiple NC schools received hoax active shooter calls in one day; 911 dispatch and cyber security experts weigh in
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A round of hoax calls across the state left parents, police and schools districts on edge Thursday. Now, 911 dispatch and a cyber security expert are weighing on these false active shooter calls that kept ringing their lines. Guilford Metro 911 and Alamance County 911...
WXII 12
Alamance County: Argument over money causes son to assault father, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Graham man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting his father. According to deputies, on Nov. 29, around 1 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call of an assault taking place on the 5900 block of Snow Camp Road, near Dakota Drive, in Graham. Click the...
wfmynews2.com
Active shooter hoax calls at several Triad schools
Williams High in Burlington and Wilkes Central in Wilkesboro reported fake 911 calls about active shooters. It happened in other schools across the Triad too.
Gun found at Clemmons Middle School, school admin says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gun was found on a student before dismissal at a Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County school Thursday, according to school officials. The principal at Clemmons Middle school sent out a letter to parents to make them aware of a potential safety issue at the school. A student tipped off a staff member about another student having a weapon in their possession.
Forsyth County high-speed chase ends in fatal crash: sheriff’s office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies turned deadly on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:38 p.m. on Friday, a Forsyth County deputy on routine patrol attempted to pull over a Honda Accord for a “Chapter 20 violation of auto law.” The deputy turned on […]
1 killed in NC townhome fire, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered a townhome with smoke and flames […]
WXII 12
Man wanted in Winston-Salem shooting arrested, charged
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested and charged. Police said Derek Speaks was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Police said on Nov. 29, he turned himself in at the Forsyth County Detention Center. He posted a $50,000 secured bond. He was released from custody and will appear in court on Dec. 8.
North Carolina security guard shot by co-worker speaks; ‘he shoots me for no reason’
Families are around during the day for services like the Department of Social Services and other county employees.
WXII 12
Rockingham inmate dies from medical condition at detention facility
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the county's detention facility Saturday morning. Deputies said it happened around 8 a.m. when a detention officer found a man unresponsive in his cell while doing his rounds. Watch Saturday morning headlines...
qcnews.com
Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire says he was suffering mentally
A house fire ended with a shootout in Rowan County, North Carolina. The shooting suspect killed - and two deputies and a firefighter were injured. QCNEWS.COM. Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire …. A house fire ended with a shootout in Rowan County, North Carolina. The shooting...
Fake 911 calls about active shooters and SWATTING situations reported at Triad schools
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Several Piedmont Triad high schools received 911 hoax calls about active shooter situations or SWATTING incidents on Thursday. Officials reported similar calls happened at several high schools across North Carolina. ALAMANCE COUNTY. Williams High School lifted its lockdown after police determined an "incident" reported at the...
Man dead after shooting on Donlora Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Xavier Wells, 22, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. A person went to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday night, according to Greensboro Police. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at...
Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
31-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem shooting: sheriff’s office
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead. At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a report of a man being shot. At the scene, responding deputies found Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, […]
WXII 12
Thousands lost to fire at Greensboro Family Dollar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
WSOC Charlotte
Salisbury police officer arrested, charged with DWI, department says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A police officer was arrested and charged for driving while impaired, the Salisbury Police Department announced Friday. Israel McCants was arrested and charged Thursday in Mecklenburg County by the state highway patrol, the department said. He has worked at the department since November 2018, police said,...
Comments / 0