WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested and charged. Police said Derek Speaks was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Police said on Nov. 29, he turned himself in at the Forsyth County Detention Center. He posted a $50,000 secured bond. He was released from custody and will appear in court on Dec. 8.

