Des Moines, IA

WDIO-TV

Iowa bank robbery suspect arrested along North Shore

A person involved in a bank robbery in Iowa was arrested in Lake County Wednesday evening. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they stopped a vehicle on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls State Park. The vehicle was stolen out of Des Moines, Iowa. Authorities say the driver had stolen...
northernnewsnow.com

Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop

TWO HARBORS, MN -- A suspected bank robber was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls Wednesday night. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement pulled over a stolen vehicle out of Des Moines, IA. Authorities say...
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
KCCI.com

Ashby Avenue lights up for the holidays

DES MOINES, Iowa — A magical holiday tradition continues this year in Beaverdale. Ashby Avenue is lit up with Christmas lights. Nearly every home puts up thousands of lights each year to create a street-long sparkling spectacle. Dates and times include:. Friday, Dec. 9, from 5 p.m. to 10...
WHO 13

Bank robbery suspect escapes into woods in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — Clive Police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after a man allegedly robbed a bank on Wednesday morning before escaping on foot into a wooded area along the Greenbelt Trail. Police said they were dispatched to First Interstate Bank in the 13100 block of Hickman Road at 10:18 a.m. […]
CLIVE, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 2

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Terrance Wimmer of Granger was traveling on Xavier Avenue when he lost control, and the vehicle entered the ditch and struck a fence. No injuries were reported. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $5,000, and damage to the fence was estimated at $500. Wimmer was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man Hurt in Bike-Pickup Accident

(Creston) A Creston man suffered injuries when his Ecotric Bike broadsided a car. The Creston Police Department says the accident happened at 5:33 p.m. on Friday at the Spruce and Howard Street intersection. Police say 18-year-old Logen Quinn was taken to the Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston and later airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.
iheart.com

Des Moines Police Department hiring Public Safety Telecommunicators

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Police Department is looking for Public Safety Telecommunicators. Responsibilities for the position include the following:. Receives calls for police, fire, and emergency medical services via 911 and other telephone lines. Determines the nature of the complaint by asking appropriate questions. Routes non-service calls...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people on Thursday. Police arrested 32-year-old Brooke Marie Carter of Creston at 8:25 a.m. at 501 Townline Street for Driving While Barred. Officers transported Carter to the Union County Jail, where he posted a bond and was released. Creston Police arrested 51-year-old Robin Elizabeth Provot...
Western Iowa Today

Three Juveniles and an Adult Male were arrested following a Pursuit in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) A Des Moines man and three juveniles face charges following a pursuit early this morning in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gray Donmor on a Dallas County Warrant for conspiracy to commit a forceable felony. The juvenile driver faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and a Polk County warrant for 4th -degree theft. The second juvenile is charged with interference with official acts, providing false information to law enforcement, and Polk County warrant for assault causing bodily injury and eluding. The third juvenile was charged with interference with official acts and was a missing juvenile.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Police ID Bar Shooting Victim

(Des Moines, IA) -- Police are releasing the name of a man who died after being shot outside a Des Moines bar. Police 29-year-old Alonzo Kearney of Des Moines died after being shot at 21-20 Ingersoll early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the Zora bar on November 27th at...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Central Iowa man reunites with good Samaritans who saved his life

NEWTON, Iowa — Noah Kimmel was driving to his parents' home in Newton on Oct. 15 when his life was changed in a blink of an eye. The 24-year-old paramedic, who is also in the Army Reserve, doesn't remember much about that morning as he was traveling just outside of Newton. He recalls getting off work in Knoxville and going home to Pleasantville to work out. After that, he was traveling to his parents' house.
We Are Iowa

Caucus impact goes beyond politics, Des Moines business owner says

DES MOINES, Iowa — Over the last twenty years, the Waveland Cafe in Des Moines has enjoyed an up-close and personal view of national politics. Media figures and politicians from across the country have visited the small diner over the course of multiple Iowa caucuses, seeking to make their name known to voters in the Hawkeye State.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.

