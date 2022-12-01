Read full article on original website
Man allegedly takes Uber to rob Des Moines bank, then carjacks driver and flees
DES MOINES, Iowa (TCD) -- A 22-year-old Florida man was arrested in Minnesota after he allegedly took an Uber to a local bank, robbed it, then carjacked the Uber driver and fled. According to a Des Moines Police Department news release cited by WOI-TV, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Javier Camacho-Cepeda...
WDIO-TV
Iowa bank robbery suspect arrested along North Shore
A person involved in a bank robbery in Iowa was arrested in Lake County Wednesday evening. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they stopped a vehicle on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls State Park. The vehicle was stolen out of Des Moines, Iowa. Authorities say the driver had stolen...
northernnewsnow.com
Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop
TWO HARBORS, MN -- A suspected bank robber was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls Wednesday night. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement pulled over a stolen vehicle out of Des Moines, IA. Authorities say...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
KCCI.com
Ashby Avenue lights up for the holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — A magical holiday tradition continues this year in Beaverdale. Ashby Avenue is lit up with Christmas lights. Nearly every home puts up thousands of lights each year to create a street-long sparkling spectacle. Dates and times include:. Friday, Dec. 9, from 5 p.m. to 10...
Bank robbery suspect escapes into woods in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — Clive Police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after a man allegedly robbed a bank on Wednesday morning before escaping on foot into a wooded area along the Greenbelt Trail. Police said they were dispatched to First Interstate Bank in the 13100 block of Hickman Road at 10:18 a.m. […]
Victim of fatal shooting outside Iowa nightclub identified
Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death in the parking lot of a Des Moines nightclub early Sunday morning.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 2
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Terrance Wimmer of Granger was traveling on Xavier Avenue when he lost control, and the vehicle entered the ditch and struck a fence. No injuries were reported. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $5,000, and damage to the fence was estimated at $500. Wimmer was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.
KCCI.com
Close Up: Teen sentenced for role in deadly shooting outside of East High School
DES MOINES, Iowa — This week on Close Up, a teenager who pleaded guilty in the deadly drive-by outside of East High School is sentenced to 20 years in prison. We take a look at what the city of Des Moines is doing to prevent the odor problem in the city.
1 dead following wrong-way crash in Clarke County, Iowa State Patrol says
CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead following a car crash on Interstate 35 in Clarke County, Iowa State Patrol said in a crash report. 82-year-old Larry Wayne Ross was traveling in the wrong direction down I-35 near Mile Marker 33 when a semi-tractor struck his car head-on around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Creston Man Hurt in Bike-Pickup Accident
(Creston) A Creston man suffered injuries when his Ecotric Bike broadsided a car. The Creston Police Department says the accident happened at 5:33 p.m. on Friday at the Spruce and Howard Street intersection. Police say 18-year-old Logen Quinn was taken to the Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston and later airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.
KCCI.com
'Deck the halls': West Des Moines family creates dazzling display for a good cause
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines family is taking "deck the halls" literally with their display!. More than 50,000 lights are hung up at their home and the display took about 120 hours to construct. Homeowner Mike Kromminga says he's been creating the displays for as...
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Department hiring Public Safety Telecommunicators
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Police Department is looking for Public Safety Telecommunicators. Responsibilities for the position include the following:. Receives calls for police, fire, and emergency medical services via 911 and other telephone lines. Determines the nature of the complaint by asking appropriate questions. Routes non-service calls...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people on Thursday. Police arrested 32-year-old Brooke Marie Carter of Creston at 8:25 a.m. at 501 Townline Street for Driving While Barred. Officers transported Carter to the Union County Jail, where he posted a bond and was released. Creston Police arrested 51-year-old Robin Elizabeth Provot...
Three Juveniles and an Adult Male were arrested following a Pursuit in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) A Des Moines man and three juveniles face charges following a pursuit early this morning in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gray Donmor on a Dallas County Warrant for conspiracy to commit a forceable felony. The juvenile driver faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and a Polk County warrant for 4th -degree theft. The second juvenile is charged with interference with official acts, providing false information to law enforcement, and Polk County warrant for assault causing bodily injury and eluding. The third juvenile was charged with interference with official acts and was a missing juvenile.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police ID Bar Shooting Victim
(Des Moines, IA) -- Police are releasing the name of a man who died after being shot outside a Des Moines bar. Police 29-year-old Alonzo Kearney of Des Moines died after being shot at 21-20 Ingersoll early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the Zora bar on November 27th at...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa man reunites with good Samaritans who saved his life
NEWTON, Iowa — Noah Kimmel was driving to his parents' home in Newton on Oct. 15 when his life was changed in a blink of an eye. The 24-year-old paramedic, who is also in the Army Reserve, doesn't remember much about that morning as he was traveling just outside of Newton. He recalls getting off work in Knoxville and going home to Pleasantville to work out. After that, he was traveling to his parents' house.
Space heater may be to blame for Des Moines house fire, DMFD says
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were able to safely escape a burning Des Moines home early Thursday morning and officials believe they know what caused the fire. The residents of a home in the 1500 block of 17th Street were awakened by the fire just before 5:30 a.m. Lt. Jamie Sauter with the Des […]
Caucus impact goes beyond politics, Des Moines business owner says
DES MOINES, Iowa — Over the last twenty years, the Waveland Cafe in Des Moines has enjoyed an up-close and personal view of national politics. Media figures and politicians from across the country have visited the small diner over the course of multiple Iowa caucuses, seeking to make their name known to voters in the Hawkeye State.
