COVID-19 cases in Ohio spike to highest level since mid-September: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Dec. 1

whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A significant increase in coronavirus cases over the last week, though this was an eight-day week because of Thanksgiving. The over 16,000 new reported cases are the most since mid-September. Stark County had 414 new reported cases. Again, those figures don’t include...
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
Republicans at greater risk of death from COVID-19, Yale study of Ohio, Florida finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new paper by three Yale University researchers found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. Jacob Wallace, Jason L. Schwartz...
Ohio COVID-19 cases nearly double into December, but there’s a reason why
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, nearly doubling the previous week's case count.
akronjewishnews.com
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing
Ohio reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,243,850, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 1. Ohio has an average of 197.5 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Health officials say this flu season could be the worst in years
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against the flu and other respiratory illnesses, saying it could be the worst the virus has been in years. Dr. Joseph Gastaldo with OhioHealth said they're seeing a lot of respiratory virus infections and influenza admissions in their...
Some power restored in NE Ohio after brutal winds
More than 20,000 homes in Northeast Ohio are without power Saturday morning as wind advisories and warnings are in effect in many counties.
1,200 customers still wait for power Sunday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just over 1,200 customers were still waiting early Sunday evening to have their power restored by FirstEnergy, down from the over 3,300 that had been in the dark at about noon. The outages followed high winds that caused havoc throughout Northeast Ohio on Saturday. Both numbers were...
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• There were seven additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days, including three in Allen County, one in Hardin County, one in Putnam County and two in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • The Centers for Disease...
Measles case confirmed at Ohio school
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio amid strong winds: See the hardest-hit counties
CLEVELAND — Thousands of people are currently without electricity throughout Northeast Ohio amid strong winds that whipped the region. At one point Saturday morning, FirstEnergy’s outage map was reporting more than 26,000 power outages in Northeast Ohio. Where do we stand right now? Below is a list of...
Select Northeast Ohio post offices open on Sundays for holiday season
The United States Postal Service will open several of its offices in Northeast Ohio on Sundays for the holiday season.
Power restored to most in Northeast Ohio after wind damage, but 3,300 customers still waiting
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thousands of people in Northast Ohio remained without power Sunday following Saturday’s high winds, though electricity had been restored to most who had lost power earlier. According to the FirstEnergy website shortly before noon, just over 3,300 customers were still waiting to have their power restored,...
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $354 million; Sunday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $354 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers from the drawing on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Friday’s numbers are 1-21-36-46-52 Mega Ball 16 Megaplier 3x. The next drawing is Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Powerball jackpot is an estimated...
Ohio leaders try to make unemployment system harder for scammers, easier for genuine applicants
COLUMBUS, Ohio – State leaders are trying to solve seemingly contradictory problems with Ohio’s unemployment benefits system: how can they tighten anti-fraud security without exacerbating delays in paying out genuine claims?. Ohio’s unemployment system was beset with both problems during the coronavirus pandemic. An unprecedented spike in unemployment...
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Ohio legislators remove one ridiculous part of Frank LaRose’s plan to devalue your vote: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Republican legislators this week tweaked a proposal that seeks to make it harder to pass amendments to the state constitution. They applied the 60% voter approval requirement to constitutional amendments proposed by legislators -- not just to those initiated by the public. We’re talking about Republicans’...
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
