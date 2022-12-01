ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Latvia cancels license of Russian independent television station TV Rain

VILNIUS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Latvian broadcasting regulator on Tuesday canceled the license Russian independent television station TV Rain, said the regulator's chairman. "In connection with the threat to the national security and public order, (the regulator) has made a decision this morning to annul the broadcast license of TV Rain", Ivars Abolins said on Twitter, adding the broadcasts will cease on Thursday.
Reuters

Rugby-England coach Jones to be sacked, say UK media

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Rugby Football Union is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday or Wednesday regarding the future of coach Eddie Jones, with widespread media reports suggesting the Australian is to be sacked in the wake of the team's poor run.
The Independent

Cats first bonded with humans after invention of farming, study decodes

Humans developed close bonds with cats after they first made the switch from hunter-gatherers to farmers nearly 10,000 years ago as the felines began serving as pest control in the first civilizations, a new study confirms.The research, published recently in the journal Heredity, suggests the world’s first domestication of cats was sparked by this lifestyle transition that led to humans establishing increasingly larger settlements after inventing agriculture.Wildcats that lived about 12,000 years ago capitalised on the increased density of rodents around the first grain stores and early human societies also benefited from cats preying on these vermin, researchers from...
Reuters

Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil rebounded on Tuesday after plunging by more than 3% in the previous session, as the implementation of sanctions on Russian seaborne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply while the relaxing of China's COVID curbs bolstered the demand outlook.

Comments / 0

Community Policy