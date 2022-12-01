Read full article on original website
Saudis in off-field win before Japan, Koreans exit World Cup
Saudi Arabia had plenty to celebrate just hours continental soccer rivals Japan and South Korea endured painful second-round exits from the World Cup in Qatar
Soccer-Australia player unused at World Cup scores Messi's shirt
MELBOURNE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia midfielder Cameron Devlin did not play a minute of the World Cup but left Qatar with one of its biggest prizes after exchanging jerseys with Argentina's Lionel Messi after their round of 16 match.
Messi is thriving off the responsibility of creating a fairytale World Cup swansong | Anita Asante
Argentinian great has been superb in Qatar so far, so just how do you go about stopping one of the best players of all time?
Latvia cancels license of Russian independent television station TV Rain
VILNIUS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Latvian broadcasting regulator on Tuesday canceled the license Russian independent television station TV Rain, said the regulator's chairman. "In connection with the threat to the national security and public order, (the regulator) has made a decision this morning to annul the broadcast license of TV Rain", Ivars Abolins said on Twitter, adding the broadcasts will cease on Thursday.
Boxing-Cuba to allow female boxers to compete for first time in six decades
HAVANA (Reuters) - Boxing powerhouse Cuba has given the green light to women who wish to partake in tournaments for the first time since Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution, sports officials said on Monday.
Rugby-England coach Jones to be sacked, say UK media
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Rugby Football Union is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday or Wednesday regarding the future of coach Eddie Jones, with widespread media reports suggesting the Australian is to be sacked in the wake of the team's poor run.
‘We are at war with nature’: UN environment chief warns of biodiversity apocalypse
Inger Andersen spells out the challenges facing the planet as Cop15 delegates gather in Montreal
EU agrees law preventing import of goods linked to deforestation
BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Union agreed on Tuesday on a new law to prevent companies from selling into the EU market soy, beef, coffee and other commodities linked to deforestation around the world.
Cats first bonded with humans after invention of farming, study decodes
Humans developed close bonds with cats after they first made the switch from hunter-gatherers to farmers nearly 10,000 years ago as the felines began serving as pest control in the first civilizations, a new study confirms.The research, published recently in the journal Heredity, suggests the world’s first domestication of cats was sparked by this lifestyle transition that led to humans establishing increasingly larger settlements after inventing agriculture.Wildcats that lived about 12,000 years ago capitalised on the increased density of rodents around the first grain stores and early human societies also benefited from cats preying on these vermin, researchers from...
Russia deploys defence missile system on Kuril island near Japan
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry has said it has deployed mobile coastal defence missile systems on a northern Kuril island, part of a strategically located chain of islands that stretch between Japan and the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula.
Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil rebounded on Tuesday after plunging by more than 3% in the previous session, as the implementation of sanctions on Russian seaborne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply while the relaxing of China's COVID curbs bolstered the demand outlook.
