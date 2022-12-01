Read full article on original website
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness in February, but the debt relief will remain blocked for now.
Trump's call to terminate the Constitution is a fantasy, but it's still dangerous
Donald Trump's call for the termination of the Constitution is his most extreme anti-democratic statement yet and seems oblivious to the sentiments of voters who rejected election deniers in the midterm elections.
If times are so good and Virginia’s flush with tax money, why do we feel so poor?
Sometimes it just hurts to watch the constant yammering about the economy, particularly on those dry-as-dust cable networks like CNBC and Bloomberg with anchors and analysts conversing in Wall Street jargon and wringing their hands over inflation and every stumble and leap in the markets. It takes a toll. The economy – specifically inflation – […] The post If times are so good and Virginia’s flush with tax money, why do we feel so poor? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
