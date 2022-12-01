Cuyahoga County could approve $1.3 million on housing, historic synagogue restoration and more: Stimulus Watch

Read full article on original website
Cleveland announces $3.5B Cuyahoga riverfront plan
CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the City of Cleveland announced a $3.5 billion plan to transform the Cuyahoga riverfront. The Cuyahoga River was one of the inspirations behind the Clean Water Act because of its pollution, but in recent years has significantly improved and become a place that people visit. This plan is expected to help even further.
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
Power restored to most in Northeast Ohio after wind damage, but 3,300 customers still waiting
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thousands of people in Northast Ohio remained without power Sunday following Saturday’s high winds, though electricity had been restored to most who had lost power earlier. According to the FirstEnergy website shortly before noon, just over 3,300 customers were still waiting to have their power restored,...
Grants give small businesses in Cuyahoga County chance to thrive after pandemic
Archie's Hough Bakeries was open for barely a year when COVID-19 hit, but loyal customers got them through and so will a grant from Cuyahoga County.
Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased. WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County. According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications...
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
More than half of Cuyahoga County’s adults can’t read at the highest proficient level
More than half of Cuyahoga County’s adults can’t read at the highest proficiency level. That’s according to the Literacy Cooperative of Greater Cleveland, a group that bills itself as an “umbrella organization” working to bring the community together on efforts related to literacy. Literacy rates...
Select Northeast Ohio post offices open on Sundays for holiday season
The United States Postal Service will open several of its offices in Northeast Ohio on Sundays for the holiday season.
Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
1,200 customers still wait for power Sunday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just over 1,200 customers were still waiting early Sunday evening to have their power restored by FirstEnergy, down from the over 3,300 that had been in the dark at about noon. The outages followed high winds that caused havoc throughout Northeast Ohio on Saturday. Both numbers were...
New MetroHealth CEO Airica Steed will be paid up to $1.37 million; ‘premature to speculate’ on future of hospital’s bonus system
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth System’s new president and CEO Airica Steed could earn up to $1.37 million in a cash compensation package that includes salary and potential preformance-based bonuses, an amount lower than what ousted CEO Dr. Akram Boutros had received. Steed, who will start on Monday, will...
Bedrock's Updated $3.5 Billion Riverfront Plan Comes With Huge Promises, Vows to Tap Into Cleveland's 'Lost Heritage'
London starchitect David Adjaye's 20-year vision includes 2,000 apartments and covered markets
How did Akram Boutros’ $1.9 million in self-awarded bonuses fly under the radar? Editorial
One of the saddest ironies of the unfolding story about now-fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros -- and his more than $1.9 million in self-awarded “supplemental” bonuses since 2018 -- is how the very success of Boutros’ innovations to improve community care and the bottom line at this hospital of last resort for Cuyahoga County’s needy apparently turned into a metric to award extra bonuses to himself and maybe other executives.
Barbershop owner opposes House bill, worries it will send unprepared barbers into workforce
New legislation in the Ohio Statehouse could allow barber college students to graduate in roughly half the time as current practice, but one Cleveland barbershop owner strongly opposes the new bill.
Holiday beers to sip in December: We tried 12 with varying spices
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We decided to sip only holiday beers for this month’s review. They come from across the country. The style is popular in Northeast Ohio, of course, but it varies elsewhere. We sipped 12 beers from different breweries. We’ll list them by state. All are Christmas...
Whatever the truth about Dr. Boutros’ bonuses, the difference he made for MetroHealth was huge
I have been reading your stories about Dr. Akram Boutros of the MetroHealth System (”Report: Boutros misled board about bonuses,” Nov. 26). I know nothing of the back story or details, but as a recently retired physician from Lorain County, I can tell you from my perspective that he took MetroHealth from a lost, poor, third-rate charity public hospital to a first-class institution of which we can all be proud. MetroHealth went from being an eyesore off of Interstate 71 that took the poor, unhealthy and uninsured to now being in contention with services and quality that rival the other two big medical institutions we all know of in the area.
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio on Saturday due to high winds
According to FirstEnergy's website, thousands of residents in multiple counties are without power in Northeast Ohio as high winds continue Saturday morning.
Beachwood Councilman Burkons files claim against city for release of anonymous emails
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Councilman Mike Burkons has filed a claim against Beachwood in Ohio Court of Claims because the city denied his public records request seeking anonymous emails that were critical of police department leadership. The emails led City Council, on Nov. 21, to pass legislation to hire the...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
